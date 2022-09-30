UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. The Ukrainians try to retake the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Failure to advance

Russia has warned the US and Britain against rash measures that could bring the situation around Ukraine closer to a dangerous line, the statement comes from the head of the Russian delegation in Vienna.

The advisor to the head of Zelensky Podoliak’s office says that the war could end after the fall of Lugansk or Donetsk. In ‘3-3.5 months [after the capture of one of the cities], the war will finally end in the fully liberated territories of Ukraine’. On the Ukrainian social sphere they ironised that Podolyak did not specify when it is possible to take the armed forces of Donetsk or Lugansk. Also from Zelensky’s office we learn that foreign observers who worked on the referenda in the separatist regions of DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson will be placed on the international wanted list.

Partial mobilisation is proceeding in Russia, but not without difficulties, currently a law to exclude mothers with more than one child and other categories from service is in the State Duma, while there are logistical snags being resolved, such as the arrival of mobilised persons in locations where there are still no barracks/tents.

In the coming days, a mobilisation point will be deployed on the border with Kazakhstan in the Astrakhan region, where a traffic jam of many kilometres has formed. This was announced by the regional authorities and comes after the one on the Georgian border and with Finland. Mobile points check documents and those who are mobilised are enlisted and brought back to Russia.

According to Vladimir Rogov, president of the We Are Together with Russia movement from the Zaporozhye region, Ukraine is deploying more than 450 Special Operations Forces (SOF) troops to the Zaporozhye region to participate in the hostilities and possibly in an attempt to seize the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. News also confirmed by other social sources that the Ukrainian command is preparing for the offensive in the area south of Ugledar and in the direction of Zaporozhye. The objective for the Ukrainian Armed Forces is to block the reserves of the RF forces and prevent them from being moved to the area of the main attack in Svatovo and the Severodonetsk agglomeration.

Zaporozhye direction: The Dnepr group command plans to launch an attack on the Russian positions in the Orekhovsky and Gulyai-Polye sectors of the front in the coming days. In order to probe the defence of the Russian Armed Forces, the Ukrainian formations intend to conduct reconnaissance once again in the Nesteryanka area.

Donetsk Direction: In the Avdiivka area, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the advance of the Russian Armed Forces, conducting massive artillery fire on the Donetsk agglomeration.

Breakthrough attempts in the directions of Maryinka and Pesok ended in failure and heavy losses by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Most of the transferred reinforcements were sent with little or no preparation.

The units of the 68th brigade were put on full alert before launching a counter-offensive in the directions of Prechistovka and Pavlovka in order to break through the defensive lines of the Russian Armed Forces.

UAV crews of the 68th brigade are carrying out reconnaissance of the Russian troops’ activities in the areas of Pavlovka, Yegorovka, Prechistovka. Ammunition has been delivered to Ukrainian formations.

According to military analysts writing in the social media: ‘The activities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces may not be a preparation for a real offensive, but part of a disinformation campaign of the Russian command in order to force the Russian Armed Forces to maintain reserves in the areas and prevent them from being moved in dangerous directions.

The Russian Armed Forces are defending the territory taken in the direction of Krasny Liman. There are clashes in the area of the Oskol River. The Ukrainian armed forces organise boat crossings

Fighting continues in the area of Sand and Marinka.

In the direction of Kherson, the Russian Armed Forces continue to contain the offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, there are signs of its strengthening in the current positions, including the bridgehead near the river. Encumbrances.

Missile attacks were carried out on targets in Zaporozhye and the UAV Geran-2 was also used. Missile weapons hit targets in Dnepropetrovsk, Krivoy Rog, Nikolaev

Ukrainians continued to bring men into the settlement of Orekhovo and Gluaipole. Rocket shots fired by the Ukrainians in Kherson.

On the morning of 28 September, Russian Armed Forces positions in the Belgorod region were hit by MLRS In the LPR, Lisichansk and Perevalsk were hit by HIMARS. AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles were used against the positions of the Russian forces in the DPR.

Graziella Giangiulio