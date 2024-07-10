ISRAELHAMASWAR. Discussions on 32 hostages release, both living and dead. With a new attack, the Houthis launch the fifth phase of the escalation

Negotiations underway in Cairo between Hamas and Israel. “Negotiations for an agreement on the exchange of hostages between Hamas and Israel continue in Cairo,” said CIA director Burns who met with Egyptian President Al-Sisi.

Tel Aviv is moving towards a ceasefire although not everyone in Israel is in favor. Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who briefly served in the IDF in a desk job, called for the war to continue and the need to reject this agreement. He considers the agreement a failure for Israel, a defeat in this war and a humiliation for Israel.

More or less on the same wavelength Itamar Ben Gvir, who never served in the IDF and was never in war. He not only expressed in a famous Israeli expo the need to put an end to the Palestinian race through exodus, but he also called for a new war with Lebanon. “My vision is to conquer Gaza… My vision is to encourage immigration, to say to the enemies of Gaza, willingly of course: ‘Get out of here.’ My vision is not a political agreement with Hezbollah, but a war with Hezbollah ”.

Things are no better in the ranks of the Hamas brigades where Islamic Jihad and Qassam have always said they are against the agreements. In detail: the agreement is divided into several phases, the first of which will be the humanitarian one. In this phase, 32 hostages will be released: all the young Israeli women who remained prisoners, children, the elderly and the sick.

Unlike the previous agreement, there is the possibility that Israel will also accept already killed prisoners.In exchange, Israel will release resistance members for every Israeli alive. And bodies for every Israeli prisoner delivered dead.

This phase will be a 42-day ceasefire. On the 16th day of the ceasefire, negotiations will begin on the next phase of the agreement, which includes the release of soldiers and youth, but also a longer-lasting ceasefire. If a conclusion cannot be reached by the end of the 42 days, Israel will apparently be able to reopen fire, but Hamas continues to insist that this does not happen and Israel declares itself flexible.

A senior Israeli official said in recent days that if they see that it is useful to continue the negotiations, they will continue them beyond 42 days and will not resume the attacks. All in all, Israel should not reopen fire after 42 days, but try to reach a conclusion to release the soldiers too, but Israel insists that this is not put in black and white in the agreement.

The deputy secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, Sheikh Naim Qassem, said that the Al-Aqsa Storm operation by the Palestinians “is a prelude to the destruction of the Zionist regime”. While In a video posted on social media, Qiryat Mayor Shmona said that they will not return to the city if a political agreement is signed with Hezbollah. We won’t return to the city until after the war.

The British Maritime Trade Center reported a new Houthi attack in the Arabian Sea on July 9th. According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations Authority: the report came from 180 nautical miles east of Nishtun in Yemen. The news was confirmed by the Maersk Shipping Company: “The Maersk Sentosa ship was targeted by a flying object.” On the US side, we learn that partner forces destroy 4 Yemeni drones: CENTCOM source. The Houthis are planning the V phase of Escalation.

And now a look at the worsening of the front line between Israel and Hamas Hezbollah.

Two Israeli airstrikes recorded in Maroun al-Ras. Hezbollah fired some rockets towards the settlement of Hagoshrin in response to Israeli aggression on Lebanese villages, particularly Kfarhouna. On July 9, the head of the Nahariya city council expressed concern over continued rocket and drone attacks by Lebanese Hezbollah on settlements, warning that Israel is on track to lose Al-Jalil, a region along the Lebanese border.

On July 9, the IDF claimed to have intercepted a suspicious air target that approached southern Israel from the east thanks to the intervention of an IDF fighter plane.

Sirens in action in Yiftach, Margaliot and Misgav Am, Kela in northern Israel. The IDF also confirms launches from Rab El Thalathine, in southern Lebanon, towards the Misgav Am area, in northern Israel. The IDF air defense array successfully intercepted the majority of the launches.

IDF responded by intercepting a Hezbollah militarized area with militiamen inside.

IDF activity continues throughout the Gaza Strip. IDF troops are continuing the military operation in Gaza City, following intelligence indicating the presence of Hamas and Islamic Jihad infrastructure in the area. So far the forces have eliminated dozens of militiamen and located numerous weapons in the area.

Furthermore, the IDF continues operational activity in the Shejaiya area, above and below ground. The troops eliminated numerous militiamen and located weapons including sniper equipment, RPGs, grenades and AK-47 rifles. Furthermore, terrorist infrastructure and an underground route were destroyed.

Targeted IDF operations based on intelligence data in the Rafah area of ​​southern Gaza. Over the past day, troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in close combat and air strikes coordinated with the IAF. Over the past day, the IAF struck additional targets of Hamas and other militias in the Gaza Strip, including military facilities, underground wells and terrorist infrastructure. Six tunnels about six kilometers long were identified and destroyed in Shejaiya. the IDF allegedly killed 150 Hamas men, dismantled the infrastructure; found and destroyed booby-trapped buildings and explosives. Furthermore, soldiers found dozens of weapons and intelligence documents left by Hamas men.

On the part of Hamas it is learned that all factions of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza are engaged in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the incursion areas in the Gaza Strip. Qassam men managed to target an Israeli infantry force with an anti-personnel device in the Chalihat area, west of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City, leaving members of the force dead and wounded in the same area they struck an Israeli troop transport, Israeli bulldozer D9 on Al-Rashid Street, west of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City. Another Merkvah 4 with a ground device in the Al-Taqaddum axis in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood. Six Israeli soldiers were also injured in different ways in the clashes in the Tadaqum axis.

A group of residents were injured by Israeli artillery fire in Al-Rashid Al-Sahili Street, west of Al-Nuseirat camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip. According to Palestinian sources: “A group of people were injured by Israeli shelling in Al-Rashid Al-Sahili street, west of Nuseirat camp, in the middle of the Gaza Strip. As a result of the continuous sniper operations carried out by Israel on Al-Thalatheni Street and Al-Mughrabi Junction there were deaths on the streets.”

The Israeli army, according to Palestinian sources, blew up residential buildings west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Renewed clashes also in the West Bank: online video of the explosion of one of the bombs placed by Palestinian fighters on the path of Israeli army patrols in Tulkarem, in the north of the West Bank. The resisters shoot at the Israeli army point established on Mount Gerizim in Nablus. While the Saraya Al-Quds denounce the destruction of property in Tulkarem. Islamic Jihad also operates in the area.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

