ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel ready to strike first in Lebanon. Hezbollah has carried out the most massive attack in the last five months. Houthis target a Greek oil tanker

A day of intense communication on August 21 on the social network concerning the Israel – Hamas – Hezbollah issue. Of interest is a communication between the Islamic Jihad group and Hezbollah where the former, in addition to complaining about the poor fighting conditions in Gaza, asks for direct intervention from Hezbollah. As if to say: it is time to intervene. Let us remember that in a speech by Nasrallah he had said that they would intervene only when Hamas no longer had the men or means to fight.

During the night, Hezbollah hits the Golan Heights with 40 missiles and the IDF and ISA respond by bombing the Beqaa Valley. The IDF let it be known that they are ready to change the borders of Lebanon and Hezbollah has put its militias in combat readiness.

Iran has declared yet another NOTAM for eastern Iran after completing the government formation. From Lebanon, Marwan Hamadeh, who served as Minister of Education, Minister of Telecommunications and Minister of Economy and Trade in Lebanon, told Lebanese media, “I have information from parties directly involved in the negotiations that the war will break out within a few days or hours.”

This was confirmed by Channel 14 reports, which said that Blinken’s visit was not for the sake of the agreement, “but to coordinate the preemptive strike to be coordinated with Netanyahu.”

Other sources reported that Israel had agreed to withdraw troops from Gaza as part of the agreement with Hamas, Blinken: “The United States does not accept any long-term occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel. More specifically, the agreement very clearly defines the timetable and locations for the withdrawal of troops from the Gaza Strip, and Israel has accepted that,” the US Secretary of State said. Blinken also called the current attempt to reach an agreement “perhaps our best and probably our last chance.”

Iran has warned that “there may be a long wait for Iranian retaliation against Israel,” Alimohammad Naini, spokesman for the IRGC. Former IRGC commander Mohsen Rezaei: “Iran will respond to Israel at the right time and place, and Iran’s actions will be deliberate.”

A senior official from pro-Iranian militias in Iraq told The National: “The militias have decided to abandon the ceasefire, which was imposed to give the Iraqi government time to discuss with the Americans their withdrawal from the country. They are resuming attacks on US military forces.” The Iraqi Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for an attack in Eilat on August 21.

The IDF also targeted a Fatah official in the coastal city of Sidon. The attack was carried out near passing cars, putting many in danger. The official is Khalil Makdah. Khalil is the brother of senior Fatah official Munir Makdah, who the IDF claims is working with Hezbollah and Iran. Fatah confirmed the man’s death, saying that “the assassination was carried out to ‘spark a regional war.’” A senior IDF official informed the Defense Minister that the IDF is ready to launch an immediate incursion into southern Lebanon, the third time they have checked the integrity and preparedness of the army since January.

The IDF’s version of the attack in Lebanon against Fatah elements was as follows: “IDF and ISA continue a series of assassinations in Lebanon of Hamas-linked individuals who are directing terrorist activities in Judea and Samaria on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).” “ […] An IAF aircraft struck Khalil Hussein Al-Maqdah in the Sidon area of ​​southern Lebanon. Khalil is the brother of Mounir Al-Maqdah, a Lebanese resident who operates on behalf of Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and continues to attempt to carry out terrorist attacks. The two cooperate on behalf of the IRGC and are involved in directing terrorist attacks and smuggling weapons and funds for terrorist activities in Judea and Samaria.”

“In March 2024, it was revealed that weapons had been smuggled into Judea and Samaria and distributed to terrorist cells recruited and directed by Khalil and Mounir’s terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon. The officials responsible for directing and executing arms smuggling into Israel and directing terrorist attacks are Iranians, led by Jawad Jaafari, head of Unit 4000, a special operations unit in the IRGC’s intelligence wing, along with Ashgar Bakari, commander of Unit 840, a special operations unit of the special forces in the Iranian Quds Force”.

Qassam posted a video showing prisoners calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and said that “Netanyahu is lying and not making decisions about the release of prisoners”. The video shows footage of Israeli prisoners who were hoping to be released and returned to their families, but were ultimately killed in Israeli army attacks in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis are also striking again. The British Maritime Trade Centre has reported a new attack in the Red Sea. According to social media, after being hit by the Houthis, the Greek ship is drifting out of control in the Red Sea. There is a fire on the ship. This is the Greek tanker “Sounion” which was attacked by two armed boats and three missiles in the Red Sea.

Another source reports that the captain of the Greek tanker “Sounion” contacted UKMTO and reported armed clashes and a fire on the ship. The ship was hit by three projectiles. There is a fire on board and the ship has lost engine power. The ship is drifting and the crew is unable to control it. The ship’s captain also reports that a small vessel is behaving suspiciously around the ship.

The Greek Ministry of Shipping reports that an oil tanker, the Sunion, was attacked by Ansar Allah while traveling near Yemen through the Red Sea

And now a look at the situation between Israel – Hamas – Hezbollah updated at 15:00 on August 21.

Israeli artillery shells the outskirts of the cities of Hula, Markaba and Wadi Saluki, in southern Lebanon, while on the morning of August 21, “The Israeli Air Force attacked a Lebanese Hezbollah ammunition depot in the Beqaa Valley”, Lebanese sources say.

Hezbollah issued two statements claiming two attacks in response to the aggression on the Beqaa Valley: against the Qatstrin Base, with a barrage of rockets (several rockets fell inside the Israeli settlement, causing damage and injuring Israelis) and against the Northern Corps reserve headquarters, the Galilee Division reserve base and its logistics warehouses in Amiad, using drones. The IDF issued a statement saying that Hezbollah targeted the settlement on purpose, not the base.

According to initial reports, there are 20 wounded, one of them in critical condition. One of the airstrikes in Beqaa targeted a civilian home. On the other hand, the Israeli army carried out several artillery attacks, targeting various Lebanese villages and their outskirts: Deir Memas, Alma al-Shaab, Taybeh.

The “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” launched an attack on Israeli positions in the Eilat area using a suicide drone. “[…] Iraqi Islamic Resistance fighters attacked a vital target in Um al-Rashrash (Eilat) with a suicide drone. The Islamic Resistance emphasizes that the operation to destroy the enemy’s strongholds will continue at an increasing pace.” This is the 139th attack by the Iraqi resistance against Israeli territory since the start of the war in Gaza.

Hezbollah carries out large-scale bombing and drone attacks on Israeli cities. This led to the destruction of many buildings. The Israeli army is preparing for a violent response after Hezbollah struck northern Israel.

At least 40 rockets and UAVs were launched by Hezbollah towards northern Israel. Most of them were shot down by Iron Dome air defense systems. The rest fell in open areas. Following the morning’s bombing from Lebanon, the Israeli Air Force launched a series of strikes against Hezbollah targets.

Israel killed a Hezbollah man in the woods of the village of Beit Lif. In response to his killing, Hezbollah attacked: The Huneen barracks where the Golani Brigade is located, with rockets and Hadb Yaroun with a suicide drone

A massive barrage of drones and rockets was detected over the settlements surrounding Kiryat Shmona. Sirens sounded in this area for over 10 minutes and many settlements bordering the Golan Heights are on alert due to this volley of bullets. Sirens began to sound as far south as Amnon, and Tiberias on the Sea of ​​Galilee.

Today’s barrage is one of the largest Hezbollah barrages in over 5 months. IDF Spokesperson, responding to today’s bombing: “Once again, Hezbollah is indiscriminately shooting at Israeli civilians. Like any country that protects its citizens, we will act accordingly.”

Explosions were reported in Safed and Nahariyya, without sirens or the Iron Dome being activated.

The Israeli Air Force hit a celebration hall in the Gaza Strip. The building was completely destroyed.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

