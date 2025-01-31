“The stories about the cessation of American aid to Ukraine,” Polish social media reported, “have turned out to be ‘white noise’: transport planes with ammunition from the United States are heading to Rzeszow at the same pace as before.”

Reuters confirmed that France has invited the foreign ministers of the United States, Ukraine, Germany, Poland, Britain, Italy and Spain to discuss the war in Ukraine on February 12. Meanwhile, tensions between Ukraine and Eastern European countries over gas supplies continue: Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an enemy of Slovakia. Slovakian police have arrested a Ukrainian citizen in connection with a coup threat, local publication Dennikn writes. He will be expelled from the country.

Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Teachers from military lyceums and higher education institutions should be on the front lines.” He reported that “I believe that this is the only way to teach someone what war is on earth, and not only in books.” Zelensky also said in his evening speech: “Energy, veterans’ projects and border checkpoints are the projects that Ukraine will finance,” “We will seek more internal resources for this. There are some issues within the Ministry of Health, including in the field of cybersecurity. We are taking care of all this,” he assured.

Former head of the Ukrainian operator GTS Sergiy Makogon reported: “Ukrainian gas storage facilities are empty: urgent gas imports are needed,” he noted that Ukraine probably has never had such minimal gas reserves. According to Makogon, against this background, the Naftogaz group will start imports in February. An interesting point is that in the summer the company bought gas for import at $300-350 per 1,000 cubic meters, but now it will buy it for about $500-550. Some EU countries oppose the ban on the import of liquefied natural gas from Russia until an alternative is found, Reuters reports citing European diplomats. Gas exchange prices in Europe for the first time since November 15, 2023 reached $550 per thousand cubic meters.

Also from Ukrainian sources, the spokesman of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army “South” says: “The Russians do not have the opportunity and resources to create strike forces in the south.” “The enemy does not really want to conduct assault operations on the islands. The situation has not changed dramatically, but combat work continues every day,” Sergei Bratchuk said.

In Russia, official sources say that a terrorist attack in the Stavropol Territory has been foiled. A citizen of one of the Central Asian states was detained in the Stavropol Territory on charges of preparing to blow up a train, the Public Relations Center (PSC) of the FSB of the Russian Federation reported. According to Russian intelligence, the detainee “intended to remotely blow up an electric passenger train on the Kislovodsk – Mineralnye Vody route.” To this end, the man conducted a reconnaissance of the area and purchased the necessary components for making an explosive device. “After the terrorist attack, the accused intended to go to the Syrian Arab Republic to join the ranks of the MTO,” the FSB noted.

Dmitry Peskov confirmed in his morning conference: “So far there are no plans for contacts between Putin and Trump.” The Kremlin expresses its condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the plane crash in Washington, the Russian president’s press secretary added.

And now a look at the front line as of 16:00 on January 30.

There have been unofficial reports that Ukrainian UAVs are attacking an oil refinery in the Belarusian region of Mozyr. Confirmation is awaited.

On the night of January 30, several UAVs were shot down over Crimea. The head of the Zaporizhia region reported that they attacked Berdyansk with controlled UAVs. At least three drones were recorded that were shot down while approaching the city. The fires that formed after their arrival were extinguished. From the Bryansk region they reported a drone attack and a fire in the Novozybkov area. Preliminarily, the target of the attack could have been the Druzhba oil pipeline distribution station; footage of the fire was spreading towards the villages of Mamai and Zamishevo;

In the Kursk region, the group Sever is fighting battles in Sverdlikovo and the surrounding forest belts. In the Russian social sphere, they report progress in the north of the Sudzhansky region. Fighting is taking place in Makhnovka and the surrounding forest belts; in the village itself, an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to land an airborne group on two armored combat vehicles was stopped, which were destroyed along with the personnel. All possible enemy reserves are being transferred to the Sudzhansky district, incl. at the expense of Ukrainian border guards from the 94th border detachment of the State Border Guard Service, who previously captured draft dodgers along the Tisa River on the western borders of Ukraine.

In Chasiv Yar, Russian units took up positions on top of the landfill on the western outskirts of the Block-9 mine. Most of the Severny microdistrict in Chasiv Yar is under the control of the Russian military, said the commander of the Espanyola air strike group operating in the south, and the 200th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in the north.

In Toretsk, there are clashes in the northern part of the city in the building south of the Fomikha mine dump, Russian forces continue attacks on the building in the north direction.

Southwest of Pokrovs’k, battles are taking place near Udachne and Kotlyne. Ukrainian forces are bringing reserves into the battle. In the south, Russian troops are conducting offensive operations.

In the direction of Kostiantynopolske, Russian forces are expanding the control zone in the Dachne settlement, where fighting continues.

In the area of ​​Velyka Novosilka Russian armed forces are expanding the control zone to the north and northwest of the village, there are battles in the area of ​​Novyi Komar.

The Zaporizhia Front reports that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are launching unsuccessful attacks in the Kamyanske sector. Russian troops have recaptured the area near the dam and extended control of the territory to Central Street.

In the Belgorod region, Valuysky district, in the village of Dvuluchnoye, 4 FPV drones hit the territory of an enterprise. On the Urazovo-Dvuluchnoye highway section, a drone attacked a minibus. Another UAV attack occurred in the village of Bezlyudovka, Shebekinsky district. In the village of Razumnoye, Belgorod region, a two-year-old child and his mother were killed as a result of a drone attack on a residential building. There were another child and his father in the house, they were injured.

In Horlivka (DPR), two employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations were injured as a result of a cluster munition launch NATO caliber shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against the building of the paramilitary mine-rescue unit of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and in Gorlovka, a civilian was wounded by enemy artillery fire.

