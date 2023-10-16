ISRAEL. Al Qaeda praises the Hamas operation. Infowar is all the rage online

In the attempt to explain a conflict or a war on one side or the other, information, counter-information and disinformation are very precious elements. Everyone will plead their case. For Hamas, for example, it is very important to convey the message that the group is supported by many elements, especially those from outside the border, to give itself an image of a powerful and winning structure.

On the contrary, Israel needs to contain the bad news within its borders so as not to worsen its economic condition after having already suffered an attack that led to the declaration of a state of war after 75 years. Among the fake news that appeared, for example, that of ballistic missiles for Hamas from Pakistan. The Israelis attempted to keep the use of phosphorus bombs hidden. Not to mention the issue of attacks on Palestinian or Israeli websites to silence one voice or another.

However, there is a hole in communication management regarding terrorists present in the area. To the Lebanese and Palestinians, Israelis are foreigners of European and Arab origin who immigrated to Palestine and stole land by force or deception. Those foreigners occupied populated lands, killing many thousands of civilians every decade and committing numerous massacres.

If we follow this logic, for Hezbollah and Hamas the real targets to hit are all Israelis, soldiers of the Israeli army or members of the security forces or civilians, they are legitimate targets of the resistance.

All adult Israeli men and women therefore are legitimate targets, with or without combat capability, if the Israeli army harms Lebanese and Palestinian civilians at any time. Israeli minors are not targets. They never were. Whoever was killed was a guarantee.

Torture and burning are all prohibited by Islamic laws as desecrating corpses is not permitted.

The Palestinians and Lebanese call for the destruction of Israel, a nation they say does not belong to its surroundings and is based on a false religious promise in false religious scriptures.

So who beheaded the people as the videos show? Among the Sunni extremists who plead the cause of Hamas there is al Qaeda and not ISIS. Yet the IDF found an ISIS flag among the equipment of Hamas fighters. How come?

In the Daesh interpretation, Hamas is kuffar and sahawat (Sunni traitors). Isis considers Hamas spies of Iran and protectors of Israel. Daesh has made many statements in recent years against Hamas, even wanting to overthrow it, and has not even offered solidarity during all the clashes that have taken place with Israel.

Furthermore, this would be the first and only flag seen in today’s fighters in Israel, as Hamas fighters did not even carry Palestinian flags on them. While as regards al Qaeda, starting from the al Shabab attack in Nairobi, Kenya, on 15 January 2019 the media campaign “Jerusalem will never be Judaized” was launched campaign which is still ongoing and which has been reawakened in recent days. In fact, starting from October 6th, al Qaeda expressed its congratulations on what Hamas had done and posted a general statement asking al Qaeda fighters to join Hamas and then came the statements from affiliated groups including al Shabab and AQAP and now to what AQMI. The terrorists supporting Hamas are therefore not the men of Daesh but those of al Qaeda.

Finally, mercenaries should not be overlooked. We learn from our sources that men from Algeria took part in recent Hamas attacks; In recent years, Algeria has hosted summits of Shiites and Shiite militias that went completely under the radar. And let’s remember that Hamas has strong economic ties with Mexican narcos, figures known for their brutal violence.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio