ISRAELHAMASWAR. Progress on the release of Israeli prisoners only on paper. Israel – USA – Iran possible widening of the conflict

According to what is learned from the Palestinian and Yemeni social sphere, talks between Israeli officials and mediators to reach an agreement on the exchange of prisoners have concluded in Paris. There would have been progress. News also confirmed by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office Netanyahu said that a “constructive” meeting on Gaza took place in Europe with the participation of the intelligence chiefs of Israel, the United States, Egypt and the Prime Minister of Qatar.

According to Hamas: “The conference resolution reveals the enemy’s intentions of displacement and ethnic cleansing against our people.” “The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas believes that the fact that the fascist coalition in power in the Zionist entity held a conference on January 28 in which it called for the annexation of the West Bank and Gaza to the occupying entity and the settlements therein, with the participation of dozens of ministers and representatives of the Zionist Knesset reveals hidden intentions to carry out the crime of displacement and ethnic cleansing against our Palestinian people.” Hamas’s note launched in the social sphere closes.

In the meantime, the number of deaths in Gaza is rising: 26,637 and health and hygiene conditions are worsening in Rafah and Gaza. The Palestinian authorities have called for international support. The number of journalists dead in Gaza rises to 122. Muhammad Atallah was killed in enemy shelling of Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City. A CNN journalist complained about the harsh conditions he found himself in: “Exhausted men were arrested by IDF soldiers from the Gaza Strip for interrogation on Israeli soil.” Since the beginning of the war, 2,771 Israeli soldiers have been injured, including 1,276 since the start of the ground attack.

US President Joe Biden’s administration may slow or suspend arms sales to Israel as leverage to convince the Jewish state to scale back its military operations in the Gaza Strip, NBC News reported, citing a US official. Please note that no decision has yet been made.

The American authorities intend to put pressure on the Jewish state to open humanitarian corridors and provide greater assistance to the civilian population of the enclave, the channel indicates. According to the sources, among the weapons whose stockpiles may be reduced are JDAM precision guidance kit aerial bombs and 155 mm artillery shells. The administration began thinking about such measures after the United States failed for several weeks to persuade Israel to change its tactics in Gaza and make efforts to minimize civilian casualties, NBC News notes.

John Spencer, director of Urban Warfare at West Point, the US National Military Academy, and one of the world’s leading experts on urban warfare said: “The IDF’s rate of progress, above and below ground, is historically high. The Gaza campaign cannot be compared to any other campaign in modern military history in the scale of the challenges it poses – perhaps only if we go back to the Second World War. Given these problems, the IDF’s death toll is also historically low. Hamas’ strategy is based on time and tunnels: they hope that Israel will use the time it has in the tunnels.”

Among the news of the day, certainly the one that has most occupied the social sphere relating to the worsening of relations between Hamas and its allies and Israel is the issue of the attack on the American base in Syria at Tanf which caused the death of three US soldiers and the wounding of 30 other people. Eight of them had to be evacuated.

The United States immediately blamed Iran which denied any involvement, through a post from the IRNA news agency; while the Iraqi Islamic Resistance took responsibility for the attack. Iran has declared that it has no power over the decisions of Islamic resistance groups. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani in a statement confirms that resistance factions in the region make their own decisions and do not receive orders from Iran regarding supporting the Palestinian people or defending their country against any aggression and occupation.

However, the Iranian army has been on alert since January 28, air defense units are changing their combat readiness level to red. Not only has the Iranian multi-role ship Shahid Mahdavi moved to the Gulf of Oman in recent days. In recent years in this area many commercial ships have been attacked by UAVs and missiles.

Iran executed four people on the morning of the 29th because they worked for the Mossad. The American administration, according to Bloomberg, “in response is considering the possibility of striking an Iranian target, but is not taking responsibility. Another option is to eliminate Iranian officials at the level of Qassem Soleimani.”

For the first time, on January 29, Iran managed to launch three satellites into space simultaneously via the Simorgh missile. A process that the Iranians consider a step forward towards competing with leading countries in this field and an achievement for them in the field of space exploration.

Also on January 29, the Americans moved six KC-135 refueling planes that flew from the United States to Europe during the night, but they are unlikely to refuel the B-52H bombers (although there are unconfirmed reports of three B-52Hs landed in Israel). It can therefore be assumed that the United States is also sending large numbers of tactical aircraft to the region.

The Israelis responded to the attack on the Tanf base by hitting the IRGC headquarters in Sayyida Zeinab in Damascus. Let us remember that these areas before the Syrian civil war were inhabited by Sunnis forced to flee with the arrival of the war and with the substantial Iranian and Lebanese buyers of Hezbollah. The IDF also struck farms belonging to Iranian officials, an Iranian intelligence group and Hezbollah. In response, unofficial IRGC-linked channels wrote around midday on January 29: “It appears that Israel has attempted to kill Iranian commanders again.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls on Iran to reduce tensions in the Middle East.

On January 27, the British Ministry of Defense released footage of the destruction of a Houthi UAV by the D34 Diamond destroyer. On the same day, Houthi forces hit the “Marlin Luanda” oil tanker which was carrying fuel to refuel planes and was registered as bound for Greece, but its real destination was, according to the Houthis, Israel.

A post on the Yemeni social sphere reads: “The American and British warships accompanying the tanker in the Red Sea received a distress call, but retreated under attacks by the Yemeni armed forces, and the result was that “fires have continued to burn on board the tanker until now. The Yemeni armed forces had advance knowledge of the tanker’s cargo and its final destination and, despite the Anglo-American escort accompanying it, they were directly targeted.” .

Again, the Yemeni armed forces, via the SABA news agency, released a statement on January 29 stating that they targeted a US Navy vessel in the Gulf of Aden: “The ESB-3 Lewis B Puller, while sailing in the Gulf of Aden. Among the tasks of this ship is to provide logistical support to the American forces participating in the aggression against our country.” We read in the official statement from the Yemeni military forces.

“The targeting process is part of the military measures taken by the Yemeni armed forces in defense of dear Yemen and confirming the decision to support the oppressed Palestinian people. The Yemeni armed forces continue to implement the decision to prevent Israeli shipping or navigation to the occupied Palestinian ports in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea until the aggression ceases and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip ends. will be revoked.”

According to some military analysts of the social sphere: “The statements of the Ansarallah press service, the target this time was the mobile expeditionary base of the Marine Corps of the US Navy Lewis Puller. There are no details yet on the attack. It is quite surprising that the US Central Command has not released any statement, as it usually tries to confirm or deny this type of information in a timely manner.”

And again we read: “Four days ago, the mother ship was off the coast of Djibouti. Transport helicopters were flying from the ship to Chabeley airport, so she was hit somewhere in this area. Furthermore, there, about 70-80 km east of Djibouti, the Iranian reconnaissance ship Bekhshad operates. This greatly simplifies the process for the Houthis to seek out and aim missiles at sailing ships and vessels.”

And now a look at the front between Israel and Hamas updated at 4pm on January 29th.

According to the Israeli media, injuries were reported during a ramming operation by a commando at the entrance to the Navy Command in Haifa. After the ramming there was an attempted stabbing to which resulted in the serious injury of two Israelis and the killing of the perpetrator. One IDF soldier was seriously injured. Let us remember that there are two media campaigns underway against Jews in the world: one by al Qaeda and one by Daesh which, despite having very different opinions on the issue of Hamas, have in common hatred towards Jews and Israel.

Starting January 27, the IDF moved large quantities of equipment and ammunition to the northern border with Lebanon. And on January 29 it bombed numerous settlements in southern Lebanon. With artillery and small arms you were, especially the Hezbollah and IRGC farms. Let us remember that Hezbollah and IRGC own the synthetic drug factories in southern Lebanon. The affected areas: Mis al-Jabal, Houla, Kfarkala, Al Naqoura, Majdal Zone, Al Jebbain and Tayirharfa, Taybeh.

Hezbollah responded by attacking the Israeli Dvoranit base with Burkan rockets; attacked the Shomera outpost with several rockets and the gatherings of Israeli soldiers south of the Al-Abad outpost and around the Dovev outpost.

Hezbollah attacked Israeli surveillance systems on the Lebanese-Israeli border with “rare” weapons. The Almas ATGM was used, which is an unlicensed copy of the Israeli-made Spike ATGM produced by Iran.

The IDF wrote in a statement: IDF: “Throughout the day, numerous launches were identified crossing Lebanon into northern Israel. In response, IDF soldiers struck the sources of the fire, as well as other areas in Lebanon.”

“Furthermore, IDF fighter jets carried out targeted strikes on two Hezbollah military sites in the Yaroun area of southern Lebanon, where several Hezbollah terrorists were identified. The terrorist organization Hezbollah deliberately embeds its military infrastructure in civilian areas, using Lebanese civilians as human shields for its terrorist activities.

“This morning, IDF soldiers struck a launch site used for firing in northern Israel. Hezbollah’s continued terrorist activities and attacks against Israel violate United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. The IDF will continue to defend Israel’s borders from any threat.”

Among the attacks, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon claimed responsibility for a missile attack against a group of Israeli soldiers near the Mitat barracks and further attacks against the settlement of Metula, in Hunin castle and near the Meron military station without the sirens sounding.

The Authority for Prisoners’ and Former Prisoners’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club reported that Israeli forces launched a massive arrest campaign targeting at least 40 West Bank citizens, including former prisoners.

There are still clashes in northern Gaza; in the Sudaniya area, north-west of the Gaza Strip. While there would have been bombings on the Al Awda hospital in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip by Israel.

Israeli bombings also occurred at the Bureij camp in the center of the Gaza Strip and to the west of the Nuseirat camp.

Israel advances in Khan Yunis artillery bombs the city of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. However, the activity of Hamas and its allies remains high and in recent years they have created several brigades that operate one in each neighborhood of the area. The Al Quds claim that they targeted a group of Israeli snipers barricaded in a house in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of the city of Khan Yunis.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that the surgery department at Al Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis had stopped functioning completely due to running out of oxygen supplies.

