ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel: High cost of war against Hamas and Hezbollah, public debt increases

The cost of the war borne by Israel has been estimated at $130 billion. The Israeli Finance Ministry announced that the government’s costs for the war with Hamas and Hezbollah in 2024 have exceeded NIS 100 billion ($30 billion), which has led to an increase in public debt to NIS 1.33 trillion.

Earlier, the business daily Calcalist, citing government manipulation of official economic data, claimed that the cost of the war in the Gaza Strip had reached about NIS 250 billion ($67.57 billion) by the end of 2024. Meanwhile, Israeli research centers have doubled this figure and consider the costs of the war, including damage, to be over $130 billion.

According to a report in The Times of Israel, the total debt of the Israeli government has also increased from 1.13 trillion shekels in 2023 to 1.33 trillion shekels in 2024. Calcalist also called the high costs of the Gaza war indicative of the “failure” of the war.

For Israel, the costs incurred, not only economic but especially in loss of life, have led to success: the leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas have been eliminated. Although the issue is not yet closed.

Britain’s David Hirst is on the same wavelength: “Hamas has continued to emerge from the rubble to fight again, turning Beit Hanoun into a minefield for Israeli soldiers. Since the beginning of the latest military operations in northern Gaza, fifty-five Israeli officers and soldiers have died along this axis. If there is one army that is becoming impoverished and exhausted today, it is the Israeli army. The simple military reality of life in Gaza is that, after fifteen months, Hamas can still recruit and renew at a faster rate than Israel kills its leaders or fighters.”

Yet this does not seem to worry the Israeli government much, which has mobilized more men. In Lebanon, where it has declared it intends to remain at least until the end of April, the IDF has created a military center that includes dormitories and protection surrounded by concrete blocks and is located near the UNIFIL site on the Markaba/Houla road.

While there are nine checkpoints/bases that Israel has built in Syria, demolishing all the surrounding area in the al Qusayr area and in the other areas of the Golan.

The 252nd Sinai Division, a reserve division of the IDF Southern Command, has been ordered to prepare for immediate deployment to the Gaza Strip. Its commander, Brigadier General Yehuda Wah, is said to have arrived at the Israel-Gaza border. Finally, the Wall and Settlement Resistance Authority claims that: “The number of barriers and iron gates installed by the occupation army in the West Bank has reached 898 military checkpoints and iron gates, including 18 since the beginning of the current year 2025 and 146 after October 7, 2023.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

