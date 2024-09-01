Russian mercenaries from the Private Military Company (PMC) “Medvedi” have returned to Russia after a mission in Burkina Faso, where they provided security for the junta leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore.

The “Medvedi” Brigade, also known as the Bear Brigade, arrived in Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou, earlier this year to support Captain Traore, who took power in 2022. Initially deployed in Crimea, these mercenaries then moved to Russia’s Kursk region, as Ukrainian forces pushed for their offensive, as Le Monde reports.

Having entered service in January 2024, the mercenaries’ stay has been terminated. After initially landing in Burkina Faso for a mission that likely began in May, reports confirmed their return to Russia.

Officially, the withdrawal is attributed to the need to defend against Ukraine’s advance into Russia’s Kursk region, which began on August 6.

On August 22, Le Monde journalists managed to contact the commander of the “Medvedi” Brigade, Viktor Ermolayev, also known as Jedi, who confirmed the recall of his troops from Africa.

Five days later, on August 27, the unit’s Telegram channel said that recent developments had made it necessary for them to return to Crimea. The group’s main base is located in Crimea, in the Perivalne region. Viktor Ermolayev says that this brigade operates independently and has no official ties to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

However, interactions with some of the “Medvedi” commanders appear well documented. On April 5, 2023, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister, who oversees Moscow’s military strategy in Africa, visited the Perivalne camp to offer support, UAWire reports.

Requested by Captain Traore since late 2023, Russian military and paramilitary units had been involved in training soldiers and working closely with intelligence services.

The “Medvedi” was primarily tasked with personal security operations. On July 25, an amateur video in Ouagadougou showed the junta leader surrounded by masked Russian paramilitary personnel, one of whom sported the insignia of the Bear Brigade.

The “Medvedi” Brigade was formed in March 2023 and is composed of volunteers from Russian military ranks and several detachments, with reports citing active combat roles in Ukraine , in cooperation with the Russian Armed Forces.

Members of the Bear Brigade were photographed during training sessions at the Perivalne camp, attended by Deputy Defense Minister Yevkurov on April 5, 2023.

In an official statement accompanying these images, the brigade announced that it had received support from Yevkurov. By May 30, 2023, it was officially recognized as the 81st Specialized Volunteer Brigade.

Military experts believe that it was during this period that the “Medvedi” Brigade strengthened its ties with the “Redut” PMC, under the supervision of the GRU.

Despite these affiliations, brigade commanders, including Viktor Ermolayev, claim to operate independently of the Russian Defense Ministry. Previously involved in conflicts in Ukraine, Chechnya, and Syria, Ermolayev has assured that his units operate autonomously from the authorities in Moscow.

