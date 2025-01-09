ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel wants to stay in Lebanon on three strategic hills: demolishes houses and weapons depots. Clashes in Gaza, throughout the strip

According to Reuters, the United States has redirected to the Lebanese armed forces the amount of 95 million dollars intended for the Egyptian army. Donald Trump reiterated and promised that “all hell will break loose” in the Middle East if Hamas does not release the hostages before his return to the White House: “it will be bad for everyone”.

Lebanon is preparing for elections. Lebanese Interim Prime Minister Mikati: “We have sent a clear signal to the international sponsors of the ceasefire that the violations must stop and that there must be a complete withdrawal of troops from the occupied Lebanese territories and that the obligation to implement Resolution 1701 is not only Lebanon’s responsibility, but is mandatory for Israel”.

President Nabih Berri chaired a session with his parliamentary bloc “Development and Liberation” ahead of the presidential elections.

MP Gebran Bassil withdrew his support for General Elias Al-Bissari, after receiving clear American messages rejecting his nomination, although the US ambassador had previously stated that her position on Al-Bissari’s nomination was “no veto”. The Saudi kingdom has reportedly informed its followers and those influenced by it that they must proceed with the nomination of General Joseph Aoun. Saudi Arabia appears to be putting strong pressure on Samir Geagea to proceed with the election of Aoun, despite disagreements between the two. A third of the members of the House of Representatives are needed to elect the president, and the appeal must be submitted within just 24 hours of the announcement of the election results.

Unlike 2016 with Michael Aoun, today Hezbollah and Amal are together and have agreed on the same name for the presidency. The head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, parliamentarian Mohammad Raad, received French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian at the bloc’s headquarters in Haret Hreik.

Without any veto on Aoun, as Hezbollah said and if Franjieh withdraws her candidacy, Hezbollah could vote for Joseph Aoun, for the presidency. Aoun, the US-Saudi favorite who could be able to use this support in favor of Lebanon or become the foreign instrument to implement his wishes as president.

Israel must be prepared for a direct confrontation with Turkey in its desire to restore the Ottoman Empire, the Jerusalem Post writes, citing the report of the Nagel Committee (a commission created by the Israeli government in August 2024 to analyze the defense budget and security strategy). The document highlights the risk that Turkey will align itself with Syrian groups and, in particular, start waging a proxy war, increasing instability in the region. “The threat from Syria could escalate into something even more dangerous than the Iranian threat,” the report says.

In this context, the committee proposed increasing Israel’s annual defense budget by NIS 15 billion ($4.1 billion) over the next five years, purchasing additional F-15 fighter jets, tankers, drones and satellites, increasing the effectiveness of air defense systems and building a protective barrier along the Jordan Valley.

Hamas reportedly recruiting new forces in northern Gaza: Israeli sources The Al-Qassam Brigades have reportedly recruited new forces in northern Gaza. According to London-based news outlet The New Arab, Israeli sources have admitted that Hamas has increased its power. Hamas has urged Arab nations and Muslims to confront Israel’s ambition.

On January 8, the US military officially announced that it had carried out a series of attacks on two underground warehouses where advanced Houthi weapons were stored. US Central Command: “we conducted attacks on the Houthi’s underground storage facilities for advanced conventional weapons.” “The Houthis have used these facilities to launch attacks on our warships and commercial vessels.”

According to Yemeni sources, the US-British strikes hit the Harf Sufyan district with 5 raids and a sixth raid hit the Jarban area in the Sanhan district. The tribes of Jahran in Dhamar are on high alert to declare themselves ready to face any Israeli-American escalation in Yemen.

And now a look at the fronts opened by Israel updated at 16:00 on January 8.

IDF: “The 300th Brigade located and dismantled 5 weapons depots during a defensive activity in southern Lebanon and destroyed them”.

The Lebanese Army is deployed in its bases that it evacuated two months ago, where it has been for 18 years since it fully deployed after 2006. Israel has reportedly expressed interest in remaining in 3 locations in Lebanon, areas from which it would control all of Lebanon: Labouneh Forest opposite the Western Galilee settlements; Balat Mountain opposite the Zar’it and Shtula settlements; Hamames Hill between the Khiyam and Wazzani plains opposite the Metula settlement.

Both Balat and Hammames were crossed by the IDF during the war, as they are empty lands on the border. As for Labouneh, they entered it during the ceasefire. It is a heavily wooded area. On January 8, Israeli forces carried out large-scale demolitions of homes in the eastern sector in Lebanon. Israeli forces crossed from Maroun al-Ras to the outskirts of the town of Bint Jbeil, walking in the open. According to Lebanese sources: “The Israelis are shooting at Bint Jbeil almost every day.” Two villas were set on fire.

The Israelis also remain in Aita al-Shaab, where they are carrying out demolitions. According to Lebanese sources: “Almost all border towns are described as catastrophic, with no signs of life after a very extensive and deliberate Israeli demolition campaign.”

The Israeli army has moved through Mays al-Jabal, supported by vehicles, and is combing the outskirts. Rmeich, the Christian town that was not attacked during the war because it was anti-Hezbollah and allowed the IDF to pass through, was shelled by Israel on January 8 with artillery. The attack hit the local apolitical civil defense center.

Lebanese jets flew over Tripoli in the north and drew several lines in the sky violating both the ceasefire and 1701, including Lebanon’s sovereignty by flying jets over Lebanese airspace.

The Israeli army established a position for its vehicles and tanks west of Al-Dhahirah town and installed spy devices on a crane in Jabal Balat, adjacent to the town of Marouhin.

Al-Hadath news outlet claims two rockets were fired from Lebanon and hit near Qiryat Shmona. No such indication in Lebanese or Israeli media so far.

IDF said Sirens sounded in Kerem Shalom, details are under review.

Palestinian sources reported two Israeli airstrikes near Al-Halabi junction in Jabalia Al-Balad, northern Gaza Strip. Qassams reported escorting Israeli forces to Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, and seized several drones. IDF shelled homes in northern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian sources: Israeli artillery shells Al-Saftawi neighborhood, northwest of Gaza City. Clashes also reported in central Gaza two dead and several injured reported in Israeli aircraft shelling two homes belonging to Al-Banna Wishah families in Al-Bassa area of ​​Deir Al-Balah and Bureij camp. Israeli shelling reported near Al-Wafa hospital, central Gaza City.

Sirens in action in southern #Gaza enclave. Israeli aircraft shelled a house west of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. Palestinian sources: Report of 4 wounded by Israeli air strike near Al-Qubba mosque, west of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Tulkarem clashed with Israeli forces in Tulkarem camp and Balouneh axis.

