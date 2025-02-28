UKRAINERUSSlAWAR. On March 6, the EU will decide on security guarantees for Kiev. Geranium on Kiev. Russians advance on the front line

Volodymyr Zelenskyj flew to Washington to sign an agreement on minerals, but whether he will sign it will be found out in the next few hours. “We are making good progress with Russia and Ukraine. “President Zelensky will arrive on Friday and this has been confirmed,” US President Donald Trump said.

The United States will not provide Ukraine with “significant” security guarantees in any case; this will be entrusted to Europe, Donald Trump said in the same interview. “The main goal of the United States in Ukraine is to stop the bloodshed, the second is to return the funds spent on Kiev,” the American leader noted.

On February 27, another American military plane with ammunition for Kiev landed in Rzeszow. US Secretary of State Rubio said that an agreement with Ukraine on the subsoil had not yet been reached and that work was continuing. At the same time, the Ukrainian government announced the approval of the draft agreement on the subsoil, after which its text was published in the Ukrainian media. Trump said that the United States is ready to lift sanctions against Russia, but only after an agreement in Ukraine.

In Europe, discontent is common, even the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, after the French and German ones, said: “We are able to lay the foundations for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, but only if Kiev is provided with adequate security guarantees”. Guarantees that not only Europe can give.

The EU does not offer Kiev a new agreement on rare earth resources, we are talking about a document concluded in 2021, the European Commission said. Brussels is interested in intensive graphite mining in Ukraine, the volume of which could cover 10% of EU consumption until 2030, the EC noted. Those who are materially interested are France, which wants to participate in negotiations on mineral resources between the United States and Ukraine in relation to issues of conflict resolution, the French Defense Ministry says. Since October, Paris has been discussing with Kiev the development of Ukrainian mineral resources for the needs of the French defense industry, the head of the French Defense Ministry Sebastien Lecornu said.

Macron’s trip to Washington was therefore not only aimed at asking for security guarantees for Ukraine but also to secure a slice of the riches of the Ukrainian subsoil. According to Politico’s sources, it seems that Macron’s visit was a waste of time. The head of the European Council, in an invitation to EU leaders at the March 6 summit, said that Europe is ready to participate in peace guarantees in Ukraine

In Ukraine, yet another change at the top of the military. President Volodymyr Zelensky removed General Andrei Gnatov from the post of commander of the joint forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Gnatov had been head of the joint forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces since June 26, 2024. In this position, he replaced Yuri Sodol. Gnatov in 2022 led the defense of Mikolaev and was responsible for the counteroffensive in the Kherson region. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov appointed General Gnatov as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Today, by his order, in agreement with the President of Ukraine, he appointed General Andrei Gnatov as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Umerov noted. He also said that in his new position Gnatov will be responsible for the creation of forces and cooperation with partners.

Regarding the framework agreement on subsoil with the United States by Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers reported that: “the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Economy Yulia Anatolyevna Sviridenko or Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Ivanovich Sibig will be authorized to sign the aforementioned agreement.”

In any case, the agreement between Kiev and Washington on mineral resources will concern only licensing and future development, and not current production, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said. “We are only talking about future licenses, future developments,” he told the Rada TV channel, answering a corresponding question. Shmygal also confirmed that the deal will not affect the income from the work of Naftogaz and Ukrnafta.

Zelensky reiterated about the deal: “The main thing for me is that we are not debtors. The deal does not contain 500 billion in debt, nor 350, nor 100. It would be unfair to us. There were no such deals before, so there is nothing to talk about.”

From Moscow, reports came that security forces prevented a series of terrorist attacks in Stavropol, the FSB reported. “The attacker, a citizen of one of the countries of Central Asia, on the instructions of the Ukrainian curator, wanted to set fire to a number of objects of the authorities and the security blockade of the Stavropol Territory. Then he intended to go to Ukraine and join the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The attacker was identified and arrested. Molotov cocktails and instructions from his supervisor were confiscated.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “the territories that have become subjects of the federation and which are written in the Constitution are an integral part of the country, there is no question of that.” Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin reported that: “The status of a combat veteran will be extended to soldiers serving in the border areas of the Kursk region.” Putin instructed to take serious additional measures to protect the state border and increase the density of border coverage in dangerous directions. The safety of some cannot be guaranteed at the expense of others, “and certainly not at our expense, not at the expense of Russia,” Putin said

And still on the subject of sending foreign troops to territories conquered by Moscow, Belarusian Prime Minister Aljaksandr Lukashenko: “Russia will never agree to have EU peacekeepers in Ukraine.”

And now a look at the Frontline updated at 14:00 on February 27.

The Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, Tatyana Moskalkova, is in talks with her Ukrainian colleague on the evacuation of civilians from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kursk region. “We are conducting a dialogue with the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights on the evacuation from this territory. We have a detailed map that allows us to understand where people are and how they can be rescued,” Moskalkova said in response to a deputy’s question about Kursk residents who are in the temporarily occupied territories.

On the night of February 26-27, a new wave of stray Geranium ammunition against Kiev, Odessa, Starokostjantyniv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Ukrainian sources report the arrival of 90 drones. Russian air defense forces destroyed 19 Ukrainian UAVs on Russian territory. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry. It is specified that 12 UAVs were shot down over the Oryol region, three each over the Kursk and Belgorod regions and one over Crimea.

In the Kursk region, the liberation of the settlement, Orlovka and Pogrebki by Russian troops has been officially confirmed. Novaya Sorochina also returns to Russian hands. Social sources report a favorable development for Russian troops in Lebedevka, there are battles in Malaya Loknya. Russian forces are exerting pressure in the direction of Guevo and Kurilovka. In general, in the sector of the Kursk front, the use of heavy FABs with UMPCs remains relevant, apparently, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are not able to effectively build a system for replacing satellite coordinates, and combat aircraft sorties are not carried out here for statistical purposes.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced in the DPR the “regrouping of troops” in the direction of Novopavlivs’ke Mykolaiv region.

In the north of the Kupyansk direction, battles continue to expand the Russian presence on the right bank of the Oskil River in the area of ​​the Western Russian Armed Forces and Dvorichna in Ukrainian hands.

South of Pokrovsk, spokesmen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced a successful counterattack in Kotlyne. In the same direction, fighting continues, settlements change hands several times. Fighting in the areas of the settlements Nadiivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka.

Fighting continues in the direction of Kostyantynopil, the Russian Armed Forces are building logistics and withdrawing troops after the closure of the “Kurachove pocket”.

The Russian offensive is developing in the captured areas of Novosilka and Novoocheretuvate. Russian troops advanced under the settlement of Skudne. In the area of ​​the settlement, Burlats’ke, fighting is ongoing.

On the Zaporizhia front, in the P’yatykhatky area, Russian forces are conducting offensive operations. Russian fighters are turning from the west and are grabbing Ukrainian troops in the direction of Stepove and Lobkove. Russian aviation is striking at Ukrainian armored personnel carriers and concentrations in the Shcherbakov and Kam’yans’ke area. Ukrainian forces have struck the energy infrastructure of the Polohy and Vasylivs’kyi municipal districts.

In Belgorod, a civilian was killed when a drone dropped an explosive device on a car, and another man received multiple shrapnel wounds. Daily strikes by Ukrainian forces continue on Horlivka.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/