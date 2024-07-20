On 18 July, King Charles III of Great Britain received President Volodymyr Zelenskyj. The British royal family announced it. “The King received Volodymyr Zelenskyj after the meeting of the European Political Community at Blenheim Palace. During the meeting, 46 European leaders discussed a number of international problems, opportunities and common values,” reads a message on the social network. Zelensky was also received by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He became the first foreign guest in Downing Street since Starmer was elected Prime Minister.

Ukraine also suffered IT disruptions, affecting banks, Novaya Pochta and the mobile telephone operator Vodafone.

In Russian Crimea an accident at a substation cut electricity to the center of Yalta, repair work took about 4-5 hours. Sevastopol to ensure stable power supply to residential buildings, lighting is turned off, including street lighting. The heads of large state companies, as well as security companies ensuring the safety of oil deposits, oil refineries, power plants and other strategically important facilities may receive the right to use more powerful firearms. The proposal comes from the Russian National Guard. It will be this department that will be responsible for controlling the circulation of weapons, writes Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3.30pm on July 19th.

On the evening of July 18, another missile attack on Odessa. On the morning of the 19th attack on Kharkiv.

According to the social sphere, “the RF Armed Forces are getting closer and closer to the city of Kupjans’k,” said Besedin, head of the city’s military administration. The situation is indeed extremely difficult. The Russian army is constantly advancing and achieving successes premises along a wide swath of the front line. It was hit by an aerial bomb a ton and a half to hit the central part of the city of Kupjans’k. Luckily there were no people nearby,” underlined the head of the military administration of the city of Kupjans’k, Andrei Besedin. According to Besedin, the tactic of the Russian Armed Forces remained unchanged: destruction, destruction of critical infrastructure and civilians.

Russian troops have made significant progress in the Prohres direction (Avdiivska direction), moving 1,000 meters to the west – this is confirmed by both sides. Russian sources claim to have taken the first houses, while Ukraine denies that Russian armed forces entered the village. Prohres is the last settlement on the “Poroshenko Line”, a series of Ukrainian fortifications built in 2014-2017. The victory of the Russian Armed Forces here will leave behind Donetsk’s main defensive line in the Avdiivska sector.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are actively using a special contingent (former prisoners) in assaults to attack Russian positions in Vovchans’k, near the village. Volchanskie Khutors, Tykhe and Hlyboke.

In the Svatove-Kupyansk direction, Russian armed forces attacked the settlement. Terny and Makiivka (LPR). Positional battles with the use of drones and artillery are taking place near Andrioivka and the Berestove-Pylypchatyne ledge. Russian troops will use aviation and FAB with UMPC.

In the area of ​​the Toretsk (Dzerzhinsk) agglomeration, the Russian Armed Forces advance along the same line: Niu-York (Novgorodskoye), Druzhba, Kirovo, Yuzhnoye. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting an organized defense, solving the problem of exhaustion of the Russian offensive potential in that direction.

The situation north of the eastern part of Časiv Jar is characterized by the progressive advance of Russian troops near Kalinina with the task of reaching the Seversky Donets-Donbass water canal. The eastern part of Kalinina and the agricultural territory north of the village came under the control of our forces.

In the direction of Donetsk, the plan of the Russian troops to gradually cut off supplies to the enemy in Krasnohorivka is implemented. Russian attack planes are advancing on the city.

There are no changes on the Zaporozhzhie front. The roads to the front line are mined by enemy Baba Yaga drones, under constant attack by UAVs. This factor is of fundamental importance when organizing offensive actions of the Russian army along the entire front. In recent days, Kiev troops have continued to bomb an electricity substation in the Zaporozhzhie region.

In the direction of Kherson, mutual hunting of boats in the floodplain of the river continues. Dnieper. Otherwise, it all comes down to artillery strikes, drone strikes and solving daily fire missions. The enemy is burning forests and targeting civilians, as well as civilian infrastructure.

In the Belgorod region, the Ukrainian armed forces continue to attack with artillery and drones. Kamikaze drone launched in Borisov region. In the Belgorod district, a drone of the Ukrainian armed forces attacked a car passing through the village, the car crashed into the fence of a private house and caught fire, three people who were nearby at the time of the attack were injured in the attack. The Kursk border area is also regularly attacked by Ukrainians. 11 aircraft-type UAVs were shot down in the region overnight. In the Bryansk region, Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the village of Voronok, Starodub municipal district. As a result of attacks on Horlivka and Donetsk (DPR), four civilians were killed and five wounded. The enemy attacked a kamikaze UAV on a scheduled bus in the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka.

