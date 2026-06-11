UKRAINERUSSIAWAR Sevastopol: Historic building attacked by Ukrainian forces. Zelensky calls for a truce before peace. Sumy District Under Heavy Russian Bombing

According to The Atlantic, “Ukraine’s current front line is gradually transforming into a demilitarized zone that will be constantly patrolled by drones (similar to the one separating North and South Korea). Furthermore, a 48-64 km long “drone wall” will form a de facto border that will be impossible to cross or breach. This will be a “defeat for Putin.” It should be remembered that Russia has spoken of a 70 km buffer zone between Russia and Ukraine.

There is disagreement among European countries regarding support for Ukraine. Norwegian authorities will allocate 1.2 billion Norwegian kroner (about $127 million) in 2026 for the development and purchase of maritime drones for Ukraine, according to a government press release. “The drones will be purchased, among others, from Norwegian and Ukrainian manufacturers. Norwegian authorities will allocate the funds to the Nansen program, an assistance plan for Ukraine that extends until 2030. Regarding drones, it is learned that Ukraine and Latvia have reached an agreement for the joint production of drones. The agreement was signed by Zelensky and Latvian Prime Minister Kulbergs. Kiev also plans to share “experience and expertise” with Latvia in this area.

Estonian President Alar Karis says that ending the war in Ukraine this summer is entirely possible and emphasizes that Europe must participate in the negotiations. The leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries support Ukraine’s “irreversible path” to NATO membership in a Joint Statement.

As part of the 21st sanctions package, the EU proposes adding another 170 individuals and entities to Russia’s blacklist. These include 90 Russian banks, according to Reuters. The European Commission proposed in the 21st sanctions package to ban entry into the EU for All SVO participants, von der Leyen announced.

She also proposes: “the introduction of new sanctions against the Russian energy sector and, for the first time, against the fishing sector; the introduction of new export bans against Russia on metals, alloys, and drone components; a complete ban on foreign cryptocurrency exchanges (11 platforms) with ties to Russia; the addition of 30 oil tankers to the sanctions list against Russia; and the maintenance of the price cap for Russian oil.” A proposal to add Russian presidential advisor Medinsky, Russian Sports Minister Degtyarev, and FIDE President Dvorkovich to the sanctions lists, according to Euobserver.

Germany plans to allocate an additional €300 million for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine under the Czech initiative, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said. According to him, the funds allocated by Berlin will be used to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with a batch of 50,000 long-range munitions.

The EU is demanding that Georgia impose sanctions against Russia in exchange for maintaining visa-free travel, said Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili: “If we self-destruct, who will travel to the European Union without a visa? Let them explain this to us. They are asking us to destroy our country by imposing sanctions against Russia and to align ourselves with the EU’s visa policy.”

Poland is dissatisfied with the “E3” negotiating format, which only includes the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. This format excludes the participation of other European allies, says Donald Tusk. Further statements by the Polish Prime Minister: “I discussed the issue with Italian Prime Minister Meloni, who is not enthusiastic about this approach. Any decision or agreement reached without Warsaw’s participation will not be binding on Poland. I am very cautious about the ideas spreading in Western Europe regarding a rapid start to dialogue or negotiations with Putin on Ukraine. A broader meeting dedicated to Ukraine will be held in the coming days. Representatives of Poland and Italy are expected to participate, along with the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.” “Poland will not block the start of negotiations for Ukraine’s accession to the EU, but it opposes any benefits for Kiev,” said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The new Bulgarian Defense Minister, Dimitar Stoyanov, stated that his country will not continue to supply arms to Ukraine and called on Moscow and Kiev to sit down at the negotiating table to end the war. Bulgaria transferred anti-tank missiles, armored vehicles, mortars, anti-aircraft guns and howitzers, as well as small arms to Ukraine in 2024 and 2025. In March, Ukraine and Bulgaria signed a ten-year security cooperation agreement. The agreement provides for joint arms production, intelligence sharing, and the creation of an energy corridor designed to transport up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Ukraine.

Kyiv, Stoyanov said, “needs more people, not more weapons.” The minister also called for a “just peace, the terms of which will be determined by both sides in the conflict.” Stoyanov added that the EU’s role in the peace process is extremely important, but that the community “will find it difficult to act as a mediator, as the EU is assisting Ukraine in its efforts in this war.” The new Bulgarian government, led by Roman Radev, took office last month. Radev is known for his pro-Russian positions, but after taking office, he pledged to pursue policies “in line with the European Union.”

Volodymyr Zelensky once again called for a ceasefire: “The ideal solution in negotiations is to end the war. At least a ceasefire is the first step.” According to him, a ceasefire could also be a complex process, as there are “fire zones” of 20, 30, and 40 kilometers. “If there are no guarantors and monitoring of the ceasefire, Russia could advance 20 kilometers into some areas of Ukraine. This is a huge risk. That’s why we say: no conditions for a ceasefire,” he stated.

The number of Ukrainian soldiers still held captive in Russia is lower than the number of Ukrainian soldiers we have returned to Ukraine, says Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets: “We have returned 9,446 prisoners, including 457 civilians. The Russian side does not know how many people we have held hostage. We do not publicly disclose how many Ukrainians are held captive in Russia. According to official information, more than 16,000 people are missing.” Approximately 2,100 Ukrainians are illegally mobilized by the CCT each month, says Rada MP Dmytro Razumkov. “Seven percent of those mobilized were entitled to a postponement, were excluded from military registration, or had other reasons not to be mobilized. This is scandalous.”

Su-30SM and Su-30SM2 multirole fighters and Su-24M front-line bombers of the Russian Baltic Fleet conducted a relocation exercise to airfields in the Kaliningrad region, according to the Russian fleet. The Russian Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation exercise took place as part of a series of NATO maneuvers near Russia’s borders. During the exercise, pilots also practiced aerial combat with a simulated enemy at various altitudes, including extremely low altitudes.

Mikhail Mamuta has been appointed Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Russia, the regulator announced. Mamuta previously headed the Central Bank’s Service for Consumer Rights Protection and Financial Inclusion. This structure will be reorganized. Two new divisions will be created within it: the Service for Consumer Rights Protection and the Department of Behavioral Supervision, the Central Bank stated.

A Ukrainian Air Force drone deliberately struck the Panorama building, a symbol of Sevastopol, Governor Razvozhaev emphasized. It will be rebuilt, just as it was after the Great Patriotic War, the governor added. The panoramic painting “Defense of Sevastopol 1854-1855” was also almost completely destroyed. “History repeats itself. During the Second Defense of Sevastopol, during the Great Patriotic War, the Panorama building was subjected to massive German air raids,” Sevastopol Governor Razvozhaev said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the attacks on Sevastopol: “Kiev has begun to attack history, but history cannot be defeated” regarding the attack on the Sevastopol Defense Panorama.

Reverse traffic has been restored on the bridge connecting the Arabat Peninsula with Henichesk in the Kherson region, Governor Saldo reported. Earlier, an attempted missile attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the bridge had been reported. Traffic was blocked. According to Saldo, specialists have inspected the damage to the structure. It has been determined that the bridge is in good condition for traffic.

Russia intends to publish the addresses of drone production facilities for Ukraine located in Canada, as announced at a press conference by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. According to Zakharova, Moscow also reserves the right to react to the actions of Canadian authorities.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on June 10. A drone damaged the Panorama building “Defense of Sevastopol 1854-1855”: the roof is on fire.

On the morning of June 10, Cheboksary (Chuvashia, 1,000 km from the front) was hit by a missile attack. In Samara, the Kuibyshev oil refinery is on fire following missile attacks. In the Kherson region, Ukrainian forces attempted to launch a missile attack on one of the bridges connecting Genichesk to the Arabat Peninsula. In the Zaporizhia region, energy infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack. Eight drones bound for Moscow were destroyed. In the Rostov region, debris falling on a civilian building caused a fuel tank to catch fire.

Russian forces have struck targets in Odessa, Zatoka, Sumy, and Zaporizhia.

In the Sumy sector of Shostka District, attack aircraft from the Northern Group of Forces continue to bomb Bachivsk. In the Sumy District, Russian forces have advanced up to 900 meters in 21 sectors, and firefights are ongoing in Ivolzhans’ke, Pysarivka, and the village of Nova Sich. In the Krasnopil’s’kyi District, fighting continues in wooded areas, near the village of Mykhailivka, and along the railway line leading to the district center.

In the Belgorod Region, one dead and three wounded following Ukrainian daylight detachments in several locations.

In Kharkiv Oblast, assault units from the Northern Group of Forces continue offensive operations near a key logistics center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the village of Kozakha Lopan. In the Vovchansk direction, assault units of the Russian Northern Group of Forces are attacking the villages of Okhrimivka and Losivka, as well as forested areas. In the Velykyi Burluk direction, Russian forces are attacking forested areas near Petro-Ivanivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian forces have consolidated their positions near Kurylivka and continue to attack in small groups toward Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi.

On the Dobropillya front, Russian forces are fighting in the Myrne-Vasylivka area, advancing northwest, and west of Rodynsk.

On the Zaporizhia front, Ukrainian attacks on Russian rear areas continue, with power substations constantly under fire.

In the Kherson region, four civilian injuries have been reported in the last 24 hours. There are discussions online about possible preparations for an airborne operation by the Ukrainian armed forces, particularly on the Kinburn Peninsula.

Graziella Giangiulio

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