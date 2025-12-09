ISRAELHAMASWAR. The Iron Beam laser system for the Israeli Army is the final link in Israel’s multilayered air defense architecture.

After announcing the delivery of the Iron Beam to the front lines on December 30th, there has been some news. The head of Research and Development at the Israeli Ministry of Defense announced that the Iron Beam laser system, after years of development and testing, is entering its initial operational phase. The official delivery of the system to the Israeli Army, scheduled for December 30th, is in its final positioning phase, and therefore the system could be operational before the end of the year.

According to Israeli statements, Iron Beam can radically alter battlefield dynamics, while work on next-generation laser interceptors has already begun. The system has been in development for over a decade, and in recent months, its prototype was used to shoot down Hezbollah drones launched from Lebanon.

Iron Beam is part of Israel’s efforts to strengthen its layered air defenses. Laser technology offers significantly cheaper strikes than missile interceptors, reducing the financial burden of protracted conflicts.

Despite these claims, laser systems still have limitations, such as weather dependence, the need for a direct line of sight, and difficulty against fast-moving or multiple targets. Iron Beam will complement existing defenses, although its operational limitations may pose a challenge in wartime.

Specifically, Iron Beam is a directed-energy defense system classified as a high-energy laser (HEL) weapon, designed to intercept and destroy a wide range of short-range air threats, including rockets, mortars, and drones. This system was developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in collaboration with the Israeli Ministry of Defense and Elbit Systems.

Iron Beam introduces the concept of “unlimited fire” with an operational cost of just a few dollars per shot. It is a crucial complement to Israel’s multilayered missile defense architecture, which has so far relied on more expensive systems such as Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow.

The design philosophy behind the Iron Beam system: Air defense systems based on kinetic munitions, despite their high interception efficiency, are financially unsustainable in protracted conflicts due to their reliance on expensive missiles. With the rise of low-cost, high-volume threats, such as homemade rockets and commercial drones, now accessible to both state and non-state actors, the strategic balance has shifted against the defenders. In such scenarios, the cost of a defensive strike often far exceeds that of the incoming threat, resulting in a clear advantage for the attackers. Advances in directed-energy systems offer a solution to this challenge. In recent years, countries such as China, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Western Europe have actively pursued the development of laser and microwave weapons. At the same time, nations such as India, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Iran are committed to acquiring similar technologies. The Zionist regime is no exception to this global trend.

The evolution of “Iron Beam” dates back to a joint US-Israeli project in 1996, focusing on high-energy tactical lasers. The program, known as Tactical High-Energy Laser (THEL), was based on chemical laser technology but was ultimately discontinued in 2005 due to high costs and poor battlefield performance. The current Iron Beam project was born after 14 years of research and development, overcoming the limitations of previous technologies. It transitioned from chemical lasers to solid-state fiber lasers, marking a significant technological shift.

The Iron Beam system (also known as Or Eitan or Magen Or) was first presented to the public on February 11, 2014, during the Singapore Airshow. It was presented as the final missing link in Israel’s multilayered air defense architecture. The version presented at the time was the initial concept for the system, now called Iron Beam-M, or the mobile version. This system was specifically designed to address the tactical and economic limitations of the Iron Dome in countering saturation attacks and low-cost projectiles. Therefore, Iron Beam does not replace existing systems, but rather serves as a complementary layer. Its primary mission is to address short-range, high-volume threats, including rockets, mortars, and drones. In December 2022, Rafael and Lockheed Martin launched a joint investment initiative to develop, test, and produce a laser weapon system for the U.S. and international markets. Rafael is the prime contractor and system designer for this project. The Defense Research and Development Directorate of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, the Israeli Air Force, and Elbit Systems are the main subcontractors involved in the initiative. Significant financial support from the United States has also contributed to the project’s progress. In October 2024, the United States allocated over $500 million for the production of the Iron Beam systems, as part of a broader $5.2 billion package aimed at strengthening Israel’s air defense capabilities.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/