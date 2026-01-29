ISRAELIRANWAR. Iran has suspended diplomatic communications with the United States via Oman. Iranian drones over Hormuz.

The official X-Peace Council account is active. The first congratulatory tweet went to Argentina, which joined as a founding member. US President Donald Trump commented on the large-scale deployment of US forces in the region: “We have a massive fleet in the Mediterranean, and I hope we don’t have to use it.” The New York Times states that an attack on Iran could happen as soon as today.

Trump stated that another fleet of US ships is heading towards the coast of Iran. He called on Tehran to sign the agreement with Washington.

According to Republican Senator Ted Cruz: “We must arm the protesters in Iran. Now. The Iranian people must overthrow the Ayatollah, a tyrant who regularly calls ‘death to America,’ and America will become much safer.”

Regarding a possible attack on Iran, Saudi Arabia reiterated that it “will not allow its airspace or territory to be used for any military action against Iran,” the Crown Prince said, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

For Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “The Iranian alliance is trying to rebuild itself. If Iran were to make a serious mistake and attack Israel, we would respond with a force Iran has never seen before.” Israel Hayom: “Once again, Netanyahu’s private “Wing of Zion” plane took off from Nevatim Air base to an unknown destination.”

Iranian Navy Commander Shahram Irani stated that there are currently around 100 Iranian vessels at sea. He also emphasized that conditions in Iran are now much better than in the 1980s, when the country was embroiled in a war imposed by Iraq. “We are doing everything we can to ensure a full presence at sea,” he added.

Iranian TV reported “an underground missile base designed to target American aircraft carriers in the region.”

Abulfazl Zahraun of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said in an interview: “In the event of an American attack, any location where American bases are located will be completely destroyed. If the US president intervenes in this case, he will undoubtedly be the last president of the United States.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that he has no contact with US envoy Steve Witkoff and that his country has not requested negotiations. Araghchi emphasized that his country maintains contact with the mediating states conducting the negotiations. An Iranian source told Al Mayadeen: “Given the enemy’s military buildup, negotiation is not our priority; rather, a resolute defense is at the forefront of our priorities.”

IRGC Navy Commander Admiral Alireza Tangsiri also stated: “The Persian Gulf belongs to Iran and its neighbors. It’s time for America to withdraw from our region or face the consequences.”

Late this afternoon, it was learned that Iran had suspended diplomatic communications with the United States via Oman.

Vladimir Putin met yesterday with the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Russia for a working visit, according to the Kremlin. They will discuss the situation and prospects for developing bilateral relations in various areas, as well as the current situation in the Middle East. They will also discuss the survival of military bases in Syria. Russia supports all efforts by the Syrian authorities to restore the country’s territorial integrity, Vladimir Putin stated. The Russian president also congratulated al-Sharaa on the reintegration of the Euphrates region into Syria.

And now, a look at the military scenario, updated at 4:00 PM on January 28. Trump threatens Iran: time is running out, make a deal now, the next attack will be much more serious. On January 28, a man accused of spying for the Mossad was hanged in Iran.

An Iranian long-range reconnaissance drone flew over the Arabian Sea east of Oman, after briefly flying over the Strait of Hormuz, likely in an attempt to inspect the aircraft carrier CVN 72 Abraham Lincoln and its strike group.

According to the Iranian news agency Fars, Iranian Air Defense Commander Reza Ilahami (of both the army and the emergency headquarters at Khatam al-Anbia) confirmed “the strengthening of capabilities to counter American and Israeli threats.” He said the air defense forces are working to improve their capabilities in line with the threat level and added: “The air defense is is committed to improving combat capabilities and responding to any hostile attack in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and relevant companies.” Sentinel-2 images from January 27 show the Iranian aircraft carrier IRIS Shahid Bagheri still anchored at the port of Bander Abbas in southern Iran. The ship supports drone and helicopter operations, strengthening Tehran’s ability to monitor and deter foreign military activity.

In Syria, Israel has intensified its aerial reconnaissance flights for over five consecutive days to monitor southern Lebanon, Syria, and the hinterland. Using the 122nd Squadron of the Israeli Air Force,

A Nachshon Oron 452 aircraft from the 122nd Squadron of the Israeli Air Force, used for electronic intelligence, aerial surveillance, and target updates, carried out a sortie over Gaza on a reconnaissance and surveillance mission targeting southern Syria, Damascus, southern Lebanon and its coast, Gaza, and up to the borders with Egypt and Jordan. In addition to various types of drones and UAVs in the Golan Heights, there are reports of increased attacks, assassinations, jamming, and security operations in Quneitra and Lebanon.

Clashes have been reported in Hay al-Salloum, with a B7 rocket being fired, heavy gunfire, and the destruction of shops.

