ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hamas says no to 42-day extension requested by Israel, wants to move to second phase. March 6 summit in Riyadh on Gaza

A ministerial meeting will be held in Mecca on March 6 that will bring together the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Egypt, Syria, Morocco and Jordan to discuss and review current regional developments.

In Egypt, yesterday, two Egyptian security sources told Reuters that the Israeli delegation was trying to reach an agreement to extend the first phase of the agreement by 42 days. The Israeli delegation that left for Cairo was led by the deputy head of the Shin Bet and coordinator for prisoners and missing persons affairs, Gal Hirsch, and the delegation obtained the mandate to extend the first phase of the agreement.

However, Hamas said in an official statement: “With the end of the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) confirms its full commitment to the implementation of all the terms of the agreement in all its phases and details. We call on the international community to put pressure on the Zionist occupation to fully adhere to its role in the agreement and immediately enter the second phase without any delay or evasion.” Confirming Hamas’ refusal to continue the first phase of the agreement was Channel 12: “Hamas refuses to extend the first phase of the agreement and calls for the immediate start of the second phase of negotiations.”

The newspaper Maariv: “The Arab plan for Gaza that will be presented to Trump in a few days includes: Reconstruction without displacement, reforms in the Palestinian Authority and peacekeeping forces.”

In Lebanon, residents of the border town of Al-Dahira staged a sit-in in front of the Benoit Barakat barracks in Tyre, coinciding with the visit of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and raised Lebanese flags, calling for pressure on the “Israeli enemy” to withdraw so that they can return to their city destroyed during the aggression.”

In Khiam City in. Awaiting the arrival of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam slogans read: “Dialogue has not taken off and will not take off. The land will not return except by force.” Nawaf Salam from the city of Khiam in southern Lebanon says: “We will only accept the complete departure of the enemy from Lebanon, and “Israel” is the one who has continued to violate our sovereignty and our lands.” Finance Minister Yassin Jaber informs that: “The World Bank is working to establish a reconstruction fund worth one billion dollars.”

In an amateur video posted in the social sphere from Sanaa, for the first time since 2015, Yemeni Houthi warplanes (probably “Sukhoi 22” or “Mig 29”) took off from Sanaa today and intensively overflew several governorates, including areas in southern Yemen under the control of the Saudi-Emirati coalition”.

From the eastern Quneitra countryside in southern Syria, reports are coming via social media that Israeli forces are advancing towards Tal Mashara. The IDF fired warning shots, aimed at preventing civilians from leaving their homes. Overnight, Israeli forces launched a new incursion into the Quneitra governorate in southern Syria and cut off the road between Masharah and Jabah. It is unclear whether they will remain stationed here. Israeli forces have returned to the village of Al-Rafeed in Quneitra governorate, Syria.

On the afternoon of February 28, four Israeli army vehicles entered the road between the villages of Jamla and Saysoun, in the western countryside of Daraa. Also in the afternoon, Israeli drones flew over the airspace of the western countryside of Daraa governorate, in southern occupied Syria.

The Lebanese government has handed over to the Syrian government 70 officers who fled to Lebanon after the fall of the previous regime. In southern Lebanon: heavy machine gun fire towards the outskirts of Aitaroun, which is preparing for the funeral of its dead. There are numerous cities where funeral ceremonies are being held for the dead found under the rubble after the departure of the IDF.

According to Al-Akhbar, there are Israeli-occupied centers in front of the settlements of Shlomi, Shomira, Avivim, Al-Manara and Metulla, in addition to the buffer zones that extend between Al-Dhahira, Al-Bustan, Al-Adisa and Kafr Kila. According to a source in the newspaper, “the list of five points could grow to ten,” as Israel has expressed its intention to expand the Labouneh site towards the outskirts of Alma al-Shaab, and also plans to occupy a new site between the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab and Rmeish, while other sources spoke of the possibility of annexing sites on the outskirts of Shebaa to the Rashaya district, allowing control over southern Syria. Israeli drones have most of southern Lebanon’s airspace at medium altitude from early morning until 3pm. Israeli warplanes fly low over the Bekaa, Baalbek and northern Bekaa.

According to Al Jazeera: “A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike in central Rafah, southern Gaza.” Israeli navy fire wounds two Palestinian fishermen off the coast of Gaza.

IDF assaults continue in residential area east of Nablus. Plumes of smoke rise from Nour Shams camp in Tulkarem, which has been facing widespread attacks for more than a month. The IDF sent new military reinforcements, including armored vehicles, to Jenin and its camp. Occupation bulldozers are working to close the main entrance to Jenin camp with high earthworks. The IDF expels residents of Amara al-Qaniri near the entrance to Jenin camp. The IDF storms the town of Qarai in the afternoon. Clashes are reported between youths and the IDF in the town of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya. Israeli forces make arrests south of Hebron.

