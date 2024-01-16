ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hamas attacks Tel Aviv twice. Houthis have always fired at ships despite US attacks

The United States is putting pressure on Israel. John F. Kirby said: “It is time for Israel to stop operations in the Gaza Strip.” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States was holding “intense” discussions with Israel about moving to “lesser intensity” operations in the Gaza Strip. “We believe the time has come for such a transition. We’re talking about it now,” Kirby said.

According to the New York Times, the CIA created a special task force immediately after the October 7 attacks to provide Israel with information on top Hamas leaders. And again, it seems that US President Joe Biden and his aides are increasingly dissatisfied with the fact that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to follow the recommendations of the American side on the situation in the Gaza Strip, the Axios portal reported.

According to Axios, among US officials, “President Biden and other US officials are increasingly angered by (…) Netanyahu and his rejection of most recent US demands regarding the war on Gaza.”

One source in the US administration believes that “the president’s patience is wearing thin”, while another said that Washington is experiencing “huge disappointment”.

American mediator Amos Hockstein meanwhile moved between Lebanon and Israel to try to ensure that Hezbollah did not fire on residents returning to their homes.

The Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto explained to the international press that “the Italian soldiers will not be involved in the mission against the Houthi rebels because Italy’s allies know very well that we need parliamentary permission, we cannot intervene militarily unless following an international resolution or after a request for help from a specific country”.

In response to US pressure: Prime Minister Netanyahu states: “Israel will end the war with Hamas only after taking control of the Gaza Strip’s border with Egypt (…) We will destroy Hamas, we will demilitarize Gaza, but the military equipment and more deadly weapons will continue to flow into this southern hole, so we must close it.”

Despite the Prime Minister’s statements, a seventh front would have opened in Israel between Netanyahu and Galant. Yedioth Ahronoth reported this: “The ugly argument in the war council session, between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant, is simply the expression of the acute tension between the two, which dates back to before the war, and the truth is that there are those who describe the relationship between them which is the seventh front of the war and can influence the rest of the fronts”. The other fronts are: three in Gaza, one in southern Lebanon, Rafah, the elimination of Hamas leaders in the world.

According to Avigdor Lieberman: “The war cabinet has lost the North”. In commenting on the images coming from Gaza he also warns again of the danger coming from the northern front.

Iranian Quds leader Esmail Qaani said: “Israel has not been able to achieve any strategic results in the Gaza Strip.”

The movement of goods in the Red Sea area is increasingly difficult. After the intense bombings. Americans and British against Houthi settlements continued the attack on ships by the Houthis. On January 12, the Houthis approached a Russian oil tanker which had its transponder turned off, making identification impossible as the ship belonged to the “grey oil tanker fleet”. According to rumors, the tanker continued its journey.

On January 13, the Houthis were reported to have mistakenly attacked a Panamanian-flagged oil tanker carrying Russian oil in the Gulf of Aden, the British company Ambrey said. The British Maritime Trade Center reported an incident in the southern Red Sea off the coast of Eritrea on December 14 involving two small boats.

While on January 15 according to Ambrey Company: the Houthis launched 3 missiles, one of which hit a merchant ship owned by the United States of America near Aden. Confirmation also came from the US Central Command: “an American ship was hit by a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis off the coast of Yemen”.

The attack occurred after the ship rejected warnings addressed to it. It’s an oil tanker. The Houthis have spoken of revenge against British and American attacks. Starting from January 12th the Houthis made it known that all American and British interests became legitimate targets in response to their direct and overt aggression.

Qatar has decided to stop exporting LNG to Europe via the Red Sea and ship it around Africa, which will also lead to an increase in LNG prices. US assurances about safe navigation do not impress anyone: ships from countries friendly to Iran have sailed and continue to sail through the Red Sea. As well as those ships that openly declare that they have no connection with Israel. The rest is at risk. At the strategic level, Iran has a clear advantage.

Not only does it appear that the Houthi missile arsenal and other weapons were not damaged following the US and British attacks, a member of the Houthi leadership told RIA Novosti. How much truth there is in this statement is difficult to establish. What is certain is that from 2015 to today the Houthis have worked in collaboration with the Iranians specialized in building hideouts in the mountains, which they will certainly have done in view of an entry in support of Hamas which had been planning the attack on 7 October for at least two years. years.

The New York Times says Friday night’s US strikes against Yemen’s Houthi military targets reduced their ability to launch missile and drone strikes by only 20-30%, citing two US officials.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea said: “China calls for an immediate cessation of any damage to civilian vessels.”

Centcom reported that yesterday the Houthis fired a cruise missile at the US destroyer DDG 59 Laboon on January 156, and an aircraft in flight successfully shot it down. There were no injuries and no damage was caused.

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps on the possibility of further attacks in Yemen: “We will wait and see.” British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, was more categorical in his statements: “Attacks on shipping in the Red Sea must stop and we will everything necessary to reduce them. Failure to act against Houthi attacks would have weakened global security and threatened maritime navigation.”

The Leader of the British Labor Party, Keir Rodney Starmer: “We strongly condemn the attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. The United States also reported on January 15 that it is not interested in the war in Yemen, land operations or any other conflict source Home White. The US military announces the disappearance of two US Navy special forces soldiers in the Gulf of Aden while pursuing a vessel suspected of “transporting weapons” for the Ansar Allah movement.”

From pro-Russian social media sources we learn that a Ukrainian An-124 transport plane carrying supplies from the Cypriot air base of Akrotiri to the American base in Djibouti arrived in Djibouti over the weekend. Part of the NATO aid destined for Ukraine was instead intended for strengthening forces in Djibouti. According to the social sphere, the fact that Djibouti has not yet been attacked is likely because the bases in the region are expected to be filled with equipment and ammunition. The US buildup gradually begins to expand beyond simple aerial bombardment. In the long post we read. “Transport planes have been arriving for weeks. Soviet-made Ukrainian transport planes are advanced designs used to transport mercenary companies, special teams, military advisors and CIA men, mostly to the Middle East. It is therefore natural that the Houthis have launched large-scale military exercises and openly warn of a possible US ground military intervention.”

Returning to Israeli territory, in Tel Aviv there was a double attack by one but most likely two people which led to the death of three people. From the wounding of 19 other people.

The terrorist attack occurred in the city of Ra’nana, which is located 19 km north of Tel Aviv. There were two arrests for the incident. All this happens less than 24 hours after Abu Ubaida’s speech, in which he invited the young people of the West Bank and the inhabitants of the interior to engage in the battle of Al-Aqsa, they respond to the call with a double operation in Tel Aviv.

And now a look at the front line.

Rafah is facing a bread crisis as a result of high population density after the city welcomed tens of thousands of displaced people, despite the reopening of some UNRWA-supported bakeries, which however are not enough to meet the needs of the population.

Israeli planes launched a series of violent raids on the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. All this following Tel Aviv’s communication to Egypt of its intention to launch a military operation to control the Philadelphia Axis (red line) and station IDF forces along the border to prevent Hamas from smuggling weapons into Gaza Strip.

Tension also remains high in southern Lebanon. On January 15, Hezbollah issued a statement announcing an attack against a concentration of Israeli soldiers in the Mitat base, on the northern border, during which the IDF suffered casualties. Other Hezbollah attacks recorded in Birkat Risha. The “Israeli” army moved the “Duvdevan” unit from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank, due to security tensions. Israeli artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the cities of Al-Dhahira – Al-Jabain – Tair Harfa – Aita ash Shaab suburb of Hanin.

Farmers in the Upper Galilee are demanding that the Israeli government compensate for the damage caused to their farms by Hezbollah missiles and doubt whether this will happen. The head of the Western Galilee Regional Council, Meta Asher, and the head of the Conflict Line Forum, comment on Hezbollah’s attacks and anti-tank fire: “One hundred days of war. It is time to say that the Israeli government has failed the North. One hundred days in which Hezbollah attacks and we respond. One hundred days without sleep for those who remain here at the border (…) Time works against us in the north. Every day that passes without the government setting objectives and working to ensure security in the Galilee causes irreparable damage.”

On January 15, the army bombed sites in southern Lebanon from which projectiles were fired towards the city of Mitat in the Upper Galilee. Hezbollah responded with an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon towards Al-Malikiyah in the Upper Galilee.

On the evening of the 14th, Israeli security forces conducted one of the largest raids on over ten Palestinian Authority settlements in the West Bank. The largest operation took place in Nablus, where IDF units entered the campus of An-Najah University for the first time since 1992 to arrest students. According to the latest data, around 25 people have been arrested on suspicion of links to Hamas.

In Qalqilya, Israeli security forces destroyed two houses, conducted searches in the area of one of the hospitals and arrested more than ten Palestinians. There were also firefights with local terrorists, resulting in the wounding of one militant.

The large-scale raids were likely a response to yesterday’s calls from radicals for a general protest after Israelis killed several teenagers near Ramallah.

The situation in the West Bank still remains under complete Israeli control. All recent attempts by local activists to organize unrest in the region did not have the support of the population or were promptly repressed by security forces. The same thing happened on January 15th.

Israeli planes continued to bomb residential areas in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. According to the latest data, more than 30 residents were killed and several dozen injured last night. Meanwhile, Palestinian media report that 70 thousand housing units in the enclave have been completely destroyed and 290 thousand are in ruins. This means that around 70% of the northern part of the Gaza Strip is now uninhabitable.

According to Israeli Army Radio, to date there has been the withdrawal of the 36th Division from the Gaza Strip which includes the Golani Brigade, the 7th Brigade, the 188th Brigade, the 6th Brigade and the Engineer Corps. Three divisions of the Israeli army remain in the Gaza Strip: the 162nd, 99th and 98th divisions.

If there is hunger in Rafah, what is lacking in Gaza City and the north is water. The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor renews its warning about the repercussions of the aggression in Gaza, focusing this time on the shortage of drinking water and describing the issue as a form of genocide committed by “Israel” against civilians.

In central Gaza, explosions were heard near the city of Acre and the background to the event is being investigated. The Al-Qassam Brigades destroy enemy concentrations east of the Bureij camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, with large-caliber mortar shells.

In southern Gaza, clashes continue in Khan Yunis. Hamas and its allies continue to carry out attacks against the Israeli military.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/