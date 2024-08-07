ISRAELHAMASWAR. Iranian military exercises on August 7-8: long-range air-to-air missile tests. Iraqi Axis militias towards Syrian borders

The United States is having trouble determining when Iran’s response will come and what form it will take, US intelligence officials who doubt Iran can be contained say, tell CNN. Washington faces an even more daunting task in forging an alliance to defend Israel, ABC News added.

The Syrian Observatory reports an increase in combat readiness for US troops stationed at bases in Syria, on the night of August 6 the Iraqi base of Ain Al Assad was hit and two US soldiers are said to have died.

Bloomberg, citing a US official: “The United States will deploy a squadron of 16 to 24 F-22 stealth fighters to the Middle East this week.” Tensions remain high in the region.

Iran has meanwhile informed its neighbors that it is preparing to attack Israel. Jordan and Saudi Arabia have said they will not give up their airspace to either the United States-Israel or Iran. Tehran has said it will use the Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missile in a possible attack on Israel. It has a range of 4,300 kilometers and a warhead weighing 1,500 kg. A warhead contains 80 charges of 18 kg and hits a wide area at a speed of about 12,000 kilometers per hour. The use of heavy ballistic missile systems like the Khorramshahr to destroy air bases and natural gas storage tanks could destroy energy infrastructure and parked aircraft.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu concluded his visit to Iran after a meeting with the Iranian president and headed to Baku. Iranian sources say that his intention is to warn Azerbaijan against any pro-Israel action against Iran. Let us recall that Israel and Azerbaijan have long-standing trade agreements and it has long been rumored that the Mossad has a base in Azerbaijan.

Long speech by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in commemoration of Sayyed Mohsen of which we report only the following excerpt: “There is an Israeli project that says there is no Palestinian state, while the Resistance Front project is Palestine from the sea to the river, and all projects in between will dissolve because they have no future and are unrealistic. If Netanyahu and the American-Zionist alliance defeat the resistance in Gaza and the West Bank, Israel […] will come to unleash chaos throughout the region. We are facing the danger of Israel dominating the region, and there is a strange American hypocrisy.” While calling Israel weak for seeking help from the United States, Nasrallah calls for unity to fight against Israel alongside Iran.

The IDF has asked Netanyahu to approve a preventive war against Hezbollah. Senior IDF officials told the Defense Minister and the Prime Minister not to wait for an attack from Hezbollah and to launch another Israeli preventive strike.

According to Israeli media, senior IDF officials have presented a proposal at the political level in recent days to launch another attack against Hezbollah in Lebanon, even before a response from Lebanon arrives.

According to senior IDF officials: “We need to weaken the enemy’s feeling that we are waiting for his mouth to open.” They have also said: “The possibility of escalation on the northern front is increasing: it would be right to be the ones to lead this move.” The proposal was presented yesterday in a series of discussions with senior political leaders, has been considered and tested, but has not yet been accepted at the political level

And now a look at the Israel-Hamas-Hezbollah line updated at 16:30 on August 6.

Two US destroyers, DDG 59 Laboon and DDG 67 Cole, have begun sailing from the Gulf of Oman to the Red Sea toward Israel, US defense officials said today. The aircraft carrier CVN 71 Theodore Roosevelt remains in the Gulf of Oman.

Late on August 5, an Israeli air strike hit Kfrakila, in southern Lebanon. A gasoline tanker burned on the road to Nabi Sari after an attack. WHO delivers medical supplies to Lebanon as prospects of regional war grow. Western and Lebanese expats are fleeing the country as Hezbollah and Iran prepare retaliatory strikes against Israel.

In northern Israel, a total of four suicide drones were launched late on August 5, according to official reports, but only one was intercepted. The others were hit in the vicinity of the Meron area. In response to the Israeli aggression on Lebanese villages and the attack on Mays al-Jabal, Hezbollah attacked the Mount Neria base, which is a command headquarters of the Golani battalion. The attack targeted the barracks of officers and soldiers. According to the IDF, a Radwan Force commander was also killed in the Mays al-Jabal attack and said that his elimination “significantly compromises Hezbollah’s ability to promote and conduct activities from southern Lebanon to Israel.”

On August 6, several Hezbollah suicide drones were spotted flying almost at street level over southern Naharayah. Hezbollah’s drones struck two locations, both Israeli bases attacked by Hezbollah. A total of six people were injured. The third impact site was the highway, which was hit by the Israeli interceptor. At least two civilians were injured, one critically.

At 16:00, Israel was flying over Beirut. An Israeli airstrike in the border village of Aita al-Shaab. Meanwhile, it is learned that the PMUs linked to the resistance axis are moving from Iraq to Syria via Albu Kamal. This means that they are going to support Lebanon. And they could repeat a “October 7” in the settlements of northern Israel.

As we close the data collection, we learn that Iran has issued a warning to clear part of its airspace for military exercises scheduled for August 7 and 8, during which long-range air-to-air missiles may be tested.

The IDF together with the ISA and the Israeli Border Police have been engaged in an anti-terrorist operation in Jenin and surrounding areas since August 5. During the anti-terrorist operation, under the direction of the ISA, an IDF aircraft struck and eliminated four terrorists in the Jenin area.

