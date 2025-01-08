ISRAELHAMASWAR. Herzog: “intense negotiations, we do not interfere with the negotiators”. Shooting between the Lebanese army and HTS on the border between Lebanon and Syria. Clashes in Gaza and the West Bank

Since January 5, in the social sphere belonging to Israel but also to Hamas, there has been talk of optimism about the success of a possible prisoner exchange.

Gershon Baskin, one of the mediators of the Shalit agreement, specified that: “There will be no situation in which Hamas will give up: the most important thing now is to make an Israeli decision to return all the prisoners at once”.

Saudi Arabia’s Al Arabiya and Al Hadath channels quoted a member of the Israeli delegation in Doha as saying that Mossad chief Didi Barnea is in Doha to discuss the details of the exchange agreement and that solutions have been found for the remaining contentious issues, which are awaiting approval from the political level. Al-Hadath also reports that: “The proposed agreement includes handing over power in Gaza to a Palestinian authority.” “Arab and Western countries will manage the Gaza Strip with Palestinian groups.”

Al Arabiya reports that international forces will be deployed in Gaza. Washington will sponsor the implementation of the Gaza agreement with all its provisions. Reuters, says that according to a Hamas official, 34 prisoners are on the list released by Israel for exchange in a ceasefire agreement. He also clarified that: “Hamas does not see a response from Israel regarding the withdrawal from Gaza or the ceasefire agreement.”

The Israeli army, in announcing that it wants another 30 days before leaving Lebanon, said: “We will not allow Hezbollah to re-arm, develop its capabilities or threaten Israel’s security.” The head of the Supervisory Committee, US General Jasper Jeffers III, informed those concerned that “Israel” will withdraw sooner or later, but according to the agreements to which the border region will be subject in cooperation between UNIFIL and the Lebanese army, Al-Akhbar source.

On January 6, Israeli forces arrested a number of Lebanese and Syrian farmers and shepherds, including a girl, while they were working in the Majidiyeh plain in southern Lebanon, and took them to the Israeli-managed borders. Among them is a Lebanese army soldier. The 10 Syrians have reportedly been released. While the Lebanese remain in custody.

The Pentagon has released footage of Tomahawk cruise missiles launched by ships of the Harry S. Truman carrier strike group against Houthi targets in Yemen. While on January 5, the IDF confirmed that a ballistic missile launched at Israel from Yemen was successfully intercepted by air defenses and shot down before crossing the country’s borders.

Sirens were heard during the incident in the town of Talmay Elazar, near Hadera. The IDF says the sirens were activated there “in accordance with protocol.” Unlike previous Houthi attacks, the sirens did not sound over large areas of the country, as in this case the fragments of the interception would not have hit Israel. All this while pro-Gaza demonstrations were taking place in Sanaa.

On the afternoon of January 5, a new missile attack from Yemen towards Israel. In a statement, Ansarallah claimed responsibility for an attack with Palestine 2 against the power plant south of Haifa, “Orot Rabin.” On January 6, the Houthis announced in a press release that they had dismantled a spy ring “trained by British intelligence officers.” According to the Houthis: “The mission of the spy network is to place GPS devices in some vehicles and targets”. The men were reportedly recruited in Aden by the Saudis and then trained.

And now a look at the fronts opened by Israel updated at 15:30 on January 7.

In Syria, two Israelis, residents of Tamra and Buqueta, were arrested by the army after entering Syrian territory on board a car. They were sent to the police for questioning. Crossing the border with Lebanon and Syria is prohibited by Israeli law, punishable by up to four years in prison.

A local source in southern Syria: “Israeli forces are building observation and spy towers on the slopes of Mount Hermon in the area facing Lebanese territory”.

According to sources in the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida: “Israel” wants to extend the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon for another month. According to US envoy Hockstein, this is due to the fact that there is an inability of the Lebanese army to send 10,000 soldiers to southern Litani and therefore the monitoring committee will empty the southern Litani of weapons and propose to extend the agreement for another 60 days.

Between January 4 and 6, Israeli mechanized forces, reinforced by Merkava tanks and a bulldozer, advanced from Maroun al-Ras to the outskirts of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon.

On January 5, Israeli attacks were recorded in Taybeh, with Israeli forces closing the roads leading there with earth barriers. The IDF breached the fence of the “Al-Matula” settlement and built a road to the Khiam plain. Israeli bombing operation on the outskirts of the town of Aitaroun. Areas between Al-Dhahaira and Tayr Harfa were also bombed. Israeli machine gun fire was heard in Mays al-Jabal.

On January 6, the IDF bombed Naqoura. Also on January 6, Lebanese Army vehicles arrived in the Amiriya area, south of Tyre. The IDF reported that the Israeli army withdrew from the western sector in southern Lebanon in preparation for the Lebanese Army deployment.

On January 7, Lebanese Army and UNIFIL vehicles headed to Naqoura, entering the town after gathering in the Al-Hamra area of ​​Al-Biyada. A military bulldozer was seen in the convoy. A unit from the Fifth Brigade positioned itself at the Lebanese Army position at the main entrance to Naqoura, opposite the UNIFIL headquarters.

Since January 3, clashes between Lebanese Army soldiers and the new Syrian state have resumed in the area near Baalbek. On January 7, the Lebanese Army sent military reinforcements to the clashes on the Lebanese-Syrian border. A phone call between Mikati and Al-Sharaa (the new Syrian leader) took place under Turkish sponsorship following recent developments on the borders between the two countries.

Security incident in Jerusalem On January 5, military correspondent Doron Kadosh reported a suspected infiltration into the headquarters of the Central Command in Jerusalem: a number of Palestinians without permission crossed the outer wall of the base located in the Shuafat neighborhood, east of the city. According to initial reports, about 7 of them were spotted, 2 were arrested and border police forces are combing the area for the others.

The commander of the command, Avi Blot, must answer, according to the Israeli press, “why most of the soldiers at the headquarters hid in the rooms instead of coming out and trying to repel the attackers.” “And why he called the border guards (MAGAF) to deal with the incident instead of putting an end to it himself.”

Sirens sounded in and around Sderot in the Gaza Strip on January 6-7. Rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, Beit Hanoun toward Sderot, but only one missile was intercepted. A security incident in Kedumim, led to the death of 3 Israelis and the wounding of 9 others.

While negotiations are ongoing in Gaza, clashes continue: the Kfir Brigade withdrew from the Gaza Strip on the 5th night, after two months of continuous fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, in Jabalia, Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun. Over the past two months, the Kfir Brigade has lost 13 soldiers killed during clashes in the northern Gaza Strip. Between January 5 and 7, Israeli soldiers were injured.

Among the sites where fighting is still ongoing are Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip, and still near the Sheikh Radwan clinic, north of Gaza City. Saraya Al Quds and Al-Qassam Brigades fighters clashed with an Israeli infantry force of 10 soldiers with guns and hand grenades, killing and wounding them.

Palestinian injuries reported following Israeli air force bombing of Al-Masdar village, in the central Gaza Strip. An underground Hamas weapons factory in the central Gaza Strip was destroyed by Israeli troops.

Israeli warplanes launched several raids and drone strikes east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, and Israeli attacks were also reported on Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. Around 40 were injured.

Numerous Israeli attacks in the West Bank. Presence of Israeli vehicles followed by an assault on Khallet al-Amoud; storming of the town of Sebastia, northwest of Nablus. The Al-Aqsa Brigades – Al-Amoudi Brigade responded to the fire.

The Palestinian Authority with Israeli help is still trying to quell the clashes in the Jenin refugee camp. The clashes are still ongoing. Israeli assault east of Qalqilya to which the militias responded with deaths and injuries on both sides. According to bin Ghafir: “Those who seek to end the war in Gaza will have a war in the West Bank”. The Israeli Minister of Energy: “Jenin and Nablus must be treated like Shujaiya and Beit Hanoun.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

