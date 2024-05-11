ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel extends operation to Rafah. Houthis try to hit three container ships; ready for the fourth phase of escalation

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that “the situation in Rafah has reached the abyss and we are working with all parties to bring aid to the Gaza Strip.”

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor complains that the US Administration’s announcement that the Israeli military operation in Rafah is “limited” is misleading and diminishes the lives of civilians. “Palestinian civilians are paying a heavy price as a result of the Zionist attack on Rafah, which continues for the fourth consecutive day, amid American support and global silence.” EMHRM went on to say: “We have documented that the death toll from the Israeli attack on Rafah since the beginning of this month has risen to 97 deaths, including 35 children and 17 women, most of them since the start of the incursion of land and the occupation of the Rafah crossing”.

According to Reuters, news comes from the White House that Biden has ordered his team to continue working with Israel to definitively defeat Hamas and the British Foreign Minister, David Cameroon, declared: “We will continue with the procedures to authorize the sale of weapons to Israel”.

On the afternoon of May 10, the Israeli war cabinet approved an expansion of operations in the Rafah sector, according to Axios. At the moment the east area is the warmest. Reuters reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reported on the day of remembrance of the Israeli military that: “We have lost hundreds of soldiers” in the current conflict against Hamas.

The Palestinian National and Islamic Forces said in a statement: “We ask the people of the West Bank, Jerusalem and the occupied territories to organize a mass uprising to save Rafah from the war of extermination.”

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagar reported that: “In the southern Gaza Strip, in the eastern Rafah area, forces of the 162nd Division continue to operate against Hamas targets and smuggle weapons into the eastern Rafah area. This activity confirms the intelligence we had: Hamas used the Rafah crossing area for attacks. We have found several Hamas tunnel shafts in the area, which we are currently investigating and scanning, and so far our forces have eliminated around 50 Hamas men in this area during encounters and air strikes, and also during scans in the area the area.

The Houthis have officially kicked off Phase IV of the escalation and claim to have attacked three ships in the final period of Phase III of the escalation. Not only on Friday the 10th did they start a transnational march involving Yemen, Egypt, Jordan in favor of the people of Rafah and to send a message to the displaced people of Rafah: “You are not alone, and we will be with you until victory”.

The British Maritime Trade Center said a small boat carrying five to six armed men attempted to raid a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden, but the attempt was foiled and the ship and crew were safe.

While the Statement by the Yemeni Armed Forces regarding a joint operation between the Navy, Air Force and Missile Force against two ships, the MSC DEGO ship and the MSC GINA ship. The missile force carried out two operations against the MSC VITTORIA, the first in the Indian Ocean and the other on the same ship. The ships reported no damage and are traveling to their destinations.

It is also learned from EMEA Tourism Economics, a subsidiary of Oxford Economics, that cruise operators have changed cruise itineraries or canceled trips, given the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

And now a look at the Israel – Hamas front updated at 4.30pm on May 10th.

In southern Lebanon, IAF fighter jets hit Hezbollah military facilities and infrastructure in the areas of Kfarkela, Aalma El Chaeb and Yaroun. The IDF surprised two Hezbollah gunmen adjacent to a military facility in the Yaroun area of southern Lebanon killed by IAF fighter jets that struck the terrorists.

Furthermore, a Hezbollah military facility was hit in Blida. According to Lebanese sources, the attacks caused extensive damage to civilian property, particularly in Kfarkila where several houses were destroyed. Hezbollah attacked the settlement of Miskav A’m from Lebanon. According to Lebanese sources, white phosphorus was used. Israeli drone attacks in Teir Harfa, also in southern Lebanon, targeting employees of the mobile phone company “Touch” during repair work in the village.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon has claimed responsibility for attacks against Israeli soldiers at the Al-Malikiyah site with artillery shells.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, however, announces that it has targeted a vital target in Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) with two drones, and the oil port of Ashkelon with an Arqab “Motor Cruise” missile.

In a statement the IDF said: “Following the sirens that sounded today (Friday) in the Kerem Shalom area, a launch was identified crossing the Rafah area towards Israel. The launch was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array. The sirens sounded again in the Kerem Shalom area. The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted a further launch from the Rafah area.”

The Qassam Brigades continue to launch attacks against Israeli forces in the northern Gaza Strip. The Qassam Brigades also claim attack against a group of Israeli engineers, killing and wounding its members, while they were operating near a tunnel and seized some of the equipment of the force in the vicinity of the Saad Sayel barracks, east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. According to another source, the Al-Qassam Brigades ambushed the Israeli forces after detonating a prepared minefield inside the Saad Sayel barracks, east of Rafah, leaving members of the forces dead and wounded.

Storm Forces, the military wing of the Fatah Intifada movement states that: “we were bombarded with rockets and large caliber mortars. Enemy soldiers and vehicles were advancing near the airport and the Al-Shoka neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah.”

In the afternoon, intense Israeli artillery bombardment resumed on the eastern areas of the city of Rafah. The Al-Qassam Brigades say they carried out a complex and simultaneous military operation near the Al-Dawa Mosque, east of Rafah, where a building in which several soldiers were barricaded was targeted with a “TBG” projectile, a The troop vehicle under the building was targeted with an “Al-Yassin 105” projectile, and a group of soldiers standing nearby was targeted. The entire force was killed or wounded. Clashes in Abu Halawa, east of the city of Rafah.

According to the spokesperson of the Israeli army: 11 Israeli soldiers were injured after the explosion of a minefield in the forces south of the Gaza Strip. According to medical sources there are five deaths among Israeli soldiers.

The Al-Qassam Brigades bombed the Shokat as Sufi military site with a 114 mm “Rajum” short-range missile system. There would be ongoing clashes between Qassam men and Israeli forces in Al-Zaytoun in the city of Gaza. Israeli planes bombed the Al-Fadila mosque in the Zaitoun neighborhood of Gaza and completely destroyed it.

In response, the Al-Quds Brigades: “we bombarded soldiers and military vehicles penetrating south of the Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City with a barrage of mortar fire.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

