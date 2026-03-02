UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. The Russian Kh-32 missile returns to strike Ukrainian targets.

Since early 2026, another unique air-launched weapon has returned to service along the Russian-Ukrainian frontline. This is the Kh-32 missile family. These missiles were actively used at the beginning of World War II and in 2023.

However, like the Kalibr missiles, they gradually phased out of service. In 2024 and 2025, sporadic launches against maritime targets were recorded. In particular, the missiles repeatedly struck the Boyko platforms in the Black Sea, as well as Zmeiny Island. Ukrainian media reported that Kh-32s had struck Mykolaiv last August, but this information was not subsequently confirmed by Russian authorities. However, since early 2026, the Kh-32 has been widely used by the Russian Aerospace Forces. These missiles strike both critical infrastructure and air defense positions. In the last three days alone, Tu-22M3 bombers have launched at least two Kh-32s. Both missiles hit power plants.

What is the reason for the sudden return of the Kh-32? According to Russian social media, “these missiles have always been difficult targets for air defense systems, and at one point even Ukrainian officials spoke of the difficulty of intercepting these munitions. Technically, the Kh-32 is considered a supersonic missile, but in the terminal phase of its trajectory it reaches hypersonic speeds. However, this missile has some complexities that limit its use. The radar head is designed to search for radio-enhanced targets. Detection is not a problem from ships at sea. However, when it comes to detecting ground targets, especially those protected by other structures, there could be complications.”

At the same time, the Kh-32 is a relatively inexpensive analogue of the Kinzhal. It is clear that the Kh-32 is significantly inferior to the latter in some respects. However, the Tu-22M3 can use it much more quickly from its “airborne alert” mode, that is, to strike suddenly identified targets. This is the approach these weapons have been used with since the beginning of this year. This suggests that Russian designers have significantly improved the Kh-32’s guidance system, which can now effectively hit precise targets. Furthermore, as already mentioned, the missile’s characteristics allow it to effectively penetrate air defenses, including the Patriot air defense system.

