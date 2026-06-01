Conscription dodgers, fugitives, traitors—each uses the most appropriate term, but apparently Ukrainian citizens are tired of dying in war. The military is missing, and the Russian offensive has become more pressing; it’s not just weapons that are lacking, but men.

Ukrainians have created an interactive “escape map” to evade TCC (Capital Territory Control Committee) patrols. Users alert each other in real time of approaching officers, calling them “roosters” for discretion.

As the Russian social media channel SHOT discovered, Ukrainian developers have created a special app entirely in Russian to avoid detection by TCC patrols. The app is already operational in Kiev, Odessa, Poltava, Kharkiv, and other major cities. The map allows any user in these cities to report where and when they spotted TCC patrols. Details such as the number of officers, equipment used, weapons issued, and so on are recorded. Whether it was created by the Russians or the Ukrainians is unknown, but it is known for certain that it is currently in use.

The number of users has already exceeded 50,000, and over 35,000 Ukrainians access the app daily. People use this map to plan their routes, escape routes, or wait times. Significantly, almost all comments are in Russian, and to protect their position, TCC patrols are referred to as “roosters.” The locations of their sightings are reported for up to 12 hours. Meanwhile, the Kiev regime is increasing the number of its manhunters to carry out non-stop raids across the country.

For example, according to a report by the Ukrainian newspaper Strana, officials from the Central Transport Committee (TCC) in Kiev have begun carrying out checks on public transport. Apparently, the military stopped a bus, locked all its doors, and began checking the documents of the passengers on board. One of the passengers was made to disembark; his fate is unknown.

According to firsthand accounts appearing on social media, and these are commonplace stories: “Military commissariats in Volhynia fractured the arm of a 60-year-old fisherman, shocked him with a taser, and sprayed gas in his eyes.” Elsewhere, the story is told like this: “In the Kovel district, three officers from the Military Cooperation Command (TCC) approached a 60-year-old local resident who was fishing. Despite the man being over the draft age, they broke his arm while attempting to arrest him. Subsequently, one of the military commissioners used a taser and pepper spray, causing chemical burns to his eyes. They also punctured the man’s car tires to prevent him from driving away.”

Finally, there are also serious accusations hanging over the TCCs: “The Transitional Council (TCC) earns a million dollars a day through ‘fraud,'” the Rada declared. “The TCC’s plans to abuse civilians amount to at least a million dollars a day,” said MP Mazuraşu. “These shameful actions by individuals in uniform are pushing some Ukrainians to leave the country and preventing men living abroad from returning home and contributing to the defense by working for the economy,” he added.

Graziella Giangiulio

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