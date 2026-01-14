ISRAELHAMASWAR. Gaza: No help: People are freezing to death. Israel attacks UNIFIL patrol in Lebanon. Houthis and Iraqi militias express solidarity with Iran.

The US Army Central Command reports that a new command post was inaugurated on January 12 at the headquarters of the MEAD Joint Air Defense Initiative, which coordinates cooperation in defense against Iranian missile attacks. Israel is not directly named, but it is noted that 17 countries participate in the headquarters, which is located at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Despite preparations for intervention, in Iran, Maariv reports that “Military sources say the United States needs more time to assume a position to attack Iran and face the potential consequences, but the Israeli assessment remains the same: the United States will strike Iran.” Meanwhile, President Trump is calling on Iranians to demonstrate and says he has canceled meetings with Iranian officials until the deaths in the streets in Iran end.

Channel 12 reports, citing a security source, that “Israel is militarily and civilly prepared for any development on the Iranian scene.”

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, responded to Trump’s threats: “Today’s turnout of Iranian people demonstrates that this nation intends to settle scores with America and Israel.” It should be remembered that for at least two days, the Iranian people have taken to the streets in counter-protests against rioters who killed or destroyed police barracks and vehicles.

Iran has invited the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and several other countries to watch videos of armed “rioters” killing people and forward them to their respective foreign ministers.

Deputy Head of the Ansar Allah Media Authority, Nasr al-Din Amer, expressed solidarity with Tehran: “Due to the enormous crowds of millions of Iranians in the capital Tehran, journalists had to use helicopters to cover parts of the gatherings. The Iranian people have restored the glory of the Islamic Revolution, taking to the streets to trample Zionism and its instruments, including gangs of corrupt saboteurs.”

The Russians urged the Americans to desist from an attack on Iran.

In support of Iran, the Secretary General of the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, stated: “We stand with Iran through thick and thin and warn the American enemy that a war against Iran will not be a walk in the park. It will be a fire that, once lit, will not go out until your nose is in the dust. You will pay a price far higher than the profits your greedy master is seeking.”

Meanwhile, the Resistance axis has prepared graphics and videos urging fighters to prepare to die fighting Israel and the United States.

Regarding the second part of the implementation of the Gaza agreements, according to the New York Times: “Even after the ceasefire, Israel continued to demolish Gaza. More than 2,500 buildings were destroyed, mostly in areas under its control, but also outside the agreed-upon borders. Entire neighborhoods are being razed in violation of the ceasefire.”

The Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot reports that the port of Eilat is experiencing its worst crisis in history, following more than two years of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea that have led to its near-total closure. Revenues, which had reached NIS 240 million a year, have plummeted to almost zero, while the Ministries of Finance and Transport have announced they will not renew the port’s operating concession due to failure to meet the required conditions.

Lebanese MP Kan’an, after the Finance Committee meeting: “We have finalized the budget allocations for 2026 by approving the budgets for public works and defense and adding 560 billion Lebanese pounds for military operations in the South.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on January 13. Three dead in an explosion of explosive remnants of aggression in the Sarwah district of Yemen.

Israeli tanks opened fire on a patrol of Spanish peacekeepers stationed in southern Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force, El Pais reported, citing the Kingdom’s General Staff of Defense.

In Gaza, Israel demolishes numerous residential buildings in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah. The United Nations children’s agency (UNICEF) reports that over 100 children have been killed in Gaza since the October “ceasefire”.

The director of the Gaza government press office, Ismail Al-Thawabteh, on the situation of the displaced and the adverse weather conditions: “Of the 135,000 tents in Gaza, 127,000 are now uninhabitable and are facing an extremely cold polar front.

“The displaced are enduring freezing cold without sufficient blankets or blankets to protect them from the wet ground. The crisis of blankets, blankets, and shelter in Gaza is acute and suffocating, especially for families living in shabby tents and in remote and isolated areas.

“The shortage of blankets and heating materials exceeds 70% across Gaza and reaches even more critical levels in remote areas. This crisis is not temporary: it is the direct result of Israel’s policies of wholesale destruction.

“Israel has destroyed approximately 90% of the infrastructure, displaced over 2 million people, and left more than 288,000 families homeless. The complete closure of crossings for over 500 days, over 220 of which were consecutive, and the blocking of 250,000 aid and fuel trucks have worsened this shortage.

Israel has repeatedly targeted shelters and aid distribution centers: 303 shelters and 61 food distribution centers have been bombed since the beginning of the war. Most displaced families have no heating or blankets, forcing children, women, and the elderly to sleep on the ground in tents that offer no protection from the wind or rain.

The lack of blankets and heating has caused tens of thousands of cases of respiratory and infectious diseases. 21 displaced persons have been killed due to the extreme cold, including 18 children in refugee camps.

Without heating or bedding, with 38 hospitals destroyed and 96 health centers out of service, treating the sick has become nearly impossible, increasing the risk of death for newborns, the elderly, and patients. The suffering of the displaced reflects a policy of killing slowly through forced displacement, the denial of shelter and heating, and the closure of crossings.

We call for urgent international action to provide safe shelter and heating before winter turns into another season of mass deaths. In the West Bank, near Hebron: armed men posing as soldiers are robbing shops.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

