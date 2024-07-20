ISRAELHAMASWAR. Investigation open on the events in Tel Aviv, we will attack Yemen. USA: we shot down 4 drones coming from Yemen

On October 7, Israeli intelligence did not expect the Hamas attack and on the night of July 19, no one reported the drone that hit Tel Aviv after more than 2,000 kilometers.

The government has remained silent while waiting to gather information about what happened and at 2.30pm on July 19 an attack on Yemen by Ansar Allah is under discussion. Buildings in the Gush Dan area shook during the drone attack on Tel Aviv and residents thought it was an earthquake. Ansar Allah claimed responsibility for the attack, an operation carried out together with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper on Israeli officials: “We will respond to the Houthi attack on TelAviv, and the option of striking Yemeni territory is on the table.” The same news is reported by Israeli security sources: “Israel is expected to carry out attacks for the first time on Yemeni territory, following the failure of the coalition countries to deal with the “Houthis”.

Knesset member Gideon Sa’ar: “What happened at dawn today in “Tel Aviv” was a grave flaw and came at a painful price.” The Israeli media adds: “The most dangerous thing about the explosion of the “Tel Aviv” plane is that the army does not know what happened after 7 hours, or does not want to say.”

On the morning of July 19, the army actually estimated that the drone that hit Tel Aviv during the night was launched from Yemen. The plane that took off from Yemen arrived in Tel Aviv by sea and was a Sammad 3. Commenting on a question about the possibility of attacking Yemen: “In the next few days we will make an assessment of the situation, to understand the reactions necessary in any attack against those who they threaten our security. The security system does not guarantee 100% protection. We are investigating the incident and working to improve our capabilities. We have strengthened our defense capabilities in the center of the country and in its skies to improve detection and warning capabilities. I do not exclude the possibility of launching an “Israeli” attack against Yemen.”

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after the attack on Tel Aviv: “We will hold accountable anyone who harms the State of “Israel or commits terrorist acts against it.” The Israel Broadcasting Authority reported that the commander of the Israeli Air Force shortened his visit to Britain after the attack on Tel Aviv.

On July 18, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu visited Rafah while the IDF announced that 4,800 ultra-Orthodox people will be recruited every year. This goal is also planned for next year. The age of conscripts the IDF will focus on in the first phase is: 50% young people under 21; 40% aged 22-23 years; 10% of precept card recipients will be 24 years of age or older. Every two weeks 1,000 ultra-Orthodox will be summoned.; 85% of enlistments will be single. Recruitment will focus on combat.”

The Bank of Israel also says that the global IT failure partly affects the banking system, which is aware of the incident and is dealing with it.

And now a look at the comparison Israel – Hamas – Hezbollah.

IDF attacks continue in southern Lebanon: targeted attack in Qana, against Hassan Mhanna who according to the Israelis is a leading member of Hezbollah’s engineering unit in the region. Air attack recorded in Majdal Selem, Ali Jaafar Maatouq killed, “Habib Maatouq” for the IDF is a leader of the Ridwan. According to Lebanese sources, there were three targeted assassinations by Israel in southern Lebanon: Muhammad Hamid Jabara, military commander of the Islamic Muslim Brotherhood group; Hassan Ali Muhanna, member of Hezbullah’s technical corps; Ali Jaafar Maatouq, a commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, who replaced a commander killed in April.

The IDF wrote in a statement: “The IAF struck a Radwan Force command center where Hezbollah operated in the Jmaijmeh area, along with an additional Radwan Force command center in the Majdal Selm area in southern Lebanon. During the attack, the commander of the Radwan Force task force, Ali Jaafar Maatuk, was killed, along with an additional commander responsible for Radwan Force operations in the Hjeir region. During the attack, other Hezbollah members belonging to the Radwan Force who operated from the command centers were also killed.”

In response to the two killings in Ghazzeh and southern Lebanon, Hezbollah announced drone strikes on the following: “The new 300th Western Brigade base, south of the Yara settlement. The Velan Base, headquarters of the brigades of the 210th Division in southern Safed”.

According to Channel 12: “Since this morning around 60 rockets have been monitored in the Western Galilee region of northern Israel.” The Al-Quds Brigades: claimed responsibility: “We, together with the Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, bombed the “Reim” military site with a series of missiles.” While the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: “Our Mujahideen bombed 3 new colonies for the first time (Aberim, Neve Ziv and Menot) with dozens of Katyusha rockets.”

The attack on Tel Aviv announced by the social sphere starting at 02:31 made news on the relevant social sphere. No sirens were heard in advance or any interception attempts were made, we read in the social sphere.

The Israeli Home Front Command immediately announced that “no air penetration was detected in the central region of the country and therefore no alarm was raised: the incident is under investigation”. “Shortly ago a report arrived at the police station of an explosion in a building in the city of Tel Aviv. Large forces of the Tel Aviv District Police have arrived at the scene and are dealing with the situation.”

At around 03:55 Ansarallah of Yemen says that he will soon release an important statement, to claim responsibility for the successful attack on Tel Aviv. The US Navy reported that during the night it shot down 4 drones from Yemen towards Israel.

According to Palestinian sources: 5 Palestinians were killed in a raid in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, the Saidam family was also targeted by Israel in the Nuseirat camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip. The Abu Ali Mustafa Martyr Brigades raided the command and control site on the “Netzarim” axis, southwest of Gaza, with mortars, together with the Al-Qassam Brigades with a series of 114 mm “Rajum” missiles.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

