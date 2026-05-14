UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Putin tests the Sarmat missile, which could carry nuclear warheads. The Uzhur Formation will be the first to deploy it. Attacks along the front line resumed, Russian attacks on Vovchansk.

“The war between Russia and Ukraine must end soon,” Trump said before leaving the United States for China. He also stated that there is no agreement between him and Putin that Russia should obtain all of Donbas. At the same time, the US President acknowledged the possibility of a visit to Russia this year.

CBS News reports that the United States and Ukraine are working on mutually acceptable terms for a new defense agreement that would allow Ukraine to export military and defense technology to the United States, as well as enter into agreements with American companies for the production of drones. This builds on the assistance Ukraine provided to the United States and its allies during Operation Epic Wrath.

Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that US troops in Ukraine are learning from drone warfare. “Many senior officials have been in Ukraine, and we have gained a tremendous amount of intelligence. I have approved sending additional personnel to learn from these drone warfare exercises, both offensive and defensive,” Hegseth said during a House hearing.

The Financial Times takes a different view, saying the likelihood of a resumption of US-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine is low, even after the end of the military conflict in the Middle East. According to the newspaper’s sources, neither side in the conflict “sees much value in continuing negotiations,” despite US President Donald Trump’s statements that Kiev and Moscow are close to an agreement. The situation is constantly evolving.

Last Sunday and Monday, the Austrian Air Force conducted aircraft identification operations. According to the Austrian Armed Forces, the operations were triggered by the detection of two US PC-12 aircraft in Austrian airspace. Defense Ministry spokesman Michael Bauer said the planes did not have the required overflight clearance on Sunday. Eurofighter fighters were therefore deployed and established contact with the aircraft. Sunday’s incident occurred in Upper Austria, near the Totes Gebirge mountain range. After being intercepted by Austrian fighters, the American planes apparently changed course and continued toward Munich, Bauer said.

Russia could be preparing a major attack in the coming days, says Yurii Ignat, communications officer for the Ukrainian Air Force. He believes this is evidenced by intelligence data, information from partners, and activity at Russian airfields: “We are seeing a redeployment of tactical aircraft and increased activity at their airfields. The Aerospace Forces typically equip their aircraft in advance of attacks, and such activity has been observed in recent days.”

Following the controversy over delays in arms deliveries, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha clarified: “There are no delays in the delivery of American weapons to Ukraine under the PURL program.” At the same time, the minister emphasized that partners must strengthen their weapons and equipment production potential and that Ukraine is open to such cooperation with its allies.

He also said: “Every day of war costs Ukraine about $450 million.” He also noted that this year could be decisive for Ukraine in terms of peace, but that this requires the support of the United States.

Russian diplomats could see their stay in the EU limited to five years. This option is currently being considered by Brussels officials. The measure could be part of the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, a diplomatic source told TASS news agency.

Responding from Russia on the peace negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dimtry Perskov said: “In order for Moscow and Kiev to move to full-scale peace talks, Zelenskyy must order the Ukrainian armed forces to ceasefire and withdraw from Russian regions.”

President Vladimir Putin said on May 12 that Russia was forced, following the United States’ withdrawal from the missile defense treaty, to seriously consider ensuring its strategic security. “The Sarmat missile is the most powerful missile system in the world,” he said. Its total power exceeds that of any similar Western system by more than four times.” “The Sarmat missile’s range can exceed 35,000 kilometers and it can be equipped with nuclear warheads.”

The two flights testify to the Russian test Special missions from the 45th Reconnaissance Squadron, callsign MANDO57, tail number 62-4128, and callsign GROGU98, tail number 61-2662, took off on the afternoon of the 12th from Elmendorf Air Base (PAED) to monitor the telemetry of RC-135S Cobra Ball ballistic missiles. The flight is related to today’s test launch of a Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile from the Dombarovsky launch site at the Kura test range in Kamchatka, about which Putin has already informed the base.

“Russia has successfully tested the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile,” said Commander-in-Chief of the Strategic Missile Forces, General Sergei Karakayev, who personally reported the news to Vladimir Putin.

Shortly thereafter, the Russian Ministry of Defense released video of the launch of an RS-28 missile from a silo launcher. The first missile regiment equipped with Sarmat missiles will enter operational service by the end of the year in the Uzhur Formation. This is a strategic division of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces located in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, known for being the first to receive the RS-28 Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), also known as Satan II.

President Putin also stated: “Work on the Poseidon and Burevestnik systems is in the final stage.” “The Oreshnik system could be equipped with nuclear warheads.”

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Medvedev: “I congratulate all of Russia’s Western ‘friends’ on the successful test of the Sarmat strategic missile system. Now you are all closer to us!”

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on May 13. Russian forces launched a massive combined attack against Ukraine on the morning of May 13, taking advantage of bad weather. Targets in Kiev, Odessa, Lutsk, and Rivne are under attack.

During the previous night, 286 drones were destroyed on Russian soil, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Numerous attacks resumed after the ceasefire expired. Ukrainian forces attacked Crimea, Krasnodar, and Rostov with drones. Wind farms in the Rostov region were damaged. Fragments of drones hit by Russian defenses fell on an industrial site in the region.

On the night of May 12, Russian forces attacked Odessa, Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, and the Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions. Another locomotive was hit in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Bryansk region, Ukrainian forces attacked villages with FPV drones, wounding three people. A Darts drone attacked the Unekha railway station, wounding two Russian Railways employees.

Toward Sumy, the Russian Northern Group of Forces continues to clear forested areas in the Shostka district, advancing towards Bachivsk. In the Sumy district, our assault forces have advanced up to 600 meters in eighteen locations, with firefights ongoing in Kondratovka, Zapsillya, and surrounding areas.

In the Belgorod region, three people were injured on three different roads by drone strikes. Numerous villages are under constant attack by Ukrainian drones.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russian Northern Group of Forces continues assault operations in the Vovchansk sector. Intense firefights continue in the wooded areas of Vovchansk District, along the right bank of the Vovcha River, as well as in Chaikivka and Volokhivka. Attacks have resumed in the Velykyi Burluk District, northwest of Kupyansk District.

In Kostyantynivka, Russian forces are fighting in urban areas, attempting to encircle the city from the south. The situation is complicated by the actions of Ukrainian forces in Chasiv Yar, where the situation for Russian troops has deteriorated significantly over the past month.

In the Slovyansk sector, Russian forces are intensifying their efforts on the access roads to Rai-Oleksandrivka, but Ukrainian forces have increased the number of drones in the air, and both sides are operating with small infantry units.

In the Zaporizhia region, Ukrainian forces carried out a massive shelling of the Kamyansko-Dniprovskyi district, wounding one man. The governor has asked motorists to avoid traveling to the municipal districts of Vasylivka and Kamyansko-Dniprovskyi. Power outages have been reported in Berdyansk.

In the Kherson region, two people were killed and eight civilians injured by attacks by Ukrainian forces.

Graziella Giangiulio

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