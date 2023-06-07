UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Moscow accuses: Ukrainians destroy the Nova Kakhovka dam. Zelensky convenes the Security Council and asks for funds from the EU

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said he was shocked by the attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, blamed Russia and called the incident a “war crime”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has proposed holding an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the breakthrough of the dam of the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. The agency also declares the need to bring the matter to the meeting of the Council of Governors of the IAEA, as well as to “activate the civil protection mechanism of the European Union”.

Confirmation comes from Security Council secretary Oleksiy Danilov according to whom Volodymyr Zelenskyy has convened an emergency meeting of Ukraine’s National Security Council, NSDC, in relation to the explosion of the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric plant. The head of the Kherson regional military administration, Alexander Prokudin, in turn, said that within five hours the water level after the destruction of the hydroelectric power station would reach a critical level. He also announced the evacuation of residents from the right bank of the Dnieper, threatened by floods. He urged residents of coastal areas to collect documents and wait for evacuation buses.

The Russians have opened a criminal case for a terrorist attack on the fact of the destruction of the dam of the hydroelectric power station and the flooding of the territories, the source is the press service of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. The Kremlin has called the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric plant a deliberate sabotage of Kiev.

The Russian Federation has warned UN Secretary General António Guterres of Ukraine’s intentions to destroy the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, and now it is worth asking him what was done to prevent the disaster, Maria Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “We strongly reject the accusation of blowing up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant.” “There are clear signs of deliberate sabotage by Ukraine at the Kakhovskaya HPP.” “Ukraine’s sabotage at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant is connected with the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the framework of the so-called counter-offensive: all responsibility for the consequences of this incident falls on the shoulders of Kiev.”

Acting governor of the region Volodymyr Saldo said on June 5 that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had not taken active actions in the Kherson region over the past day, but had conducted reconnaissance in the Dnieper delta. A Ukrainian Su-25 was shot down, covering a landing attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kakhovka district.

“Responsibility for the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station lies with Kiev,” said Alexander Malkevich, a freelance adviser to the acting governor of the Kherson region. “The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was the fault of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Kiev authorities. The Hydroelectric Power Plant has been bombed repeatedly during the past year. There are numerous photos and videos of bombings, including the use of the HIMARS MLRS At the same time, the Kiev official did not forget to blame the Russian Federation for a possible disaster, allegedly we “Attack our territory ourselves. Ukraine accompanied its forgeries with photographs of planned water discharges,” Malkevich said.

The answer is for the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky who has tried to pin the responsibility for the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant on “Russian terrorists”. In his Telegram channel, he also informed that all services were already involved and confirmed that he had convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council.

Also according to Russian sources, around 2 in the morning a series of numerous attacks were carried out on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric plant, which destroyed the shonors, i.e. the valves. As a result, the water from the Kakhovka reservoir began to flow uncontrollably downstream. About 600 houses in Dnepryany and Korsunka fell into the flood zone after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. The HPP plant records the destruction of 11 bays out of 28, 80 settlements that fell into the flood zone.

The mayor of Novaya Kakhovka, Leontiev specified that the upper part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was destroyed as a result of the shelling, but the dam itself was not fully destroyed. He stated that: “The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant was the result of successive attacks by Ukraine.” At 13.31 local news agencies said that in Novaya Kakhovka, after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, the water rose to a level of more than 11 meters, source, city mayor’s office. The engine room building of the Kakhovskaya Hydroelectric Power Station was under water, the destruction continues, the city head said. To understand the real damages it will be necessary to wait 72 hours.

Nova Kakhovka authorities expect the water level to have reached a peak after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. About 900 residents of settlements flooded due to the breakthrough of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station have been evacuated, authorities said. The settlements on the right bank of the Dnpr were also evacuated by the Ukrainian authorities.

At least 150 tons of motor oil has leaked into the Dnieper waters due to a dam break at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant, there is a risk of spills of more than 300 tons, they said at an emergency meeting of the National Security and Council of defense of Ukraine, summoned by Volodymyr Zelensky.

The “flood” sign appeared on Google maps on the left and right banks of the Dnieper under the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. Flooded the districts of Novaya Kakhovka, Nikolaevka, Ponyatovka, Tyaginka and other settlements. As the acting head of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo said on June 6, at night the Ukrainian armed forces launched a rocket attack on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, which caused an uncontrolled discharge of water.

The evacuation of the residents of the flooded houses following the destruction of the valves of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in the Kherson region began around 09:00 GMT, said the head of Novaya Kakhovka Vladimir Leontiev. An emergency regime has been introduced on the territory of the urban district of Novokakhovsk – the forces and means of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working on the ground. There will be no large-scale evacuation in the Kherson region, said the interim governor of the Kherson region, Saldo. “The destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station has led to the flow of a large, but not critical amount of water along the Dnieper, this will not prevent Russian forces from protecting the left bank,” Saldo noted.

Due to the rising water level in the Dnieper after the destruction of the structures of the Kakhovska hydroelectric power station, the Ukrainian armed forces are leaving their positions on the islands at the mouth of the Dnieper, Sergey Yurchenko, deputy commander of the Ci brigade told Don Cossack, whose units occupy the left bank of the Dnieper. “The water has really increased, but our positions are intact. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are fleeing from the islands, everything is flooded there,” the source said.

According to the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi: “There are no risks to the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant against the background of the situation with the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station; The water level in the tank used to cool the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant has severely decreased due to the destruction of the Kakhovskaya Hydroelectric Power Plant dam; Prolonged cooling water shortage at ZNPP will disrupt the operation of emergency diesel generators; If the water level in the tank used for cooling the Zaporozhye NPP falls below 12.7 meters, it will not be possible to continue pumping it.”

Despite IAEA concerns Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant experts are monitoring the situation, “now there is no threat to the safety of the plant. The destruction of the valves of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant in the Kherson region will not affect the operation of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Energodar,” Renat Karchaa, adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, told Interfax. “The unfortunate event obviously does not have any consequences for the Zaporozhye NPP. The cooling system is outside the risk zone,” Karchaa continued. He explained that the experts compensate for the decrease in the level of the Kakhovka reservoir “by other technical means”. Karchaa stressed that any aggravation of the situation and false statements about the safety of the ZNPP is a manifestation of unprofessionalism or a provocation.

Even Crimea that seemed threatened is not: “There is no threat of dehydration of the North Crimean Canal, the head station of the North Crimean Canal is located above the dam, damaged during shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” said Mayor of Nova Kakhovka Leontyev. The governor of Sevastopol, Razvozhaev, strengthened the convictions: “The damage to the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric plant will not affect the water supply of Sevastopol, the city uses its own water basin, the water reserves are at their maximum”. “There is no threat of flooding in Crimea due to the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant,” Crimean Governor Sergei Aksenov said. “There is a risk that the North Crimean channel will become shallow. Drinking water is more than enough”. Work is underway to minimize water losses in the canal, the Crimean governor added. “The reservoirs of the republic are currently filled by about 80%. There is also enough drinking water in the region.” He reiterated.

On the other hand, in crisis due to fear of running out of water, part of the pumps in the Kryvyi Rih water supply system which is not working, as the city residents started to draw water after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric plant and there an overload, said city mayor Alexander Vilkul. “The water intake has doubled in the last five hours. Everyone fills the toilets and other containers. The automatics of the pumps can’t stand it, it crashes all the time. Therefore, some pumps don’t work,” he said.

On the line of contact there are those who say that the Ukrainian counter-offensive is in its second day. The United States believes that a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive will be successful. This was stated in an interview with CNN Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to the president of the United States. He noted that the United States does not intend to provide estimates on the results of the counteroffensive. “This is not an exam,” Sullivan said. “We intend to support Ukraine in making as much progress as possible on the battlefield so that it has the most advantageous position at the negotiating table,” the Counselor said. “We are confident that this counteroffensive will allow Ukraine to capture strategically important territory from Russia,” Sullivan continued, “we are convinced that the Ukrainians will be successful in this counteroffensive.”

Echoing Sullivan’s words, State Duma spokesman Vyacheslav Volodin; “The Kiev regime cannot achieve the goal of its counteroffensive, the Ukrainian armed forces are suffering huge losses.” “The Kiev regime’s counter-offensive has been going on for the second day,” wrote the politician, “there are no successes. Goals and objectives are not achieved, the losses are huge.” He stated that “the ‘Barbarossa-2’ plan has collapsed”.

Ukraine’s offensive moves come within the time frame of a planned counteroffensive, reported The New York Times. According to the newspaper, Kiev did not give Washington a specific date, but did set time limits.

Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said in an interview with Corriere della Sera that he managed to arm Ukraine during the Minsk agreements. He called the Ukrainian army “the best negotiator” and said that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian armed forces will begin in the next few hours.

The first batches of Ukrainian pilots have started training on F-16 fighters in the UK – Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal told the press. And again according to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Danilov: “Nothing and nobody, not even a Russian will stop the liberation of Ukraine, whose time has come.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said Kiev has already received enough weapons for a counter-offensive, Reuters reports. “Ukraine has enough weapons to launch a counteroffensive against Russia. This operation will give the country the victory it needs to join NATO,” the agency said, interviewed by Kuleba, in a statement.

It is learned from social sources that the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including Polish mercenaries, who tried to break through to the Zaporozhye Front in the Vremevsky ledge area, were rejected. Clashes in the area of \u200b\u200bthe Vremevsky ledge in the direction of Zaporozhzhia continued until six in the morning. When the Russians east of the Vremievsky ledge, after the loss of Novodonetsk, the RF Armed Forces regrouped and recaptured the village. During the night, Russian naval assault detachments cleared Novodonetsk of the presence of Ukrainian formations. In two days of fighting, Russian fighters destroyed more than 20 armored personnel carriers, including tanks, and the number of killed servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine exceeds several dozen. However, the threat of another attempted attack remains. At the moment, the concentration of Russian forces is observed near Bolshaya Novoselka and near the forest belt along the Shaitanka River.

The same goes for the large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front in the Yuzhno-Donetsk direction, according to the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, General Igor Konashenkov. The general said that as a result of the actions of the “Eastern” group of troops, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to more than 250 people.

Attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to launch a counteroffensive can be traced to different parts of the line of contact in the DPR, said Denis Pushilin, acting head of the region. “Attempts to aggravate, or the so-called counteroffensive, are traced in different areas of the DPR.”

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitriy Peskov also said that the Ukrainian armed forces had started the counter-offensive: “Two days ago they launched large-scale offensive operations, they are not achieving their goals, these offensive operations are choking”. And he added: “In the regions bordering Ukraine, measures are being taken to restore order”

The commander of the joint forces of Ukraine Serhiy Naev said that the flooding of the territories after the emergency at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station will not interfere with the offensive of Ukrainian troops

In Bachmut Directorate the situation at 11.00 on June 6, 2023 was as follows: Ukrainian formations continue to attack the defensive formations of Russian troops and counterattack on Bachmut’s flanks. Advanced Ukrainian groups have entered Berkhovka north of Bachmut, fierce battles are going on for the settlement. Apparently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine broke through the forest belt adjacent to the reservoir, since no loss of control over Zaliznyansky and Dubovo-Vasilevka was reported. After the advance into the private sector on the southwestern outskirts of Bachmut, the assault units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to pressure the area. Fierce fighting is underway.

Some units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing on Russian positions at Kleshcheevka – Russian special forces units have entered into a shooting battle and are keeping the lines busy. The task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to reach the Zaitsevo line. After the withdrawal of the PMC assault groups, the entire burden of defense fell on the regular troops. Taking advantage of the shortcomings in the organization of communication between units and formations of the RF Armed Forces, the Ukrainian formations wedged into the defense and cut off the Russian positions piece by piece.

In the Kaluga region, two Ukrainian drones fell on a highway near the settlements of Zhizdra and Duminichi. In both cases, the detonation of the UAV did not occur. No damage or casualties. In the Belgorod region, shelling of border areas has not decreased in recent weeks. The most massive attacks fell on the Shebekinsky and Grayvoronsky districts, where shells damaged several dozen civilian objects.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine again used the American MLRS HIMARS to bomb the Luhansk People’s Republic. In Kreminna a rocket destroyed the entrance to an apartment building: at least one woman died.

Ukrainian formations continue to shell settlements in the Donetsk agglomeration on a daily basis. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in the capital of the DPR and its suburbs came under fire: one person was killed, three were injured.

Several strong explosions occurred in Kiev on the night of June 6, eyewitnesses said. “Early on the fourth morning there were explosions, the alarm siren sounded half an hour earlier. There were several strong explosions, one very powerful, the wave was felt in the central regions”. the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN wrote that there were explosions in Kiev. The administrations of Kiev and the Kiev region announced the operation of air defense systems. The air raid was active throughout Ukraine.

Graziella Giangiulio