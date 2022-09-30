Pipelineterrorism. Nord Stream: Moscow opens investigation for international terrorism. Moscow signs annexation of Donbass

The General Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation has opened proceedings into an act of international terrorism after the damage to Nord Stream: ‘On 26 September 2022, deliberate actions were taken in the vicinity of Bornholm Island to damage the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. As a result of these actions by the Russian Federation, significant economic damage was caused,” the regulator said.

And while the US and allies try to pin the blame for the environmental and consequently climatic, as well as economic, disaster on Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry has made it known that the Nord Stream incident occurred in an area controlled by US intelligence.

Meanwhile, Swedish authorities report that a fourth leak has opened in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. And German intelligence speaks of irreparable damage to Nord Stream 1.

On 29 September, source Reuters, an EU official said that next week at the summit, the community countries will discuss the referendum in Ukraine and the state of emergency at Nord Stream,. The US will oppose the entry of parts of Ukraine into Russia, including through the UN, and will impose further economic sanctions according to the White House

And while due to the sabotage of the European Nord Stream gas pipeline the war risks escalating again, in Russia meanwhile the process of annexing DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson to the Federation continues: on 29 September, Ukrainian politician Krill Stremousov reported, there was a meeting between Vladimir Putin and the future governors of the regions.

The delegation actually landed at the Chkalovsky airport precisely in order to sign the accession treaties, which will take place at the next House meeting on 3-4 October. This was said by Senator Andrey Alexandrovich Klishas. In the Kremlin, the Accession Treaties to the Russian Federation will be signed on 29 September, Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president’s spokesman, announced. The Duma and the commission in charge are already working on the harmonising regulations, which should be ready by 3 October. President Putin, according to the Russian social sphere, will give another speech to the nation on the annexation.

The Federation Council will only be able to consider all issues concerning the entry of new regions into Russia once the relevant treaties have been signed, which will take place at the next Chamber meeting on 4 October.

The ‘countdown’ to the annexation of Ukrainian territories to Russia appeared on Russian screens on 29 September.

Lucia Giannini