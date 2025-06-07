NATO Secretary General Marke Rutte: “We discussed support for Ukraine and committed this year to provide more than 20 billion euros in security assistance. We want to see an end to the war in Ukraine through a lasting and just peace agreement. We discussed ensuring that Ukraine has the means to achieve a sustainable and just peace. We must remain cautious about Russia’s intentions and strengthen our military industries. We must address the Russian threat that began with the attack on Ukraine in 2014”

Donald Trump on the situation in Ukraine and Russia: “I do not believe that Russia and Ukraine will sign an agreement. We could take a tough stance with both Russia and Ukraine if the agreement fails”.

The European Commission is also preparing a new package of anti-Russian sanctions by the end of June; France has already sent its recommendations on this matter. This was stated by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on RTL radio.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was at the White House to ask Trump to continue to put pressure on Moscow, but his request was unsuccessful, the NYT reports.

According to Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian border guards: “The Russian military is trying to expand the combat zone in the Sumy region”; he noted that a significant number of shellings are taking place in the Sumy region, where the Russian armed forces are actively using aviation, especially KAB and unguided missiles. This fire impact precedes the arrival of small assault groups, which is a familiar tactic for Russian troops. Demchenko noted that previously such tactics had been recorded only in a small area, in particular in the direction of the settlements of Basivka and Zhuravka. Ukrainians expect Russian attacks on energy facilities within a week. Up to 20 aircraft of different types could be used to strike Ukraine at night: Tu-95MS, Tu-160, Tu-22M3, Su-57, Su-30SM and MiG-31K Ukrainian sources.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa claims that: “In 2026, Russia plans to occupy all of Ukraine east of the Dnieper River, as well as seize the Odessa and Mykolaiv regions, “Moscow is trying to expand its influence in eastern Ukraine. This includes seizing the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the fall, and then creating a buffer zone along the northern border with Russia by the end of the year… They are not talking about peace. They are preparing for war,” Palisa added.

Russia launched a missile attack against Kiev at night, in response to the Spiderweb operation against Moscow in recent days. “Russia launched 407 drones and 44 missiles against Ukraine at night,” said Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ignat. “We have data on the use of six ballistic missiles and 38 cruise missiles, most of which were destroyed. Up to 30 missiles were destroyed. There are also up to 200 losses of attack drones. The Russians attacked mainly from the northern regions, and the entire mass of their drones launched a “creeping offensive” towards the western regions today, the representative of the Ukrainian Air Force noted.

Volodymyr Zelensky: “Russia attacked at night with more than 400 drones and 40 missiles – it was one of the largest air raids of the war.”

The Russian Defense Ministry reported at a morning press conference that the attack on the night of June 6 was “in response to the terrorist attacks of the Kiev regime, the Russian military launched a massive night attack on design bureaus, enterprises producing and repairing weapons and military equipment in Ukraine.”

The same statement was made by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov: “Russia’s massive night attack on military targets in Ukraine is a response to the terrorist attacks of the Kiev regime,” he confirmed to journalists. Traffic was reopened on a railway track in the Prokhorovsky district of the Belgorod region, where a locomotive diesel train derailed due to damage to the track, the South-Eastern Railway reported.

And now a look at the front line as of 15:30 on June 6. Overnight, Russian forces launched a concentrated attack on targets in Kiev; Ukrainian social media channels reported about “Geranium” and missile weapons, Tu-95MS launches. They also reported explosions in Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Lviv, Ternopil, Rivne, and Khmelnytsky regions.

Ukrainian armed forces have carried out several missile launches in the direction of the western coast of Crimea, the governor of Sevastopol has repeatedly stated, raising the air raid alarm. Several drones were shot down as they approached Moscow. As a result of the drone attack, a fire broke out at one of the industrial plants in Engels, Saratov region. Explosions were reported near Bryansk airport, and helicopters were operating against Ukrainian drones in Voronezh region. Russian tank crews began to act in platoons to detect Ukrainian positions.

In Bryansk region, two Ukrainian drone attacks were reported in two different provinces, with 4 injured. In the direction of Kursk, the defense of the Tetkino salient continues, while the Ukrainians continue their attacks, complicating the supply of the advanced Russian units and throwing new forces into battle. The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Ryl’sk, one dead and six wounded. On June 5, a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the village of Sukhaya, Ryl’sk district, wounding two civilians.

In the direction of Sumy, the offensive of the Russian army continues. Battles are ongoing in the areas of Kindrativka, Oleksiivka and Yablunivka, in the Sumy region.

In the Belgorod region, attacks in 12 different villages with drones have been recorded, at least 4 wounded.

In the direction of Liman, fighting is taking place in the area of ​​Novomykhailivka and on the eastern outskirts of Karpivka. Our flag was raised in Ridkodub.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, Russian forces are conducting offensive operations in Yablunivka, as well as near Popiv Yar and Poltavka. North of Toretsk, fighting is underway in the Dyliivka area. According to Ukrainian sources, Russian forces have occupied Stara Mykolaivka and Hnativka.

In the direction of the south of Donetsk, the Vostok Group of Forces has taken the village of Fedorivka. Ukrainian forces are organizing countermeasures. Ukrainian sources on social media say that Russian troops have also advanced to Zorya and Fedorivka, Komar and near the DPR in Troitskoye. According to Ukrainian sources, Russian troops are 560 meters from the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region after the advance in the Troits’ke area.

In the direction of Chersonesos, Russian Armed Forces struck with FABs in Chersonesos, destroying the Ukrainian military-civilian administrative building.

Graziella Giangiulio

