ISRAELHAMASWAR. Displaced people, external interference and threats, possible escalation in the Middle Eastern area

85% of the Gaza Strip’s population, or 1.9 million people, have been displaced by fighting with Israel over the past 3 months. This was reported by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

According to this data, approximately 1.4 million displaced people in the Gaza Strip live in 155 UNRWA-affiliated settlements.

Joe Biden should have informed Congress before striking the positions of the Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) in Yemen. This opinion was expressed by member of the US House of Representatives Ro Khanna.

“This is the first article of the Constitution. I will insist on this regardless of whether a Democrat or a Republican is in charge of the White House,” Khanna wrote on the X social network page.

The Russian Federation has called for an urgent UN Security Council meeting on Friday in relation to attacks by the United States and its allies on Yemen. Reason: The United States has not asked the United Nations for permission to carry out such an attack, and Russia has initiated an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Meanwhile, the area around Israel is literally burning up amidst proclamations and promises of revenge. North Yemen’s acting defense minister, General Muhammad Nasser Al-Atifi, told a crowd gathered in Sanaa: “We are ready for deterrence and response, and Yemen has the upper hand in red and Arab Bahrain (…) The longer the war against our people in Gaza lasts, the more we will have many, many surprises, which will appear at the right time and at the moment chosen, by the leader of the nation, who has been delegated by the Yemeni people to make decisions in support of Palestine and the resistance in Gaza”.

Furthermore, the Secretary of the Supreme Political Council, Yasser Al-Houri, defined “the American-Israeli-British aggression against Yemen as an extension of the aggression against Gaza”. In other words, the conflict has expanded. But what could the Yemeni surprises be?

Given the undeclared alliance with groups supported by Iran in Iraq and Syria, an implementation of attacks on American bases located in Syria and Iraq; and an increase in rocket attacks against settlements in northern Israel from southern Lebanon.

And also targeted attacks planned with other alliances which have never been declared, but which are currently underway in non-belligerent fashion, such as al Qaeda against the Emirati and Saudi forces in South Yemen itself. And last but not least the siege with small boats, missiles and drones of the Sea Red and Arabian Sea.

Also worrying are the words of Iran and Saudi Arabia, the former condemning the latter fearing escalation, to which are added those of the Arab-socialist Baath party which condemns the American-British aggression against Yemeni sovereignty

The regional leadership of the Baath Arab Socialist Party – Qatar, Yemen, has condemned in the strongest terms the blatant American-British aggression against Yemeni sovereignty. These could all become financiers of a war that if it does not spread, it will be increasingly difficult to marginalize.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

