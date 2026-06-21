UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. 500 drones sacrificed to strike Moscow refinery. Mass mobilization exercises in several regions of the Federation.

Russian military analysts have analyzed the details of Ukraine’s large-scale attack against Russia, considering that Ukrainian Armed Forces drones managed to overwhelm Russian air defenses.

A total of 992 drones were launched from Ukraine; listed in Russian Defense Ministry reports, they include not only long-range drones, but also reconnaissance “squadrons,” operational-tactical attack drones, and Hornets shot down in the air defense zone. It’s also important to note that the “combined” figures include data from the previous day until midnight the following day. The recent “drone attack” was therefore not a record. Rather, the “image effect” came into play: the images of Ukrainian drones intercepted near the Moscow Ring Road, as well as the sky obscured by black smoke, were memorable.

According to Russian military analysts: “Over 500 other UAVs were sacrificed to strike Moscow’s targets with no more than a dozen drones.”

They also state: “The drones that struck the oil refinery did not guarantee its ‘Type A’ destruction, meaning the target was not completely destroyed. The refinery was damaged, but will soon resume operations. From a military perspective, this was simply a disastrous calculation for Kiev.”

However, following the implementation of drone strikes on the Russian Federation, mass mobilization exercises for officials were called and were held in the Volgograd region, according to Telegram.

The authorities assure that the activities are purely for training purposes. Representatives of the Southern Federal District conducted mass mobilization exercises in Volgograd and the satellite city of Volzhsky. A preliminary assembly point for training citizens subject to mobilization, a notification area for distributing summonses, and a station were set up in the city. A headquarters for training in notification and conducting defense operations was established at the Volzhsky Orgsintez plant.

The Volzhsky administration assured that these activities are purely for training purposes. “The goal is to explain how mobilization activities are conducted and share experiences. Mobilization preparation is a peacetime process; it is an ongoing process, including exercises, documentation, and training. These are constantly evolving issues,” said Oleg Filimonov, head of the Department for Mobilization Preparation and Security Work at the Volzhsky Administration.

Sharing experiences was also identified as one of the objectives. Mobilization personnel from the Astrakhan and Rostov regions, Kalmykia, Crimea, Sevastopol, and Lugansk participated in the training.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/