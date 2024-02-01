UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. In Tabaivka, Ukrainians try to resist. Conflicting rumors about aid to Kiev. The Pentagon speaks of a temporary stop

The United States will not announce new supplies of weapons to Ukraine due to the lack of funds agreed by Congress, the Pentagon says, which however confirmed the imminent transfer of GLSDB missiles to Ukraine, refusing to specify the timing.

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland arrived in Kiev on January 31, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Ann Brink said. Ukraine and the United States have agreed to tighten control over the use of international assistance sent to Kiev, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reports.

Macron called on the EU to “stand by the Ukrainians in the long term” if the US cuts funding: “We Europeans have made about half of the efforts […] We must organize ourselves and continue to support the Ukrainian people economically and financially” .

The European Union in response says it could supply Ukraine with only 600,000 ammunition by March, and not a million, as previously promised, Bloomberg source. Diplomats have told the media that the EU will not be able to transfer promised capacity to Ukraine due to persistent production delays and concerns about dwindling reserves.

According to Bloomberg, during this week’s meeting in Brussels, EU countries may try to approve more supplies to increase the total number of weapons for Ukraine, but it will not be a million yet.

Not only that, the European Commission says that it does not have a mechanism for transferring revenue from frozen assets of the Russian Federation to Kiev, there are no deadlines for its creation. However, some do not think the same way: the European Commissioner for Trade of the European Commission (EC), Valdis Dombrovskis, speaking in Washington to the members of the American Chamber of Commerce declared that “the European Commission believes that the European Union has the right to decide unilaterally, with the simple consent of all its member countries, that the income arising from the frozen sovereign assets of the Russian Federation “does not belong to Russia””.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán declared that he is ready to accept macrofinancing for Ukraine at the summit on February 1st if the amount is approved unanimously every year, also because, as the Hungarian Prime Minister explained, we are going to the European vote in summer. Orban told the press: “Europeans need 50 billion euros no less than Ukrainians; it is wrong to constrain Europe for 4 years, taking into account the European Parliament elections in the summer.”

In a nutshell, the leaders of EU countries and European institutions have still failed to convince Hungary to approve 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine at today’s emergency EU summit. The negotiations are complex, a senior EU official told reporters in Brussels. “Negotiations are progressing intensively, but we have not yet reached an agreement. We have seen some movement from Hungary, but negotiations remain difficult with Ukraine,” he said.

The Dutch Defense Minister confirmed that the F-16s will be delivered to Kiev this year, but he cannot yet say the date.

In Ukraine, rumors are still raging about the dismissal-resignation of commander Valery Zaluzhny in the midst of the debate on the mobilization law which should see the light in a few days. “The Ukrainians who can now be mobilized have practically no motivation. Said the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine,” Kirill Budanov.

“All those who were supposed to come in the first six months have not arrived. Who will be summoned now? Unfortunately there will be no good answer here. If the motivation for these people is not found, it does not matter how many people are forced or according to the legislation, their efficiency will be almost zero.” “Which, in principle, is what is happening lately,” says the Ukrainian publication Strana quoting Budanov. The head of military intelligence admitted that men of military age in the country are fleeing the mobilization en masse.

The new bill on mobilization in the Rada will be presented by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Meanwhile, the first $850,000 seized as a result of the sanctions went to Ukraine’s budget, the head of the country’s state fund said. They will certainly be used to start the mobilization.

On January 30, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia had discovered that weapons sent to Ukraine ended up not only in the Middle East, but illegal shipments were recorded in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands. Also from Moscow we learn that the data from the black boxes confirms the external impact on the IL-76 near Belgorod, the police reported. “The black box data excludes all possible versions of the Il-76 crash and confirms that the plane was subjected to external influences, that is, it was shot down in the air. Everything is obvious,” a source told RIA Novosti. She added that analysis of the black box data is ongoing.

Moscow is very close to identifying the weapon with which “Kiev shot down the Il-76 carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war in the sky over the Belgorod region,” Lavrov said in a meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions in a round table on the situation in Ukraine.

The first examination confirmed that the Il-76 near Belgorod was shot down by a Western-made air defense missile allegedly using the Patriot air defense system, a TASS source reports, the plane was shot down from the territory of the region of Kharkov.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov said that: “Moscow warns the United States against plans to return tactical nuclear weapons to the United Kingdom”. Still on military matters, Sergei Shoighu, Minister for Defense, said that the Russian Federation has doubled the production of missiles for air defense systems.

On January 31, following the negotiation process, 195 Russian soldiers were repatriated from Kiev-controlled territory. In exchange, 195 prisoners of war from the Ukrainian Armed Forces were released.

And now a look at the front line updated at 4pm on January 31st. The American RQ-4B Global Hawk strategic reconnaissance UAV flies south of Crimea and the Russians expect a new attack on Sevastopol.

Residents of St. Petersburg heard an explosion at night, the press service of the government administration told RBC that “an incident occurred that required the attention of law enforcement agencies.” No one was injured and no property was damaged. Investigations are underway.

However Fontanka writes that the cause of the loud noise over St. Petersburg was a drone shot down air defense systems and fell on the territory of a plant in the Nevsky district.

Air defense systems were also used on an object flying over Kolpino. The drone was shot down, but still managed to fly in the Nevsky district, crashed on the territory of the Nevsky Mazut plant. According to preliminary data, no serious fire occurred; the three empty tanks were quickly shut down.

In response, the Russians attacked the oil refinery in Zmiev, in the Kharkov region, with the Geran. Additionally, explosions were heard in Kharkov, Pavlograd, Poltava and in the area of the Kremenchug oil refinery.

The drone war continues in the direction of Kherson. The Ukrainians have concentrated units of UAV operators against Krynkiy, carry out constant attacks and provide each crew with electronic warfare equipment, which makes it difficult for the Russians to use FPV drones. Yesterday, on the Ukrainian coast, Ka-52 helicopters hit with a light multipurpose guided missile (LMUR, “Izdeliye 305”) the position of UAV operators of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the crew was destroyed.

Svatove-Kreminna direction. Fighting continues near Syn’kivka. Ukrainian Armed Forces are attempting to counterattack near Tabaivka. There are battles. The Russian army advances towards Terny. In the direction of Kupyansk, the Russian army repelled three assault attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Units of the West force group continue to carry out combat missions in the Northern Military District. In the areas of Syn’kivka and Lake Liman, Russian soldiers, in collaboration with artillery, repelled three attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces. The enemy also tried to carry out counterattacks against the positions of our army: they were all repelled.

During counter-battery combat, the crew of the Msta-S self-propelled howitzer destroyed the Ukrainian UAV control center in the Kotlyarivka area. In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian losses amounted to more than 140 servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, including one BTR-70, two mortars, two vehicles and three drones.

Bachmut Directorate (Artemovsk). The Russian army attacked in the Bohdanivka area. In Kleshchiivka the Russian military, with the support of artillery, storms the positions of the Ukrainian armed forces in the high ground area.

Donetsk direction. In the Avdiivska sector battles take place near Stepove. On the southern outskirts of Avdiivka, Russian troops are gradually moving along Chernyshevsky and Sportivnaya streets. East of the Tsar’s Hunt, Russian soldiers occupy a section of the road in a wooded area. According to another source, heavy battles are taking place near Avdiivka. The Russian armed forces are conducting an offensive, several hundred meters have been driven south-east of Avdiivka, near the quarry, and a section of the road has been occupied east of Tsarskaya Okhota. In the south of Avdiivka, the Russian army advances along Chernyshevsky, Sportivnaya and Sobornaya streets to the west, making its way with small arms.

Zaporozhzhie Directorate. In the Orechiv sector, Russian fighters attacked west of Rabotino. In Verbove battles are recorded On the Vremevsky ledge, specnaz advanced into the Pryyutne area. In the Vremevsky direction, the Ukrainians confirm the success of the Russian Armed Forces north of Pryyutne in an area up to 2.1 km wide and at a maximum depth of 500 m. There are no significant changes in other directions. UMPC FABs regularly arrive on the Ukrainian Armed Forces, artillery works. The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired twice at Tokmak with MLRS, they report that the shells were shot down by Russian air defense.

