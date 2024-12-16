In recent days, Belarusians have been on edge. According to Belarusian sources, “some events have occurred that should be considered in the context of the security of Belarus.” Since December 10, the Polish authorities have extended the 60-kilometer buffer zone on the border with the Republic of Belarus for another 90 days.

On December 11, it was noted that NATO began a massive transfer of military equipment from European countries to Poland. In addition, the supply of military goods from NATO countries to the Polish airport in Rzeszow has been stepped up.

Russia fears that this increase in military goods is not only for Ukraine. “This may be a sign of the final stage of the West’s preparation for the presidential elections in the Republic of Belarus. The likelihood of this version increases if we also take into account Tikhanovskaya’s recent statement in an interview with Ukrainian media,” Belarusian sources say.

At the same time, the RGV(S) SG operates on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, which was deployed in response to the strengthening of joint NATO forces in Poland and the Baltics. It consists of all the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian component. Among the main weapons systems of the RGV(S): the Polonaise complex, the destruction range is 300 km, and the Iskander OTRK, the destruction range is up to 500 km. In addition, on the territory of the Republic of Belarus there are Russian tactical nuclear weapons, with carriers of the Iskander tactical missile system, Su-25 attack aircraft, artillery guns and a large-caliber Tulip mortar.

Concerns about a possible escalation in Belarus are expressed by the statements of the Secretary of State of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Volfovich: “The military-political situation that is developing around Belarus, unfortunately, continues to worsen”; “the number of Belarusian groups in the southern direction is several times smaller than on the Ukrainian side; near the state border with Belarus there is a group of about 15 thousand people, including servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, police, internal troops and national troops and the national guard; if we look at the operational depth, about 100-110 thousand servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are located near our southern border; the United States and NATO attach greater importance to military activity, to the military component”.

To prove this, Volfovich provides data: “on the territory of the Eastern European region there are permanent groups of more than 32 thousand people, there are 17 battalion tactical groups stationed, 11 directly near the borders of Poland and the Baltic countries with Belarus; the size of the aviation group varies from 2200-2230 combat aircraft, of which about 1120-1130 aircraft are permanently stationed at airfields in Poland and the Baltic countries; There are currently 3 large-scale exercises in Europe, one of which is in Lithuania, i.e., near the Belarusian border; In addition, reconnaissance aircraft overflights are constantly recorded.”

On December 12, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus, Pavel Muraveiko, revealed the details of the new Defense Plan for Belarus in five main strategic directions. This means reducing the level of military danger and preventing military conflicts, i.e. the actions that we will take in the political, economic, information and military spheres to ensure this.

This is the state’s defense preparation, which covers all areas, from the economy to the military sphere. These are options for the armed defense of our country in various modern conflicts. As well as issues related to the preparation of the state economy and the state as a whole to function in conditions of military operations, Muraveiko continues.

Much attention is paid to such aspects as maintaining international peace and security and eliminating phenomena of various nature that may affect the country’s security. The relevant government bodies that will implement them have been identified, a set of measures has been defined, all this will subsequently be transformed and implemented in the Defense Plan of the Republic of Belarus.

Minsk has developed a Plan for 2026-2030, which, in principle, coincides with the approaches to planning the financial and economic development and socio-political development of the country.

“After planning, we will address the issue of changing defense spending. The volume of material resources needed to implement the plan will appear. The corresponding amounts will be displayed and will create a target planning method program, which will allow to clearly regulate and distribute the budget for the implementation of these tasks,” says the Belarusian Chief of the General Staff.

Graziella Giangiulio

