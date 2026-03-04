UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. EU: Ukraine will not join the Union in 2027. Medvedev: Achieving our goals is key before negotiations. Russians are advancing along the Rai-Oleksandrivka axis.

European countries are firmly opposed to Ukraine’s accelerated accession to the EU. They do not want to open a “Pandora’s box of problems,” Reuters reports. France and Germany, in particular, are opposed. A European official said that Kiev is not ready to join the EU and that corruption is rampant in the country. Another diplomat noted that there is no basis for specifying precise dates. Zelensky’s goal of EU membership by 2027 is “unrealistic,” Reuters writes.

AFP reports that in February, Russia launched 288 missiles at Ukraine, the highest number since the beginning of 2023. This represents a 113% increase from January. Last month, Ukraine was also attacked by 5,059 drones, approximately 13% more than in January.

Ukraine reported that the TCC has exceeded its plan for January and February 2026, mobilizing 88,000 personnel to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again told reporters: “I want to be clear: I will never abandon Donbas and the 200,000 Ukrainians who live there. Why would I do that? Why is Putin imposing this as a condition for peace? No, I will not tolerate it.” He further stated: “I am not sure whether I will run again. We will see what the Ukrainians want. The elections will definitely be held after the end of the war, not during a temporary ceasefire.”

According to Ukrainian press reports, the former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, is returning to the legal profession he practiced before his political career and his dismissal. Yermak now chairs a new committee within the National Bar Association of Ukraine. The committee will focus on protecting victims of military action, developing compensation mechanisms, and providing legal support for the country’s reconstruction in the context of European integration.

In Ukraine, gasoline prices have skyrocketed at Ukrainian gas stations, and are already rising: +2 UAH at gas stations in just 24 hours. Social media users are complaining en masse about the sharp price increase. Zelensky held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, during which resilience plans were approved for all Ukrainian regions and regional cities, except Kyiv.

The Iranian issue remains a hot topic in Russia. Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, according to the Kremlin: “Both sides expressed serious concern about the real risks of escalation in the conflict zone, which has already affected the territories of several Arab countries and is fraught with catastrophic consequences.” Efforts to evacuate Russian citizens from Iran and the United Arab Emirates continue. Turkmenistan has opened four more border crossings to evacuate Russians from Iran. The Russian Embassy in Ashgabat announced that the following checkpoints are available: Artyk – Lutfabad, Gaudan – Baigiran, Akyayla – Incheburun, Altyn Asyr – Incheburun, Sarakhs (previously open). “As this is an organized evacuation, crossing the border is possible only after forwarding information to the Russian Embassy in Iran,” the diplomatic mission clarified. More Russians have crossed via Azerbaijan. Aeroflot operated its first SU525D flight to evacuate Russians from the United Arab Emirates, the airline’s press office reported. The plane departed Dubai for Moscow at 8:57 a.m. Moscow time (9:57 a.m. local time) with a full load. The Israeli Consulate General in St. Petersburg has suspended services until further notice.

Russia is calling for an end to hostilities in the Middle East “from any side,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Over 60 trillion rubles are held in bank deposits in Russia, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. According to him, the ministry is observing growing public participation in financial market instruments. “There is already a gradual shift away from deposits. Moreover, there are over 60 trillion rubles in deposits today—a significant resource,” Siluanov said in an interview with Vesti. The minister expressed the opinion that, with the decline in interest rates, Russians’ interest “will shift from bank savings to the stock market.”

“Negotiations on Ukraine are not the most important thing; the most important thing is victory in the Central Military District with the achievement of all objectives,” said Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Medvedev.

The FSB has foiled a terrorist attack against a senior executive of a defense company in Yekaterinburg. According to the agency, “while Russian FSB special forces officers were arresting the saboteur, his Ukrainian handler remotely detonated an improvised explosive device, fatally wounding the attacker.”

“For obvious reasons, a trilateral meeting on a Ukrainian agreement in Abu Dhabi is unlikely to be held now,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He said the timing and location of the new round of negotiations on a Ukrainian agreement are unclear; the Kremlin will announce them as soon as information becomes available. Putin had a telephone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban, Kremlin source said.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on March 3. Russian forces have launched massive attacks on Chornomorsk (in the Odessa region). Geranium missiles have also been used in the Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

In the Bryansk region, border troops have noted an increase in Ukrainian forces’ use of various types of FPV systems. A civilian home was damaged in Suzemka.

In the direction of Sumy, the Northern Group of Forces and Ukrainian troops are engaged in clashes on the same frontlines; the Russians are destroying Ukrainian drone control centers. Residents of Putyvl, in the Sumy region, are complaining of looting by mercenaries. North of the Sumy direction. The “Northern” Group of Forces has liberated the village of Bobylivka, Russian military social media reports, stating: “During decisive actions conducted by assault units of the 33rd Rifle Battalion, the 80th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, and the 14th Army Corps, the “Northern” Group of Forces, nationalists from the 101st Separate Transcarpathian Brigade of the Territorial Army were driven from their positions in the village of Bobylivka, which was liberated by Russian troops.”

In the Belgorod region, one person was killed in a drone strike. Streletskoye, Tavrovo, Nikolskoye, Krasny Oktyabr, Komsomolsky, Malinovka, Grayvoron, Zamostye, Shebekino, Maslova Pristan, Nezhegol, Berezovka, and Savchenko are under attack.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the Northern Group of Forces continued its advance into the pocket near Degtyarne (Kursk), and the capture of Kruhlyakivka in the Vovchansk District was reported. Ukrainian forces are responding with numerous drones, and Russian forces are using TOS. The Lyptsi and Velykyi Burluk districts have recovered: the front is moving, and Russian tactical successes are reported.

In Kupyansk, fighting continues, and Russian advance groups are being supplied with drones by air. The situation in the Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi direction remains unchanged.

Northwest of Krasnohorivka, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the capture of Drobysheve, which had been the subject of prolonged clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

West of Seversk, the capture of Riznykivka has been announced, which will straighten the front and also create the conditions for an offensive on Rai-Oleksandrivka.

East of Zaporizhia Oblast, the Vostok Group of Forces continues to advance west and northwest from Hulyaijpole. In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces are repelling Ukrainian attacks.

On the Zaporizhia front, fighting continues along the same lines, near Prymors’ke and in the Stepnohirsk-Mahdalynivka-Zapasne sector. Russian forces are attempting to advance under Ukrainian drone attacks. Ukrainian forces are targeting the region’s energy sector, with two injured.

On the Kherson front, shelling and attacks are taking place along the Dnieper.

