ISRAELIRANWAR. America makes its new proposal to Iran, asking Gulf countries to settle the score. Gaza and South Lebanon under attack

On June 26, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei addressed the nation: “I offer my congratulations to the great nation of Iran; first, congratulations on the victory over the false Zionist regime, and secondly, on the victory over the American regime. The Americans entered the war directly because otherwise Israel would have lost completely and would be left without hope.”

Iran has asked Azerbaijan to investigate whether Israeli planes are using Azerbaijani airspace. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi: “We did not ask for a ceasefire, Israel did. America has betrayed diplomacy and our experience will influence the negotiations. I told European foreign ministers that activating the “snapback” sanctions mechanism would be their biggest “historic mistake.” He also said: “Iran has not closed the door to cooperation with the IAEA by adopting a law on suspending interactions with it, but cooperation will take a different form.”

According to the Fars News Agency, citing Iranian sources: “There is no truth to the allegations that Mossad agents entered the Fordow nuclear site after the attack. The allegations that Mossad entered Fordow are a lie about security, given the high level of security at the facility. The accusations that the Mossad entered Fordow are an attempt to exaggerate the power of the enemy and continue its media war.”

Iranian authorities have begun detaining rabbis and leaders of the Jewish community in Iran – in Tehran and Shiraz – on charges of “ties to Israel.”

The President of the European Commission has returned to the issue of Gaza: “Humanitarian aid must reach the Gaza Strip immediately and without obstacles. We reiterate our call for a permanent ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.”

Meanwhile, comments are starting to spread on social media about Trump’s new offer to Iran, which according to CNN includes: “$30 billion in aid for the civil nuclear program, uranium enrichment will not be allowed. Gulf allies will cover all costs. The $6 billion frozen by Iran will be unblocked. A new nuclear facility to replace the bombed Fordow, but without enrichment capabilities.”

A lengthy Pentagon briefing states that the attack on Fordow has been planned for 15 years and that they designed many of their tools specifically for this attack. They added that they attacked the complex’s weak points, ventilation. They also confirm that they successfully damaged what they intended to do, etc. Israel has claimed to have killed 11 Iranian nuclear scientists. Israel’s Attorney General’s office opposes Netanyahu’s request to cancel his trial in the next two weeks.

And now a look at the various scenarios updated at 16:00 on June 27. On June 26 around midnight there are reports of a possible drone attack on an apartment in a high-rise building in the Farmaniyeh neighborhood of the Iranian capital Tehran. According to some reports, several senior officials of the The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and/or nuclear scientists have been targeted. No one has claimed responsibility so far, although panic is already spreading through Iranian Telegram channels about the presence of the Mossad and Israeli special forces on Iranian soil.

On the morning of the 27th, the IDF announced the end of Operation “Rising Lion” in a video, with Lieutenant General Effie Defrin speaking.

A large wave of Israeli attacks has been recorded against the Ali al-Taher area in Nabatieh. These are the locations of the former Israeli base during the Israeli presence, before 2000, between Kafr Tibinit and Nabatiyah Al Fuqa (north of Litani). In April, this location was attacked with 20 raids. In Nabatieh, a targeted attack killed a Hezbollah man. The university area was attacked. The entire street was bombed. One of the attacks targeted what appears to be a weapons depot. Some locals have unfortunately filmed a video showing it, calling it a “warehouse” and showing the missed shots.

In Lebanon, one dead and 11 injured in today’s attacks. Three homes destroyed in Khyam. Radio Al-Nour correspondent: Enemy warplanes have launched several raids in the Mahmoudiyah and Khardali areas in southern Lebanon.

The IDF is still stationed in Ain al-Bayda, in the Syrian countryside Quneitra.

Bombings and attacks continue in Gaza Strip. Israeli airstrike in eastern areas of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip. Saraya al-Quds show footage of its fighters blowing up an IDF military vehicle that penetrated near the Riyad al-Saleheen mosque, east of Jabalia camp. Israeli bombing of a residential area in Jabalia al-Balad, northern Gaza Strip, kills and injures. Artillery shelling in Zeitoun and Shuja’iyya neighborhoods east of Gaza City. Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades: In collaboration with Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, footage shows the bombing of the Zionist military site “Nahal Oz” east of Gaza City with two 107 mm rockets. This is part of our ongoing response to the occupation’s crimes against our people.

In southern Gaza, 6 people were killed by enemy fire near an aid center north of Rafah. Al-Qassam Brigades: “We targeted a Zionist Engineers’ “Baqer” cockpit with a “Yassin 105” missile in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.” Al-Quds Brigades: “In cooperation with the Al-Qassam Brigades, we bombarded with a barrage of mortar fire a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles that had infiltrated near the entrance to Hamad City, north of Khan Yunis.” According to Palestinian sources: “A doctor and his family member were killed in the Israeli shelling of a tent in the Al Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis”

Palestinian Authority security forces surround a house inside the Far’a refugee camp in Tubas. According to Palestinian sources. “IDF raids homes in Tal village, west of Nablus.” And again: “Israeli forces storm Ya’bad town, southwest of Jenin”

According to Palestinian medical sources: 44 martyrs due to continuous enemy bombardment of the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/