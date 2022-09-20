UKRAINEWRUSSIAWAR. Moscow claims to have killed 200 soldiers. LNR sentences two OSCE mission members for treason

The LNR Supreme Court sentences two members of the OSCE mission to 13 years in prison for treason: Maxim Petrov and Dmitriy Shabanov. Maksim Petrov is an interpreter at the Luhansk office of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission. Dmytro Shabanov is a security assistant at the Stakhanov forward patrol base.

Both, according to the prosecution, worked on behalf of US intelligence. The investigation established that Petrov and Shabanov passed classified military information to representatives of foreign intelligence services, acting to the detriment of the security of the Luhansk People’s Republic.

In detail according to the Ministry of State Security of the LNR reported that Shabanov was recruited in 2016 by former SBU officer and CIA resident in Ukraine, Andrei Lukashenko.

According to the indictment, from August 2021 to April 2022, Shabanov allegedly gathered ‘information on the movements of military equipment and weapons, as well as on the movements of personnel of the LNR People’s Militia units’. The agency stated that Shabanov ‘transmitted the received information to the CIA representative via a smartphone with specialised software provided to him by the OSCE SMM.

And now we come to the update from the front for the battle of Kherson, situation on Olginsky’s site as of 14.00 on 19 September 2022. The front line at the moment remains unchanged from yesterday.

The Ukrainian command is preparing for the next offensive in the directions of Arkhangelsk and Lyubimovka. To this end, the reconnaissance group of the 128th Brigade is forward scouting the positions of the RF Forces near Olginsky.

An additional platoon of the 60th Opbr Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces arrived in the Mirolyubovka area to make up for losses in this sector of the front. To reinforce the defence lines in Shesternya, Koshevoye and Vysokopolye, soldiers of the 129th Territorial Defence Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine arrived.

In addition, Stinger MANPADS groups are operating in Vysokopolye and Petrovka. In the coming days, the 1st Battalion of the 128th Rifle Brigade of the Guard of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is scheduled to arrive with AGS-17 mounted anti-tank and grenade launcher systems in service from the 17th Brigade training camp near Krivoy Rog.

At around 12.20 p.m. on 19 September, the Russian Defence Ministry issued its usual bulletin: according to which the Russian Armed Forces killed more than 200 Ukrainian soldiers in attacks near Zaitseve, Mykolayivka, Seversk and Toretsk. Let us look in detail at the military actions described by the Ministry:

In Zaporozhye, a Russian air force attack destroyed the workshops of the Iskra plant, where the Haimars were being serviced. Russian Armed Forces hit a temporary deployment site of the Carpathian Sich National Battalion in Zaporozhye

Russian troops, the Ministry bulletin continued, killed more than 40 soldiers of two Ukrainian brigades in the Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions during the night.

More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen and 4 armoured vehicles were destroyed in the Russian armed forces’ attack on two Kiev brigades and a national battalion in Zaporizhzhye.

Russian air defence shot down 14 UAVs, two HARM missiles, intercepted 24 Olha and HIMARS MLRS projectiles.

Graziella Giangiulio