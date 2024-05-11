UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Civilians leave Kharkiv and Kherson, artillery fire at the borders. The Gray Zone increases, the Russians took two villages: Starytsya and Prylipka

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk admitted that NATO soldiers are present in Ukraine. From Ukraine we learn that Kiev is collaborating with the border guards of neighboring countries to arrest violators, source spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andrei Demchenko.

“The necessary information is exchanged between departments, even if there is data on preparations for attempts to cross the border illegally. This is done to arrest violators on both sides of the border,” Demchenko.

So far 28 bodies have been found by Ukrainian border guards in Tisza, these are men who were trying to leave the country so as not to go to war. “And if you add mountainous areas or other hard-to-reach sections of the border, this is already more than 35 cases,” the border guards said in a statement.

According to the Kraken battalion: “Russia has not yet deployed its main forces,” the commander of the source said. The news caused a sensation due to the difficult situation that the inhabitants of Kharkiv and Kherson are now experiencing.

Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk said that the Czech Republic has handed over to Ukraine the first simulator for training pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets. For Oleshchuk, the main module of the simulator is already being tested, and later the remaining parts will be installed, including the cabin, which will provide training in realistic conditions.

During the night, Ukrainian drones hit the Russian oil refinery in Kaluga: the fire is localized, there are no victims according to Russian sources. During the same night, Russian air defense destroyed five Ukrainian UAVs, Russian Defense Ministry source. The Ministry itself clarified that three of them were eliminated in the Bryansk region, one in the Moscow region and one in the Belgorod region.

Vladimir Putin met Mikhail Mishustin, chosen by Putin as Prime Minister for another term. The president expressed hope that the State Duma will support Mishustin’s candidacy for the post of Prime Minister. In response, Mishustin assured that there will be no pauses in the government’s work. Part of the Communist Party abstained from voting for Mishustin as prime minister of the Russian Federation, politician Gennady Zyuganov said on May 10.

And now a look at the front line updated at 2.00pm on May 10th.

According to unconfirmed reports that appeared in the social sphere, residents of Vovčans’k and Sumy were advised to evacuate in the direction of Kharkiv. According to the head of the military administration of the city of Vovčans’k, Tamaz Gambarashvili, the authorities are evacuating the population: “most people are leaving on their own. Local residents are leaving Vovčans’k and nearby settlements located near the border, where artillery is now operating. At the same time, Sinegubov, the Kiev-appointed head of the Kharkiv region, said there was “no need to panic.”

A member of the 24th Special Operations Brigade Aidar called on residents of the Kharkiv and Sumy regions to evacuate “to a safe distance from the border” due to the artillery operation. By the way, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, called on the population to stay in their homes and wait for the Russian army, because in reality there is no threat to civilians: the Russian armed forces only strike the areas in which the Armed Forces of Ukraine are present.

Russian troops took the villages of Starytsya and Prylipka in the Kharkiv region, where there were Ukrainian fortifications: Russian soldiers are advancing. Ukrainian sources have begun to add “gray zones” to the border areas of the Kharkiv region, mainly in the Lyptsi area.

According to online channels belonging to the pro-Russian social sphere, UkrSMI would be the first geo-confirmed destroyed Ukrainian column in the Kharkiv region. The news would also be confirmed by some Ukrainian channels which have expanded the gray area.

According to three sources in the direction of Kherson there were clashes near Krynky, at the Antonovsky bridge, in the area of the island near the Cossack camps.

From the Zaporozhzhie front we note the advance of assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces in Robotyne from the center towards the northern outskirts. Heavy fighting is reported to be ongoing. Northwest of Verbove, the Russian Armed Forces repelled Ukrainian attacks, covering its advancing units with mortar shells and artillery.

In the direction of Vremivka there are battles near Staromaiors’ke, there is an advance of Russian troops near the village.

Heading south from Donetsk, the Russian Armed Forces maintain the initiative in Paraskoviivka and Krasnohorivka.

From the Pokrovs’k direction (west of Avdiivka) the Russian armed forces report victories in Umans’ke, until the settlement is captured. This creates a threat of encirclement of Ukrainian forces in Yasnobrodivka. High-intensity counterbattles take place on the Ocheretyne Ledge.

Clashes also remain in the direction of Časiv Jar but no significant changes have been recorded in the passage of the LBS.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting active offensive operations in the area of Kislovka, Kotlyarivka and Berestove.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainians attacked the village of Tyotkino, Glushkovsky district, setting fire to three houses with explosive devices dropped from helicopters and a kamikaze drone attack. In the Korenevsky district, a Ukrainian aircraft-type UAV was intercepted by electronic warfare equipment. Artillery and helicopter attacks were recorded in the Belovsky, Glushkovsky, Korenevsky and Sudzhansky districts. In Tyotkino, another local resident was injured during the shelling. As a result of a direct hit to the house, a local resident died. Another woman was injured by shrapnel. A drone dropped an explosive device on a petrol station. A fire broke out in an electrical substation next to the gas station. In the Korenevsky district, in Gordeevka, 2 houses were damaged by shrapnel, in Troitsky a residential building was damaged by the explosion. In Plekhovo, Sudzhansky district, 3 families were damaged.

In the Belgorod region, in Novaya Tavolzhanka, Shebekinsky urban district, a civilian died as a result of Ukrainian shelling. The village of Murom, Shebekinsky urban district, was attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces using a kamikaze drone. The village of Novopetrovka, Valuysky urban district, was hit by fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the Bryansk region, three aircraft-type UAVs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed in the Trubchevsky district.

In Makeyevka (DPR), one civilian was killed as a result of Ukrainian attacks, and two civilians were injured in Donetsk.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/