ISRAELHAMASWAR. The militias call for a boycott of goods for Israel. Hezbollah attacks intensify. Nothing done on the Houthi – Riyadh agreement

Keir Starmer, the new British Prime Minister is one of those who have occupied the highest level of cover operations for the CIA and MI6 for the last 15 years. His prejudice against Israel is more extreme than that of previous prime ministers, and he also has a positive view of the war with Russia. It is no coincidence that as soon as Prime Minister Starmer took office, in a telephone conversation with the President of the Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas he stated that the recognition of an independent state is an indisputable right of the Palestinians.

According to the Guardian: The new UK Labor government is unlikely to submit an application to the International Criminal Court in The Hague against the issuing of arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant.

Demonstrations took place over the weekend in Tel Aviv in front of the homes of Knesset members. The Israeli media publish the photo of the Meron base destroyed after the Hezbollah attack

The commander of the Israeli Army’s 52nd Armored Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Ella, was slightly injured today during a clash with Hamas in the Tel Sultan area of ​​western Rafah. He was taken to hospital. Another recorded injury is that of a US citizen hit by a Hezbollah ATGM attack against a group of Israeli soldiers in the Birkat Risha military base. The man was reportedly a military contractor who was likely operating on behalf of the US Department of Defense and was likely working to assist the Israeli army in setting up new defense systems.

A senior leader of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said that the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime Benjamin Netanyahu is the main obstacle on the way to a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, but stressed that the “enemy will not get everything he wants ”.

On July 8, Palestinian forces called for a global boycott of Israel. They call for isolation “for his growing crimes in the territories against Palestinians particularly in the Gaza Strip”.

From Yemen they report of an American attack on Houthi targets on the island of Kamran in the Red Sea, near the city of Hodeidah, while images show signs of downed Houthi UAVs and missiles on the deck of the British destroyer D34 Diamond. The CVN 71 Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier is passing through the Strait of Malacca on its way to the Red Sea and is expected to arrive there within 6-10 days.

After Hamas, the Yemeni Houthis have announced their intention to open a headquarters in Baghdad. Not only did they openly threaten Saudi Arabia. “Whoever chose the path of war was the Saudi regime which disavowed the agreement concluded between Sanaa and Riyadh through an Omani woman and a UN sponsor, and blew its horns during the Muscat dialogue on prisoners to sabotage any agreement aimed at peace in Yemen. Let him bear the consequences from today onwards.” We read it in a post on the Houthi social sphere.

Abdul Qader Al-Murtada, head of the Prisoner Negotiations Committee, confirmed that the Sana’a delegation made an offer to Saudi Arabia that included the release of its pilots in exchange for the release of detained Hamas Palestinians in the country, confirming Riyadh’s position by rejecting the new offer.

And now a look at the Israel – Hamas – Hezbollah clash updated at 3:00 pm on 8 July.

The controversy remains after Israel’s attack on a UNRWA school: according to Israel there were Hamas militiamen, according to Hamas it was just a school.

The IDF reports the following attacks in southern Lebanon: ATGMs targeting homes in Aita al-Shaab. A drone attack on the city of Qabrikha. An air attack on Reb Tlateen, near the new school. An air attack on the city of Taloussa. An air attack on the city of Hula. Artillery shelling targeted Reb Tlateen, Kafr Kila, Burj al-Muluk and Al-Hamams. A drone attack on a motorcycle in the city of Qalila. Finally, an air attack hit a farm in the Toura area, in the Jezzine region. According to the army, the attack in Toura was against a Hezbullah facility, while the attack in Qabrikha was an arms depot.

The IDF with an IDF aircraft hit and eliminated a Hezbollah leader Mustafa Hassan Salman in the Qlaileh area of ​​southern Lebanon. “Hassan Salman was an agent of Hezbollah’s Rocket and Missile Unit, who took part in the planning and the execution of numerous terrorist attacks against the State of Israel.” The news was confirmed by Hezbollah.

Lebanese Hezbollah announced it had launched an attack on military targets in northern Israel, firing numerous rockets late Friday evening. Not only did Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naeem Qassem say that “an expansion of the war with Israel is not likely anytime soon, but his group is fully prepared for the worst-case scenario.”

Photos of the damaged building in Shlomi, hit by a rocket launched from Lebanon, were posted online. Also over the weekend, Hezbollah took off in the Galilee with missiles. Hezbollah confirmed in a statement Friday evening that it had targeted the headquarters of the Zionist army’s 91st division. And again Hezbollah launched drone attacks against Israeli artillery in Beit Hillel, northern Israel.

Also on July 8, an official of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement announced the launch of the largest air operations against spies and other bases of the Zionist regime.

Forces from the IDF 98th Division discovered long-range missiles in the Sajaya area, additional weapons and underground silos. According to the IDF: “This indicates a renewed attempt by the militias to create a base in the area.”

The bombing of Gaza continues. Palestinian sources report Israeli air strikes on the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City. Israeli artillery renewed shelling on the Al-Shuja’iya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Other Israeli artillery shelling hits areas north of Bureij, in the center of the Gaza Strip. artillery shelling on Salah al-Din Street, around Abu Hujair station, northeast of Nuseirat camp. There have been injuries reported in Israeli artillery shelling on a group of residents in Al-Bahr Street, north-west of the Central Governorate in the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades claim attacks against Israeli positions on the “Netzarim” axis with some 114 mm “Rajoum” missiles.

More Israeli bombings aimed at Rafah. Palestinian sources speak of house fires and artillery attacks in the central areas of Rafah. Clashes and arrests have been recorded in Nablus, Qasra area. They arrest a young man at the entrance to the city of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/