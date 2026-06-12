ISRAELIRANWAR. Pezeshkian: This state of uncertainty is not good for the country, and we must eliminate this situation. Trump threatens: Either you sign or the attacks will resume. Jordanian base hit.

The UN Secretary General warns of the risk of a return to a “full-scale war” in the Middle East. Meanwhile, official Iranian sources have denied the resumption of dialogue between Washington and Tehran. The peace agreement is therefore moving further away. After a night of reciprocal attacks between the United States and Iran, which not only affected Iranian territory but also US interests in the Persian Gulf area and the Middle East more generally, the IRGC announced the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz, despite CENTCOM statements to the contrary.

Noteworthy is the intervention of the Handala hackers in Iran’s favor: “Handala’s electronic warfare and signal jamming units are currently actively jamming enemy systems and signals. Much of the first and second waves of US military attacks have so far been thwarted thanks to the operations of electronic warfare units.” According to the Iranians, “the American attempt to attack Iran’s southern coast is ending unsuccessfully, with mounting losses among American forces.” According to the Americans, however, merchant ships are circulating freely in the Strait of Hormuz and all military targets have been hit.

Meanwhile, Turkey is heating up. Erdoğan said: “Israel is simultaneously engaged in a sinister attempt to destabilize African countries and the Mediterranean. We are fully aware of the ultimate goal of the ‘Greater Israel’ illusion. […] We will never allow it.” Going further, he compares Netanyahu to Hitler: “Eighty-five years ago, silence and inaction in the face of Hitler led to the deaths of 80 million people worldwide. Today, the same mistake is being repeated. The genocidal actions of Gaza’s butcher, Netanyahu, and his government are being observed with the same silence and inaction that once greeted Hitler. If Israel’s lawlessness continues, all of humanity, along with the region, will suffer the consequences.”

“We are observing attempts to fuel sectarian conflict in the Mediterranean, particularly on the island of Cyprus; we are closely monitoring these developments. I say clearly: ‘If the rights and legitimate interests of Turkey and Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean are harmed, our response will be very decisive and harsh,'” the Turkish President continued.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that Iran and the United States must cease their renewed attacks and return to negotiations to prevent further escalation. In his speech in Sofia, Fidan stated that Turkey, which maintains close ties with Washington, Tehran, and Pakistani mediators, urges both sides to work towards concluding peace talks.

Netanyahu responds to Erdoğan: “The anti-Semitic dictator Erdoğan—who is committing genocide against the Kurds, supports the terrorist organization Hamas, oppresses his own people, and imprisons political opponents—is the last person who can give lessons in Morality to the State of Israel. The State of Israel and the Israel Defense Forces, the most moral army in the world, will continue to act resolutely against Iran and its allies, who threaten the Middle East and the entire world.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry called on all parties to exercise restraint, avoid further escalation in the region, and return to dialogue and diplomatic solutions to prevent the spread of the conflict and maintain regional stability. The Yemeni government (based in Sana’a) stated: “We warn against the continuation of US aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its consequences, which are considered a threat to international security and peace.”

India’s Navy Minister lamented: “Three Indian sailors were killed yesterday in a US military attack on an oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz.”

Hours before the new US attacks, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated: “The enemy can only dream that we will give in to its aggression. The state of neither war nor peace is not good for the country, and we must eliminate this situation. With this war and these conflicts, governing the country is not an easy task. We are currently under sanctions, our path is blocked, and we face a severe test. We must govern the country with deficits and imbalances.”

Ebrahim Azizi, Head of the Iranian Parliamentary Committee on National Security: “We are not afraid to fight against the losers. The number of American casualties is already much higher than confirmed or by Trump, and it will escalate. This time, the war will not be limited to the region. We’ll see what happens!”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said: “The United States deliberately targeted civilian water infrastructure in Sirik, Hormozgan, destroying two reservoirs that provided drinking water to over 20,000 people in ten villages. This is not collateral damage. It is a premeditated war crime and a clear violation of international law. During the 40-day war, Iran expanded its territorial waters. In the next war, perhaps Iranian territory will expand as well.” Finally, Ala ad-Din Brojirdi, a member of the National Security Committee of the Iranian Shura Council, said: “America is struggling to accept the fact that there are four superpowers in the world today. Iran is demanding the unfreezing of Iranian assets to restart talks.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated as of 3:00 PM on June 11 in the Middle East and Western Asia.

Trump said that the US military is engaged in a “secret mission” to assist oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the United States “controls the Strait of Hormuz, not Iran.” Before the attack, President Trump held a meeting in the White House Situation Room to discuss possible further attacks against Iran. Meanwhile, at Central Command headquarters in Florida, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth met with CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper. According to Fox News: “These strikes are aimed at bringing the Iranians back to the negotiating table. From all of Donald Trump’s statements, it’s clear that his obsession remains the occupation of the Iranian island of Kharg. Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division have been deployed to Israeli territory for this mission. However, for the Iranian defense, the mission has so far been unable to be completed. Trump claimed that 49 Tomahawk missiles were used in the Wednesday incursion into Iranian territory.

In response to the first US strike, targeting northern Iraq: Iraqi sources reported that the US Al-Harir base in Erbil was hit by missiles from Iran. Iranian attacks also targeted Kurdish militias in Erbil, Iraq. In the early hours of June 11, explosions occurred in Baghdad. A fire broke out in the green area near the US embassy in Baghdad.

According to Ynet, Israel is preparing to resume the war if the Revolutionary Guards retaliate against US attacks on Iran.

Iran claimed to have hit four F-35 hangars at the Salti Mufawak air base in Jordan; Amman said it had downed all targets; debris caused damage. CENTCOM has not denied Iran’s claims and satellite imagery. They confirm Iran’s statements.

The Jordanian military officially stated: “Air defense systems intercepted and shot down 20 missiles launched by Iran toward the Al-Azraq area. There were no casualties or damage.” Al-Azraq is a joint US-Jordan installation located approximately 100 km east of Amman. The base hosts the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing (F-15E, MQ-9 Reaper), with rotational F-35s. Under a 15-year agreement, the United States has complete operational control.

Regarding the attack in Jordan, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Press Office stated: “[…] the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Forces, in response to US military missile attacks, […] targeted the positions of US F-35, F-15, and F-16 fighter jets, as well as key US military installations located at the Al-Azraq airbase and control center, with 12 ballistic missiles, destroying those installations and a large number of fighters.” Operations will continue as long as the enemy’s misdeeds persist.” Launches from Shiraz hit Kuwait. Shahed kamikaze drones in Kuwaiti skies as Kuwait closes its airspace.

After midnight on the 11th, after taking off from Saudi Arabia, two KC-135R “Stratotanker” tankers conducted operations in the Persian Gulf.

Iranian drones attack the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. Communication antennas and radar installations of the Fifth Fleet’s Patriot system were hit. Explosions heard in Manama. The IRGC launches apparently hit the AR-327 early warning radar site on Mount Dukhan in Bahrain.

Another incident in the Gulf of Oman/Sea of ​​Oman region — 21 nautical miles northeast of Sohar, Oman. “Early this morning, an American projectile hit a vessel: “A merchant ship from Sirik County, Hormozgan, in the Sea of ​​Oman” — Reza Shahidian, Governor of Sirik. The merchant ship was carrying essential goods and was en route from the city of Khasab, Oman, to Sirik County at 5 a.m. The vessel was hit by enemy shelling five miles from the port of Khasab. Five crew members were aboard the 150-ton vessel, who were rescued by passing vessels and transferred to Oman.

In response, Iran reiterated that “the Strait of Hormuz is not international waters, but is shared between Iran and Oman and is thousands of kilometers from the coast of the United States. The maritime boundaries are crystal clear. The United States has no right to be in the region!”

The US military claims to have opened fire and neutralized the oil tanker Settebello, which had violated the blockade of an Iranian port. The Iranians reported launching ballistic missiles at US warships in the Strait of Hormuz. These reports have not been confirmed. Iranian media have reported clashes in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf between the Islamic Revolutionary Guards and US forces. Iran has reportedly attacked US ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Navy: “Two ships attempting illegal passage through the Strait of Hormuz were hit.” “Following repeated violations of the ceasefire conditions by the American enemy, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice.” “We warn that no ship should leave its anchorage in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman. Approaching the Strait of Hormuz will be considered cooperation with the enemy.” CENTCOM: “The Strait of Hormuz remains open.” In response, Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Commander General Majid Mousavi: “Are you making the sacred Strait of Hormuz dangerous?! We will make this region a hell for you, from all over Iran. This is the response to the Americans’ audacity in the region, Inshallah.

Air defense systems were operational in western Tehran overnight. Iranians reported that the Mossad launched dozens of drones into Iranian territory to confuse Iranian air defenses and allow the United States to attack effectively.

Explosions in Sirik and Minab. Explosion at the Asaluyeh petrochemical plant. A Revolutionary Guards naval base was hit by two airstrikes. According to a local source, the sounds of the explosions heard in Sirik came from the sea. Explosion in Bandar Abbas.

At 1:20 AM Italian time, a second wave of attacks against Iran was launched. Hit in two days: service units; Army Corps coastal bases; police commands; and the Bandar Abbas airport area.

In response, the Iranian Aerospace Force and the Guards Navy responded. Revolutionaries, “in two waves of operations, struck and destroyed eighteen key U.S. military targets at Ali Al-Salem and Ahmad Al-Jaber air bases, as well as Sheikh Isa air base.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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