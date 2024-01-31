ISRAELHAMASWAR. Netanyahu: We eliminated 500 terrorists. Our war will continue in Gaza until a clear victory

Hamas and the Popular Front cast doubt on the possibility of exchanging prisoners in exchange for a temporary truce: “No exchange of prisoners before the end of the aggression against Gaza”. “Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza before the exchange process on the basis of “all for all.”” “We strongly condemn the Western-Israeli incitement campaign against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees ( UNRWA).” The media advisor to the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Taher Al-Nono, confirms that the ceasefire in Gaza is the fundamental premise for every next step and emphasizes that the resistance still has something to surprise with employment.

According to Israeli media, the Paris negotiations inflame Netanyahu’s government. There is strong opposition from government ministers to what was reached at the Paris meeting regarding the prisoner exchange agreement and the ceasefire, and threats to dissolve the government. Israel is considering sending its security delegation, represented by the heads of the Mossad and Shin Bet, to Qatar in the coming days to speed up negotiations.

The Prime Minister of Qatar is more positive: “The ongoing talks could lead to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.” Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman says the current stage of talks could lead to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The participation of ministers and Knesset members from the ruling coalition in a conference calling for a solution to Gaza has unleashed a wave of angry reactions to “Tel Aviv” for damaging the image of “Israel” in the world amid its aggression against Gaza. According to the Israeli media, the conference for the return of the settlements caused strategic damage to “Israel”. Commenting on the colonization meeting held yesterday in Jerusalem they confirm this meeting which has caused irreversible strategic damage to “Israel” on the international scene.

John Kirby at Al-Mayadeen said: “We reject the forced relocation of Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip.” Speaking to Al-Mayadeen, the US National Security Council spokesperson said that the US “does not support the Israeli reoccupation of the Gaza Strip”.

Contradicting the words of John Kirby, Islamic Jihad states that: “The enemy’s settlement policies represent a serious threat to regional peace. The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine confirmed that the holding of yesterday’s conference on the expansion and annexation of settlements, with the participation of Israeli government ministers, constitutes clear evidence of Tel Aviv’s real intentions.”

Secretary of State Blinken: said the situation in the Middle East had not been this dangerous since at least 1973. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hopes to ask the FBI to investigate protesters calling for a ceasefire in war between Israel and Hamas and suggested that some anti-war demonstrations are linked to Russia.

Iran has also expressed its opinion on the matter: “The spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani confirms that the war in Gaza is not a solution and that stopping Israel’s aggression is what can restore stability in the region”.

However, words of hatred also come from Iran, the deputy commander of the Revolutionary Guards in Iran, Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, said: “The Americans and Israelis are afraid and have become certain that Israel will not see its eightieth year” . “Israel is on the path to extinction.”

Iran’s ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, denies the validity of widespread reports that Israeli planes targeted an Iranian consultative headquarters in Damascus.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his position against a permanent ceasefire, saying that “if Hamas wins in Gaza, Europe will be next.”

Israeli State Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir paid a plainclothes visit to the police station on January 28 to check on the officers. There is an attempt in Israel to give confidence and to show the human face of the leaders in command. But despite the reassurances, many Israelis do not follow the military’s advice. Contrary to the advice of army officers, the settlers refuse to return to the north, they are too afraid.

The dispute involving the United Nations agency UNRWA continues according to Reuters: Israel cancels a meeting with the UNRWA commissioner and invites him to resign. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs cancels meetings with UNRWA and Israeli soldiers storm the organization’s shelters in the southern neighborhood of Rimal, in central Gaza City, and arrest dozens of displaced people.

Osama Hamdan, Hamas Lebanon said that: “There are more than 7,000 urgent cases who must leave the Gaza Strip to be treated abroad, and we renew our appeal to open the crossings to welcome them and save their lives.” “We denounce the statement of the Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and his description of our people’s resistance as terrorism.”

“We call on UNRWA to return to work in all areas of the Gaza Strip and to assume its legal and humanitarian responsibilities towards hundreds of thousands of refugees.”

And now a look at the confrontation between Hamas and Israel updated at 5pm on January 30th.

179 would be the armed operations carried out by the Iraqi Islamic Resistance since the beginning of the Hamas operation “al-Aqsa flood”

The leader of the Iraqi Fatah Alliance, Ali Al-Fatlawi, announced on January 29 that the second phase of the escalation for the resistance axis has begun: targeting American bases in some Arab countries and said that the The axis of resistance is capable of destroying the strongholds of American forces wherever they are located.

Throughout the day of January 30, rocket and missile launches continued from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel. In the sights, barracks, electronic warfare systems and defense systems.

Since January 29, Israeli arrests have intensified in the West Bank, there has been an attack on the city of Tulkarem and sirens are sounding in the Nour Shams camp. Clashes occurred between the resistance and the Israeli army in Tulkarem. On January 30, the IDF carried out a targeted attack killing three Hamas leaders and also destroyed the office of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas number one. Numerous Hamas tunnels and wells have been blown up by Israel. To confirm the death of two leaders, the Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Battalion wrote in a statement: “Brother martyrs: The heroic martyr Mujahid: Muhammad Ayman Ghazawi. One of the mujahideen of the Jenin battalion and companion of the martyr, Commander Jamil Al-Amouri”. The attack took place in Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin. Netanyahu during a meeting with the West Bank division of the Israeli army: Today we eliminated 500 terrorists in the West Bank, including Jenin, and our war will continue in Gaza until a clear victory.

In the late afternoon of January 29th and on the 30th, Israel carried out raids east of the Nuseirat camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Clashes continue in southern Gaza in Khan Yunis, where the Israeli army continues to fall into ambushes and suffer attacks. And he responded by throwing firebombs. The Israeli army raided the courtyard of Al-Amal hospital in Khan Yunis under cover of fire and is calling on displaced people and those in the first building to evacuate the building.

