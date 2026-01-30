ISRAELIRANWAR. Stalemate in Tehran-Washington talks. Saudi delegation in the United States to discuss Iran. Mousavi: 1,000 missiles ready to strike sensitive American-Israeli targets.

The US vice president disappoints the Israelis. According to the Times of Israel: “Vance is under fire on Holocaust Remembrance Day, with criticism mounting after his official statement failed to mention either Jews or Nazis. Critics say the wording was overly vague, focusing on Holocaust “victims” without explicitly naming Jews, who were the primary targets of the Nazi genocide. Jewish groups and commentators argue that avoiding clear language risks whitewashing history and undermining Holocaust education. Supporters and some officials defend the statement, saying it was meant to be “inclusive” and honor all victims. The controversy comes amid rising political tensions over anti-Semitism, the language used at Holocaust memorials, and the messaging in U.S. politics.”

Shagiv Asolin, a former senior Mossad official and now a senior fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Foreign and Security Policy, explained regarding a possible attack on Tehran: “The attack on Iran will come at the right time, with a very high element of surprise.” An Israeli-Saudi delegation arrived at the White House to discuss a potential attack on Iran.

In his testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the ongoing military buildup in the Middle East against Iran, stating: “Regarding our presence in the region, here’s the fundamental principle I want to lay out for everyone. The fundamental principle is this: we have 30,000-40,000 Americans. People get carried away by wild and irrational predictions; that’s where the profit can be made.”

He further stated: “Iranian military personnel are stationed at eight or nine sites in the region. All of these sites are within range—not theoretically, but in reality—of many thousands of Iranian loitering munitions and short-range ballistic missiles that threaten our military presence. We must have sufficient forces and power in the region, even at a basic level, to defend ourselves against this possibility. That at some point, for whatever reason, the Iranian regime may decide to strike at our military presence in the region.”

Rubio also said: “President Donald Trump always reserves the option of preemptive defense. Essentially, if we have indications that they are going to attack our forces in the region, to protect our personnel in the region. We also have security agreements, the Israel Defense Plan, and others that require us to have a strong position in the region to protect ourselves from that. So I think it’s reasonable and prudent to have a strong position in the region that can respond and, perhaps not necessarily what happens, but if necessary, preemptively prevent an attack on thousands of American troops and other facilities in the region and on our allies. I hope it doesn’t come to that. But I think what you’re seeing now is the ability to deploy forces in the region to protect us from a possible Iranian threat to our personnel. They certainly have the ability to do that because they’ve stockpiled thousands and thousands of ballistic missiles, which they’ve built even as their economy is collapsing. They continue to spend money on them.”

According to Rubio: “The protests in Iran may have subsided, but they will resume in the future. The United States is enabling a preemptive military operation against Iran and will strengthen its forces in the Middle East.”

According to Axios, Trump gave Iran a 24-hour ultimatum to reach a deal that includes the complete abandonment of its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, an ultimatum that has now expired. Despite this intimidation, the New York Times reported: “Proxy talks between the United States and Iran are stalled.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, all 27 EU countries now support the idea of ​​declaring Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization.

Turkey is trying to calm tensions. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has proposed to his American counterpart, Donald Trump, that they hold a trilateral summit on Iran. This statement was reported by the pro-government Turkish newspaper Hürriyet. According to the publication, Erdogan made this proposal on January 27 in a phone call with the US President. The Turkish leader called for a summit between the United States, Iran, and Turkey, possibly via video conference. “Trump would be in favor of Erdogan’s proposal,” writes the columnist, Hande Fırat. According to the French news agency AFP: six people arrested in Turkey on charges of spying for Iran.

Iran currently appears unwilling to continue dialogue with the United States. Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic, Kazem Gharibabadi, said: “Iran is entering the third phase of its conflict with the United States and Israel. The first two phases were the 12-day war with Israel last summer and the mass protests that have continued in the republic since late December.”

The Islamic Republic’s mission to the United Nations warned that Tehran would respond “like never before” in the event of another US attack. Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations: “The last time the United States was involved in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it spent over $7 trillion and lost over 7,000 American lives. Iran is ready for dialogue based on respect and mutual interests, but if cornered, it will defend itself and respond like never before!”

Ali Shamkhani, senior political advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, declared that any idea of ​​a “limited attack” on Iran is an illusion, stating that any US military action “from any source and at any level” will be considered the start of a war and will receive an “immediate, total, and unprecedented response, striking at the heart of Tel Aviv and all supporters of the aggressor [Israel and the United States, ed.].”

According to TASS, the Russians rescued an Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea. The rescue operation of the Iranian ship in the waters off the port of Makhachkala has been completed, according to the press office of the commercial port of Makhachkala. The crew is in good condition, and the ship is safely docked.

Talks between Syria and Israel are also continuing. The United States is insisting that Israel and Syria conclude a security agreement by March, and officials say an announcement could be made soon. Negotiations have made significant progress, but a sticking point remains Israel’s military presence on Mount Hermon, which Israeli officials describe as a non-negotiable “red line” for national security. President Trump discussed the issue in a phone call with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, informing him that he has given Prime Minister Netanyahu a month to finalize an agreement and emphasizing his desire for a united Syria. Although most elements of the agreement have been agreed upon, the Mount Hermon issue remains unresolved, and Western officials doubt that Israel will change its position by the deadline. The talks also include an agreement that Syria will not reintroduce troops into Suwayda province, but will instead continue integration talks with Israeli support. Despite this remaining obstacle, Syrian officials say they expect a breakthrough soon.

According to Al-Akhbar, “Lebanon will release all Syrian prisoners who have served more than 10 years, including those convicted of murdering Lebanese soldiers and civilians.”

And now a look at the frontline, updated at 2:00 PM on January 29. A Bombardier E-11A aircraft recently took off from Greece bound for Saudi Arabia. This aircraft provides vital data and voice communications for ground and air forces, especially in mountainous and complex terrain (such as Iran).

Iran responded, through the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, Abdolrahim Mousavi: “A thousand strategic missiles have been added to our forces in response to the new threats.” It should be remembered that Iran has already made appointments in recent days in the event of the assassination of top Iranian General Staff officials in the event of war with the United States and Israel. The Tasnim news agency reports 1,000 drones.

Israeli surveillance over Lebanon and Syria continues with a new sortie by Squadron 122 with an AWACS aircraft, under the command of the Nachshon Aitam 537 Air Operations Command, from northern Gaza, on a precise surveillance mission of the Lebanese and Syrian coasts, southern Lebanon, as well as Quneitra, Daraa, and the hinterland. Nachshon Aitam 537 – 738A4C

Journalist Ali Hamadeh: “The US destroyer Roosevelt is now off the coast of Lebanon to deter Hezbollah in case it intervenes in a war against Iran.” The warehouses reached by the Lebanese army south of the Litani River include Kornet missile warheads. The Lebanese state requested these warheads from the US, but the request was rejected. Source: Hezbollah Resources and Borders Officer, Nawaf al-Moussawi. The Lebanese army is strengthening its newly established position in the town of Adaysah, opposite Misgav Am.

Israeli warplanes fly over the southern suburbs of Beirut. Low-flying warplanes fly over the central Bekaa Valley, reaching as far as Baalbek. Artillery bombardment in the Al-Salhani area, a suburb of Ramiya, southern Lebanon. Clashes and brawls erupt between teachers organizing a sit-in in front of Parliament and security forces. Protesters are injured.

Haaretz: Israeli officials: “Accelerating reconstruction in Gaza without disarmament would pose a new threat to ‘Israel.'” Meanwhile, cases of goods smuggling in Gaza are being investigated. Israeli police released statements purporting to pave the way for the indictment of 11 people involved in the case of goods smuggling from Israel to the Gaza Strip, two days after the court authorized the publication of details of the investigation for the first time. Security sources confirmed that thousands of goods were smuggled into the area last year using various methods, even though Gaza was allegedly under a complete siege by the army.

Clashes were reported between residents during the battle against the settler attack on Khirbet Al-Qut in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

