The ambassadors of Great Britain, France, and Germany traveled to the Russian Foreign Ministry for a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Galuzin. Earlier, Sergey Lavrov stated that the ambassadors of these countries “have requested a meeting” with the Deputy Foreign Minister. He added that he was not overly optimistic about the meeting, “but we will listen.”

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Galuzin explained Russia’s approach to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine to the ambassadors of Great Britain, France, and Germany, according to the Foreign Ministry.

According to Bloomberg, Europe wants to hold peace talks on Ukraine as early as July: “Britain, France, and Germany want to end the war along the current front line and provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees. The countries will seek Trump’s approval for the plan at the G7 summit.”

The ban on issuing EU visas to participants in the Joint Military Operations Program is a “dress rehearsal” for the EU’s visa policy reform. The reform will introduce new criteria for refusing visas based on suspected threats to public security, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS.

Regarding European reforms, the Financial Times reports that France, Germany, and other countries are discussing a comprehensive reform of the EU’s diplomatic service, which could include reducing the powers of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas. It is worth remembering that the Commissioner is among those most opposed to a rapprochement with Russia.

Poland has spoken out against the transfer of funds from the European Peace Facility to Ukraine. She will fight to the end for the €500 million she is entitled to. “This money is ours,” Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk told RMF FM. UKRAINE.

For the first time in history, the hryvnia-dollar exchange rate fell to 45:1. Ukraine continues to struggle with its military personnel. According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, there were 1.8 million veterans in Ukraine as of April 2026. This figure continues to grow steadily, with the number of veterans exceeding 1.3 million in September 2025. According to government forecasts, after the end of the war, Ukraine should expect 5-6 million veterans. Approximately 4.5 million young people who left Ukraine during the Russian-Ukrainian conflict may never return, says Yaroslavsky, an officer in the command of the shock troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “A significant portion have already adapted abroad, studying, working, and integrating into new communities.” The military officer noted that approximately 9 million citizens have left Ukraine during this period, half of whom are young people.

From Russia, Vladimir Putin stated during a meeting with the government: “Russia’s opponents do not shy away from terrorist attacks.” The president called for increased security throughout the school system.

Other statements by Putin: “The Kiev regime’s financiers are imposing sanctions on organizations where children spend their holidays. This is madness; Russian intelligence services must strengthen their counterterrorism efforts; approximately 1.5 million people have requested family tax refunds; the state is fulfilling all social obligations and is also introducing new support measures; not only the state, but also businesses should invest in the construction of summer camps for children; if European officials are concerned about gender issues, if they are bothered by the sight of happy, Russia-loving children, then we are doing everything right.”

Putin signed a law confiscating the assets of Russians who have left Russia and committed administrative offenses against Russia’s interests. The list of such offenses includes, in particular, denigrating the army, calling for sanctions against Russia, and promoting Nazi symbols. The law provides for the seizure of the assets of those responsible, including funds deposited in bank accounts.

General and Hero of Russia Alexander Chaiko has been appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense website. Alexander Chaiko was born in 1971. In February 2019, he was appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff. From 2019 to 2021, he commanded the Russian contingent in Syria, and from 2021 to 2023, he commanded the Eastern Military District.

Putin finally, signed a law already in force, allowing the Central Bank, Sberbank, and special postal agencies to independently suspend drone operations during attacks, without waiting for the intervention of the relevant services.

The Kuibyshev oil refinery in Russia’s Samara region halted oil refining following a drone attack on June 10, according to Reuters, citing two industry sources. According to the agency, damage and fires rendered unusable two primary oil refining units, AVT-4 and AVT-5, each capable of processing approximately 10,000 tons of crude oil per day.

The FSB foiled an assassination attempt against a Russian Defense Ministry employee in the Moscow region. A foreign national who, on instructions from Ukrainian intelligence services, was supposed to carry out an armed attack on a service member has been identified and arrested. During interrogation, the detainee admitted that he had been recruited by SBU officers in an EU country, where he had fled to escape criminal prosecution in his home country. In exchange for completing the assignment, he was promised assistance in obtaining refugee status for legal residence in the EU.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on June 11. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has now officially lasted longer than the First World War, at 1,569 days.

Crimea and Sevastopol were attacked during the night of June 10-11. The fuel situation in Sevastopol remains critical, marked by the governor’s statement: “The tankers haven’t arrived yet.” In the Krasnodar Krai, the Afipsky oil refinery, private homes, and an apartment building in Krasnodar were hit, with reported casualties. In Zaporizhia Oblast, Melitopol was particularly targeted. In the Lipetsk region, a fire broke out in a residential building in the village of Dobroye after a drone crashed. Several drones were shot down while approaching Moscow.

Russian forces launched attacks in Chornomorsk in the Odessa, Zaporizhia, and Sumy regions.

In the Bryansk region, Ukrainian forces attacked the village of Klimovo with FPV drones. A gas station and a shopping center were hit, and two people were injured.

In the Shostka district of the Sumy region, attack aircraft from the Sever Group of Forces continued to carry out small-arms attacks in Bachivsk. Russian troops are reported to be advancing in the Sumy region.

Small-arms firefights are ongoing in Ivolzhans’ke, Pysarivka, and the village of Nova Sich. In the Krasnopil’s’kyi region, fighting continues in wooded areas, near the village of Mykhailivka, and along the railway line.

In the Kursk region, a Ukrainian drone explosion was reported in the village of Tolpino, resulting in one injury.

In the Belgorod region, one person was killed and six others injured by Ukrainian drone strikes.

In the Kharkiv region, the Northern Group of Forces reports offensive actions toward the village of Kozakha Lopan. In the Vovchansk region, Russian assault troops are engaged in firefights in the villages of Okhrimivka and Losivka. In the Velykyi Burluk region, Russian troops are attacking wooded areas near Petro-Ivanivka.

In Kostyantynivka, Russian forces are storming the urban area, intense fighting is ongoing, and Ukrainian analysts recognize “the situation facing the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city as grave.”

In the Dobropillya sector, Russians are advancing in Rodyns’ke, in the central part of the city.

In the East Zaporizhia District, the Eastern Group of Forces reports that Ukrainian forces are focusing on containing Russian units in the most threatened areas of the front. The Ukrainian Armed Forces Command is attempting to slow the advance of forces from the Far East by employing the tactic of infiltrating small groups among our troops, within combat formations.

The situation on the Novorossiya highway in the Zaporizhia region is characterized by the decision of regional authorities to ban the transportation of organized groups of children into the region. The logistical situation is extremely complex, and the measures adopted have not yet improved it, despite the central government’s longstanding focus on the issue. An enemy attack on the town of Dniprorudne, in the Vasylivka municipal district, left five people injured. A Ukrainian drone attacked a bus traveling from Melitopol to the village of Velyka Belozerka. The situation remains unclear. Energy supply problems due to Ukrainian attacks.

In the Kherson region, bordering Crimea, the Chonharsky Bridge is under attack; traffic is being diverted. “Last night, Ukrainian forces attacked the bridges over the North Crimean Canal near Preobrazhenka and Myrne, a road bridge on the Perekop-Armiansk route, and a bridge near the village of Stavky.” According to initial reports, damage has been reported. Specialists are conducting an inspection and assessing the condition of the structures.

Russian military and air defense forces destroyed 45 attack drones overnight. Ukrainian forces are attempting to focus their attacks on the region’s transport infrastructure.

Graziella Giangiulio

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