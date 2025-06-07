ISRAELHAMASWAR. Knesset close to dissolution: ultra-Orthodox leave government after 50,000 conscription notices to ultra-Orthodox. Ambush in Khan Yunis: 5 Israeli soldiers dead

The Spokesman for the Secretary General of the United Nations, Pietro Bertoni: “The Israeli authorities are preventing the coordination of humanitarian aid for transport to Gaza. All crossings in the Gaza Strip must be opened and humanitarian organizations must be authorized to deliver aid without obstacles”. On June 5, we sent about 20 trucks of aid to Gaza, which is the limit imposed by the Israeli authorities

Tensions continue in Israel between those in favor and those against the military operation on Gaza. Former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo: “The war in Gaza is a waste of time and will lead to nothing, and every Palestinian civilian killed today, his brother, his son or his father, will take up arms tomorrow”. The issue of Haredi students’ military service is also still a hot topic.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will issue more than 50,000 additional draft notices to ultra-Orthodox Israelis in July, Israel’s attorney general said. The army will soon present a plan to combat draft evaders, the attorney general said.

A protester tears up a conscription order in front of the camera: “I am carrying out the order of Rabbi Isaac Yosef, I am flushing it down the toilet.” Haredi Minister Meir Porush in a conversation with the US ambassador to Israel: “Preventing us from studying Torah is like burning the American flag.” On the evening of the fifth, there was a meeting between Benjamin Netanyahu, Yuli Edelstein, chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, and the representative of the Haredim.

Netanyahu’s office said some progress had been made on the conscription law during his meeting with Edelstein and a representative of the Haredim last night. The Jewish outlet Kan quoted a Haredi Yahadut HaTorah official as saying: “We do not agree to impose sanctions on Torah students; this is a decision of the Hasidic and Lithuanian council of rabbis. We do not understand how a Haredi activist (Atias) can stand there (referring to his meeting with Netanyahu last night) and agree to such a thing. We do not agree to this issue and will vote this week to dissolve the Knesset.” Journalist Yossi Yehoshua: “Netanyahu is not content with not engaging in the recruitment of the Haredim, but is shifting the blame to the former Chief of Staff. Lieberman reveals a sensitive security operation in Gaza. And all this even before the elections were announced. Total lack of accountability.”

Israeli opposition leader Lapid: “After Netanyahu provided millions to Hamas, he turned to armed organizations close to ISIS in Gaza. Netanyahu made this decision in an improvised manner and without strategic planning, which will lead to further disasters. The weapons that Israel brings to Gaza will be used against our soldiers and citizens.”

For former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant: “For Netanyahu, the security of the ruling coalition comes before the security of Israel.” Finally, Channel 12 reveals that “Netanyahu approved a secret operation two months ago to arm groups in the Gaza Strip to fight Hamas.”

Netanyahu publicly confirmed his support for the armed groups late on June 5: “On the advice of security officials, we have activated factions and clans in Gaza that oppose Hamas. This is a good thing and saves the lives of our soldiers. Propaganda on this issue only benefits Hamas, but Lieberman does not care. This is a criminal leak from a subcommittee of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Security Affairs.”

Channel Seven: “Steve Witkoff, the US President’s envoy, has called on Hamas to accept the ceasefire proposal. He said it was a necessary step to allow the return of living prisoners to their loved ones and the return of the remains of the dead to their families. Witkoff stressed that despite the impossibility of bringing the dead back to life, closing this circle is “extremely important and represents the minimum of human dignity.”

While his appointment as head of the Israeli MGB is postponed, General Zini concluded his service in the Israel Defense Forces yesterday with a farewell ceremony. The Deputy Chief of Staff was present at the event, but the Chief of Staff was not.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Interior and National Security in Gaza: “Israel’s announcement that it will use the support and training of gangs in the Gaza Strip to create chaos, loot aid and commit crimes represents an official recognition of its responsibility for the theft of aid and acts of chaos inside the Strip. This recognition represents Israel’s inability and failure after 20 months of aggression and continuous attacks against police and security personnel.” […] “We call on the children of our people, with all their families, clans and members, to stand as one line alongside the security and police apparatuses to counter Israel’s dangerous plans and protect the security of our society.”

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam: “Security cannot be guaranteed in the country as long as Israel’s aggression continues.” “We will continue to apply pressure to force “Israel” to withdraw.” “No one can solve everything in 100 days or 12 months and everyone knows that time has its price and we are working on multiple fronts.”

And now a look at the military scenarios opened by Israel updated at 3:30 p.m. on June 6. The Lebanese army at the borders of the city of Mays al-Jabal is filling the trench and removing the land barrier created by the Israeli army inside Lebanese territory.

IDF launches powerful airstrikes on several parts of Lebanon. The Israel Defense Forces released images of their strikes against Hezbollah targets in Beirut and southern Lebanon on the night of June 5.

The strikes on Beirut hit several underground drone factories belonging to Hezbollah’s air force, also known as Unit 127, the army said. The IDF says Hezbollah’s air force launched more than 1,000 explosive and surveillance drones into Israel during last year’s war and is currently working to strengthen its capabilities despite the ceasefire.

“The unit worked to produce thousands of drones under the direction and funding of Iranian terrorist officials, as part of Iran’s efforts to harm Israel,” the IDF said. The IDF also confirmed that it struck Ain Qana, southern Lebanon, after an evacuation warning was issued. The army said the strikes targeted a Hezbollah facility that produced attack and surveillance drones. Local media reported three airstrikes.

The IDF hit the outskirts of Beirut with 23 strikes. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, UN Special Representative: The airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut tonight have reignited fear and panic on the eve of Eid al-Adha.

We once again call for the cessation of any action that could further undermine the ceasefire agreement and hinder the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 170. Existing diplomatic mechanisms and tools are available to all parties to resolve any disputes or threats and avoid any unnecessary and dangerous escalation.

According to local sources, over 100 apartments were completely destroyed during enemy airstrikes last night in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Continue IDF assault on Gaza. According to Hamas sources, affiliated fighters managed to bombard Israeli soldiers positioned on Al-Mantar hill, east of Gaza City, with 60-caliber mortars. Israeli aircraft bombs a fishing boat inside the Gaza port, west of Gaza City, and no casualties are reported. Attack on the Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

An attack by IDF vehicles is reported at the Al-Bureij entrance in the central Strip

Since June 5, Qassams have claimed attacks against the Israeli army. “We are bombarding with mortars (80 mm caliber) Israeli soldiers near the “Umm Habiba” mosque in the Qizan al-Najjar area, south of the city of Khan Younis. On June 6, Israeli media reported that a 12-member Israeli elite unit was ambushed in Khan Younis, when a booby-trapped building collapsed on them. Five soldiers were killed and two others were injured in an ambush in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. A pro-Hamas account wrote at 10:00 a.m. EDT: “An explosive device detonated inside a building that Israeli troops had entered in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, causing it to collapse and trapping dozens of Israeli soldiers under the rubble.”

Israeli aircraft launch strikes against the “Batn al-Sameen” area south of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Several consecutive strikes in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Artillery shells the areas of Katiba and Jourat al-Aqad in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip. An Israeli aircraft bombed the residential town of Hamad, northwest of Khan Younis. Finally, a joint resistance attack was recorded against the Israeli command center in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Quds and Al-Qassam Brigades: “Our forces conducted heavy mortar attacks targeting: Israeli command and control center near Canada Hall, southeast of Khan Younis”

According to Palestinian sources: Direct hits on the enemy operational headquarters led to the disruption of Israel’s command structure.

In the West Bank, settlers were injured during a clash with Palestinians who threw stones at them in the Jordan Valley.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

