Criticism of the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Moscow continued throughout the weekend. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Orban’s visit to Moscow: “Reconciliation will not stop Putin.” NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: “Orban does not represent NATO’s position.” Josep Borrell: “Victor Orban did not receive permission from the Council of Europe to represent it at the top of the Organization of Turkish States. The EU rejects attempts to legitimize the separatist existence of the Turkish Cypriots and recognizes only the Republic of Cyprus.” Viktor Orbán: “Maybe we should ask her , Mr. Borrell, where we will dine. It is in Hungary’s strategic interest to gather in the Organization of Turkish States. Because such situations are unique to us.

At the NATO summit, Bulgaria intends to propose the start of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and the role of mediator: “I sincerely believe that we should support the peace negotiations and Bulgaria will act as a mediator. And this is what I will offer, there are no problems,” said interim Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev. ”Turkey considers it necessary to create a “peace platform” with the broad involvement of countries to end the war in Ukraine “said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to the newly inaugurated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and promised him to “continue to support Ukraine uncompromisingly”. In his first speech after becoming British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer pledges his full loyalty to Ukraine and Zelensky. On July 7, the new British Defense Minister Healey has already started the work. According to the BBC he was already in Odessa. And he said the UK would also supply Ukraine with around 100 Brimstone missiles, artillery pieces and ammunition.

The UN hopes that Russia will decide to withdraw its troops from Ukraine before September of this year or even earlier, although there are no guarantees in this regard, – said the President of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis. ”We hope that the Russian authorities will decide to withdraw their troops from Ukraine by September of this year or earlier, but based on what we have seen, there is no guarantee that this will happen. This issue will remain a priority,” he said. Francis added that “no state can blatantly break the law and expect no consequences.”

According to social media sources there would be an increase in activity observed at the Rzeszow air base, according to Reuters, “NATO will need another 35-50 brigades to defend itself from Russia”.

Ukraine is facing its toughest economic crisis in years, and Ukraine’s international reserves fell by more than $1 billion in June. Ukrainians included Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Ukrainian “Peacemaker” after a meeting with Russian President Putin.

Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Leonidovych Neizhpapa: “The Russian army wanted to capture Nikolaev, bypass Odessa from the north and capture the Odessa region in a “ring”, and then land the troops.” The plan would have been blocked.

In the Kharkov region, measures will be strengthened against Russian DRGs, added the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Igor Klimenko, who noted: “especially the border guards are setting up additional observation posts. Furthermore, the number of response teams will be increased.”

According to Ukrainian sources, a Swedish Gulfstream IV reconnaissance aircraft with registration 102002 has arrived to monitor the borders of Ukraine. Again, Ukrainian military sources, the Navy, reports that Kalibr cruise missiles are being loaded onto large Project 06363 submarines in Novorossiysk

From Moscow we learn that the Russian economy has recovered to such an extent that the World Bank has transformed it into a “high-income country”. An American UAV monitored the Kaliningrad region and Belarus for almost an entire day.

And now a look at the front line updated at 2.00pm on 8 July.

Summary for the morning of July 8, 2024. Using air-launched missile weapons on Tu-95ms, the Russian Armed Forces attacked Ukrainian targets in the Zhytomyr, Kiev and Chernihiv regions at night.

In the direction of Kharkov in Vovčans’k there are house-to-house battles in the multi-storey building area. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to exhaust the Russian armed forces with light infantry among the newly mobilized, according to pro-Russian social sources, there would be prisoners, put on the front after brief training. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are attempting in small groups to cross the Volchya River under constant fire from Russian troops. In the direction of Lyptsi during the day four attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled. TOS, artillery and FPV drones worked against the Ukrainian military.

In the direction of Seversky Donets, the Ukrainian armed forces, fearing the collapse of their defenses, blew up a road bridge towards the Rozdolivka settlement, and are mining the area.

In the eastern part of Chasiv Jar, Russian armed forces are gaining a foothold in the Kanal microdistrict and making their way westward into the Kalinivka area. According to estimates of Ukrainian military resources, Russian troops have advanced to the territory of the Orlova tract in an area up to 1.48 km wide to a depth of 900 meters and continue to press in the direction of the Seversky Donets-Donbass water canal.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k (west of Avdiivka), the Russian army is heading southwest from the village of Voskhod, “hanging” over the Ukrainian positions in Novoselivka First. To the south, in Karlivka, the Ukrainian armed forces are gathering reinforcements, preventing the Russian assault groups from advancing.

On the Zaporozhzhie front, active military operations are taking place in the Orichiv direction. They write that Russian motorized riflemen are advancing on the Verbove – Novoprokopivka line, the advance of the Russian Armed Forces towards the N-08 Orekhov – Pologi highway was up to 1.5 km.

In the direction of Kherson, military operations continue in the area of ​​the island, there are no significant changes in the situation.

As night fell, several aircraft-type UAVs were discovered and destroyed on the territory of the Voronezh region.

In the Belgorod region, near Shebekino, an FPV drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces exploded on the territory of a farm, causing material damage. In the village of Krasnoye a car was damaged by a kamikaze drone. In the village of Leninsky, a drone dropped an explosive device on the territory of a private house.

In the Kursk region, Oleshnya of the Sudzhansky district, Korenevo of the Korenevsky district, Elizavetovka, Tetkino and Krasnooktyabrsky of the Glushkovsky district were hit. Attacks by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were observed near the villages of Samarka, Sergeevka, the villages of Tyotkino, Medvezhye, the village of Elizavetovka in the Glushkovsky district, the village of Milaevki in the Belovsky district, the village of Iskra in Khomutovsky district and the village of Nikolaevo-Daryino in Sudzhansky district.

In the DPR, as a result of the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, four civilians were injured in Donetsk and Yasinovatsky.

Between 7 and 8 July the most important missile attack against Ukraine in recent months was recorded. Zelensky: “This morning Russia launched more than 40 missiles towards Ukraine.” Eyewitnesses report at least six columns of smoke in various parts of Kiev. Summary of the consequences of the bombing of Kiev by the Kiev city administration. According to unofficial sources, everything is silent about the attack in the Lukyanovka area while in the Solomensky district 2 floors of a multi-storey building were damaged, 7 people were killed. The fire has already been put out and the removal of the rubble continues.

In Goloseevsky: garages are damaged, cars are on fire; in Dneprovsky – debris is burning in a residential area; in the Darnitsky district a private house was damaged, a woman was injured; in Svyatoshinsky district, debris is burning near a residential building; fire in the company; In the Shevchenkovsky district, the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital and a high-rise building were damaged.

According to Russian sources, “a missile attack was launched against the air base of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kropyvnytskyi”. While a: “group of X-101 cruise missiles is heading towards the Kiev – Nizhyn region”

Ukrainian resources reported at 09:10, Italian time, the take-off of the Tu-22M3 long-range bombers and a group of “Kalibr” in the Kirovograd region, towards the north-west. According to Ukrainian assets, at least two MiG-31Ks (one salvo of two Kinzhal missiles) and three Tu-22M3s (six Kh-22/32s) were in the air.

Missile attacks recorded in Dnipro. Evacuation in the Lukyanovskaya metro station in Kiev – local channels.

According to estimates, an underground command post may have been hit near the Lukyanovskaya metro station, and/or the Luch Design Bureau and Artem Station Chemical Company, which develop and produce rocket technology. The news is not confirmed by Ukrainian sources.

One of the targets of today’s arrival was an inconspicuous building near the Okhmadet Children’s Hospital. Considering the time of impact: Monday morning, a relevant meeting most likely took place there. In Kiev three transformer substations were completely destroyed or damaged. A UH-60A helicopter of the Main Intelligence Directorate was spotted today in Kiev.

In Kryvyj Roh the administrative building of an industrial company was hit.

