ISRAELHAMASWAR. Beijing invites its citizens to leave Lebanon, escalation coming. Night attacks in Lebanon also near UNIFIL headquarters

Tensions are rising on the borders with Lebanon. On August 22, China also asked its citizens to leave the Country of Cedars due to the worsening situation on its borders with Israel.

Confirming the possible escalation is the fact that the heads of the regions and councils of northern Israel were invited yesterday to the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a meeting.

Israeli Defense Minister Gallant told Israeli media on August 21: “We have to look north and we know why.”

The Pentagon said it had “adequate positioning of our forces in the Middle East in anticipation of any escalation by Iran or its proxies and to help defend Israel.”

The head of Israel’s military intelligence directorate AMAN, Aharon Haliva, announces his resignation and retires: I will carry the bitterness of October 7 for the rest of my life. My resignation from my position represents the fulfillment of the expected responsibility.

A cyber attack targets the official website of the city of Eilat.

Iran condemns the United States for openly supporting Israeli “state terrorism” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani criticized the United States for openly supporting “the state terrorism of the Israeli regime during its genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.” The Deputy Commander of the Quds Force said that “the Resistance Front will continue its operations as long as the crimes of the Israeli regime continue.”

Entering the Iranian political arena against Israel is Mohammad Hamedani, an Iranian imam who declared during the prayer: “If we do not respond to the enemy’s wickedness by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, this means that we have surrendered to Israel and accepted humiliation”, and calls on the Iranian government to react against Israel.

Israeli Army Reserve General Gershon HaCohen said: “Israeli military intelligence can gather information on targets to bomb, but it fails at the strategic level, that is, in understanding the enemy and anticipating its steps. The agency has already failed in several positions, including predicting the outbreak of the first intifada and Hezbollah’s behavior after the Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, due to its lack of sufficient interest in the social, religious and economic dimensions of the conflict”.

On August 22, a statement released by the Storm Forces, the military wing of the Movement, was posted online Fatah Intifada Claiming Israel Hit and Killed Abdel Wahab Salim Zein Al-Din; Khaled Nasrallah Muhammad Nasr; Abdullah Muhammad Mahmoud Al-Bobo.

On the evening of August 21, the British-American coalition struck the Houthis with three raids in Hodeidah Governorate. The US military announced that it had destroyed the Houthis’ anti-aircraft installation and radar system.

Philippine sources reported that as of Wednesday 11:00 p.m., the 29 crew members of the oil tanker “MT Sounion,” including 23 Filipinos, are still waiting to be rescued after the ship was bombed in the Red Sea. On August 22, it was learned that the EUNAVFOR ASPIDES rescued the crew, but left the tanker adrift.

Also on August 22nd, a Houthi attack was reported on a vessel in the Red Sea, source British Maritime Trade Center: two explosions on a merchant vessel off the coast of Yemen. This attack is believed to have been carried out by the Houthis. United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reports that the attack occurred in the Gulf of Aden, 57 NM from Aden. The captain of the vessel reports at least 5 explosions near the vessel, but said it was not damaged.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations Authority, UKMTO, reported in the afternoon: “We have received a report of three vessels, two manned and one unmanned, behaving suspiciously 37 nautical miles west of Salif, Yemen.”

In his regular Thursday address, Abdul al Malik al Houthi reported that “the number of vessels targeted for their association with Israel and for violating the embargo has reached 182 vessels. This week we have carried out 21 operations using ballistic and cruise missiles, drones and naval vessels”.

And now a look at the situation and between Israel – Hamas – Hezbollah updated at 15:00 on August 22.

According to Ynet, data shows that since the start of the battle in the North, at least 395 alerts have been activated against the infiltration of attacking drones and, as a result, hundreds of thousands of residents have been asked to enter protected areas.

The Lebanese Health Authority, on the other hand, reports that 564 deaths have been recorded due to the “Israeli aggression” against southern Lebanon since August 20.

On social media on the night of August 21-22, it was said that air raid sirens could be heard coming from one of the international military bases operated by the United Nations International Force in South Lebanon, UNIFIL. Lebanese media are now reporting that air raid sirens are sounding at almost all UNIFIL bases in southern Lebanon. Social media sources spoke of evacuation training.

On the afternoon of August 22, the UNIFIL spokesperson clarified that: “No training simulating an escalation was conducted last night. We do not receive advance information from either side regarding the timing of military action, but rather we are acting with extreme caution to ensure the safety of those serving for peace in southern Lebanon.”

A correspondent for Al-Manar, close to Hezbollah, reported on the night of August 22: “Israeli artillery shelling hits the outskirts of the town of Naqoura.” Wave of Israeli airstrikes in Mhaiheb, Aita al-Shaab, Al-Khaiyam and Kafar Shouba and again in Ramia and Kawthriyat al-Siyad in Nabatiyeh and in the town of Zibqin.”

The IDF in a statement wrote: “Overnight, the IAF struck Hezbollah targets in more than 10 different areas in southern Lebanon. The targets included depots of weapons, military facilities and a launcher used by Hezbollah to carry out attacks against the State of Israel.”

According to Lebanese sources, the continuous air strikes across Lebanon have included cities and towns well outside Hezbollah’s main strongholds in southern Lebanon: “Sidon and Aadloun, two important coastal cities, were hit by air strikes.”

In response, Hezbollah and the Lebanese Islamic Resistance jointly claimed: “an attack on the Jal al-Alam site with a missile; an attack with a squadron of suicide drones on Israeli soldiers’ positions in the settlement of Kiryat Shmona; Israeli soldiers’ positions in the vicinity of the Matla site; Israeli soldiers’ positions in the vicinity of the Ghajar site, where there were reported injuries; the Al-Malikiyah site with artillery shells. The Al-Marj site; targeted buildings used by Israeli soldiers in Al-Matula settlement”

Israel has shelled Bani Suhaila, east of the city of Khan Yunis, with reported deaths and injuries. The IDF said in a statement: “Under the direction of the IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on a weapons depot. The target was located adjacent to a Hamas command and control center inside the compound that formerly served as the “Salah al-Din” school in Gaza City. The weapons depot was used to store rockets and other weapons intended for use in attacks on Israeli territory.”

During the day, IDF troops eliminated more than 50 Hamas men and dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites in the Tal as Sultan area of ​​Rafah. During one operation, troops identified a Hamas cell that was about to attack IDF troops. An IAF aircraft then struck the cell, killing them.

Based on precise IDF intelligence information indicating the presence of Hamas infrastructure and personnel in the Khan Yunis area and the outskirts of Deir al-Balah, IDF troops intensified their operational activities in the area. Over the past few days, troops dismantled dozens of infrastructure sites, located rockets and eliminated Hamas personnel in the area. In addition, the IAF eliminated several Hamas cells and dismantled a facility equipped with explosives that posed a threat to IDF troops.

Palestinian media reported on the night of August 21-22 that all entrances to the Tulkarem camp were surrounded by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades – Tulkarem reported in a statement: “Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with Israeli forces using machine guns and explosive devices around the camp.” Israeli troops storm Balaa in Tulkarem, finally Palestinian sources say the Israeli army is in Hebron, West Bank. Gunfire is heard.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

