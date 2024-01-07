UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Kherson, fighting for the right bank

The Russian social sphere linked to Wagner has warned Moscow of possible Ukrainian attacks in the direction of Kherson, on the left bank of the Dnieper. According to Wagner militants in the area, the Ukrainians have taken control of the sky and this makes the Russian position complex.

As described: “UAVs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces operate aggressively and en masse. It is difficult and dangerous for the Russians to move on the front line and in the rear, because the Ukrainians attack Russian vehicles, weapons and infantry groups using FPV and conveniently direct artillery on the roads and positions where the Russians are. And at night, heavy helicopters mine the paths and roads used by the Russian military, hindering the movements of Moscow’s troops. The social sphere on telegram states: “The same situation is not only in Krynki, but also in Aleshki and Kakhovka.”

This area of the front has always created problems for the Russians since the beginning of the special operation and this is why Moscow, waiting for Kiev to receive new funding and weapons, attacked trying to hit the drone and ammunition factories sent by the West. The only way for the Russians to create the buffer zone in this area by switching from the right to the left side of the Dnieper is to annihilate the “sky command”.

The Russians essentially, according to the social sphere, are ready to face the Ukrainian armed forces in the air, within the range of action of the Ukrainian drones, but they would be hindered by their massive use of weapons and equipment for electronic warfare. In a similar situation where the Ukrainians were trapped in their bridgeheads on the right bank, the Russians hit the military and did not allow aid, ammunition and supplies to be brought to the bridgeheads across the Dnieper.

But the Ukrainian armed forces took countermeasures: they concentrated a large group of electronic weapons and UAVs in the direction of Kherson, thus blocking Russian drones, reconnaissance helicopters and artillery spotting helicopters.

In response, Moscow is creating its group of electronic warfare UAVs in the direction of Kherson and for this reason it is studying new drones that are difficult to intercept and new antennas capable of stopping Ukrainian drones.

Graziella Giangiulio

