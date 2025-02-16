ISRAELHAMASWAR. Tensions rise in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah. Demonstrators demand IDF withdrawal

On February 18, Israel’s mandate for presence in Lebanon in the areas of the conflict against Hezbollah would expire. According to Lebanese accounts, however, Israel has built a logistics site near the UNIFIL site on the road to Markaba.

But this is not what worries the new Lebanese authorities. Rather, the fact that the Hezbollah people are starting to warm up even if they no longer have the power they used to have.

In a press release in recent days, the IDF said: “It will remain in five strategic points.” And according to pro-Hezbollah accounts: “It will certainly undertake other provocative actions from here later, because this is its nature; it continues to expand until it receives a blow that forces it to stop.”

This week there have been numerous problems at Beirut airport: a flight of an Iranian airline was stopped because according to Israel it was an Iranian carrier in favor of Hezbollah. And the fear now is that “tomorrow all flights could be banned and after that the entry of Iranians could be banned, all under various pretexts. We are now at a stage where Israel is trying to understand the existing equations and will continue to put pressure on the resistance and its environment until things reach the point of explosion.”

According to Lebanese social media sources: “The situation cannot last. Things will change and we are expected to see days of fighting between the resistance in Lebanon and the IDF when the situation reaches an unbearable level.”

In the meantime, a new statement from the IDF has come in: “Recently, the IAF conducted intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah military sites containing weapons and launchers, which pose a direct threat to the Israeli home front. The terrorist activity at these sites is a clear violation of the agreements between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF continues to work to remove any threat to the State of Israel, remains committed to the agreements and will work to prevent any attempt at rearmament or rebuilding of the force by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.”

On February 13, demonstrations against foreign interference and against Israel began in Lebanon, right from the airport, demonstrations that continued until the 14th and show no signs of abating and where the Lebanese army had to intervene.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

