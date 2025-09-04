Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held negotiations with the leaders of the NB8 (8 Nordic-Baltics) at the Danish Prime Minister’s residence in Marienborg.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen held a press conference after the meetings. Frederiksen: “Today you are among friends in a country that understands what is at stake. You and your people fight every day, and now you are the ones who will protect Europe from Russian aggression (…) Of course we want peace, but it must be lasting and reasonable. I don’t think Putin will make peace until he is forced to do so,” she said.

Frederiksen said today’s meeting resulted in a commitment to provide more weapons, ammunition, and sanctions against Russia, while also promising efforts to advance Ukraine’s path to EU membership.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia’s regular and intensified attacks signaled that Russia does not want peace and instead wants to continue fighting: “We discussed the possible contributions of all countries. Who does what on land, at sea, in the air, and in space?” He also said there had been signals from the United States that it was willing to contribute with a “backstop.” He did not elaborate on how this should be interpreted.

Zelensky then stated that a new facility for the joint production of missiles and drones is under construction in Denmark.

Regarding Trump, Zelensky said: “We talked. He says that with US pressure, he can push Putin to negotiate. If Putin doesn’t want to, I asked him to put all his pressure on Russia. And when we say pressure, we mean air defense, arms deals, and sanctions. He gave Putin a couple of weeks. They’re about to run out (…) We must continue to pressure Russia with sanctions and tariffs until it realizes it’s better to end this war.”

Volodymyr Zelensky then added: “The Russian economy is already in a difficult situation; there’s a fuel shortage, which is indicative. Many sectors of the Russian economy are in decline, there are personnel problems, and Putin is constantly humiliating China, to which he is trying to sell as many raw materials as possible.”

Vladimir Putin, for his part, and Kim Jong Un held a bilateral meeting after the Victory Parade in Beijing. “On your initiative, as is known, your special forces took part in the liberation of the Kursk region, in full compliance with our new treaty,” Putin told Kim.

“I would like to emphasize that your soldiers fought with courage and heroism. I want to emphasize that we will never forget the sacrifices made by your armed forces and the families of your servicemen. On behalf of the Russian people, I would like to thank you for this participation in the joint fight against modern neo-Nazism. Please convey my heartfelt words of gratitude to all the people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” he added.

North Korean “Supreme Leader” Kim Jong Un affirmed North Korea’s willingness: “If Pyongyang can help Russia in any way, it will certainly do so; this is a fraternal duty.”

Regarding Beijing’s role in the conflict, The Telegraph claims that China has secretly supplied Russia with drone components worth at least £47 million, including engines, microchips, and carbon fiber, despite publicly maintaining neutrality.

Nearly 100 Chinese companies are involved, often using dual-use exports and smuggling routes to circumvent sanctions, supplying essential components for Russia’s drone war in Ukraine.

On September 3, President Trump met with Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the White House on his first foreign visit as head of state.

At the previous evening’s press conference, President Trump joked about the alleged Russian jamming of European Commission President von der Leyen’s plane:

“Nobody knows where it came from, but they stopped her from using her phone. Sometimes that’s a good thing. Sometimes it could happen to me, too. I’d be very happy.”

Regarding the US position toward Russia and Ukraine, Trump reiterated: “The United States will take a different position on Russia and Ukraine if the Alaska summit doesn’t deliver the outcome the US wants.”

On the morning of the 3rd, an aide to the Russian president said: “Russia and the United States are planning another round of consultations between foreign ministries. Another round of inter-ministerial consultations is currently being scheduled. There are many issues that remain unresolved,” Iouri Ushakov spoke in an interview with Channel One.

In the EU, Greece has no intention of providing military security guarantees to Kiev.

As Greek Foreign Minister Yorgos Gerapetitis stated in an interview with the Greek newspaper Real News: “Greece is taking a principled position on the Ukrainian issue.” The minister justified this position by stating that it is “absolutely beneficial for the national rights” of Greece (…) “At the moment, Ukraine is no longer an independent state,” Gerapetitis stated.

And now, let’s take a quick look at the front, updated as of 3:00 PM on September 3.

In a significant escalation of its long-range bombing campaign, Russian forces launched one of the largest and most complex air strikes against targets in western Ukraine on the night of September 3. The operation represented a strategic shift towards the complete degradation of Ukraine’s military-industrial infrastructure and its ability to integrate Western-supplied weapons systems.

The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive joint strike on Ukrainian territory. “Geranium” and “Kalibr” missiles, as well as those of the strategic aviation, struck Kalush in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, Khmelnitsky, Lutsk, Lviv, Rivne, Kirovohrad, as well as the regions of Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Odessa, Kirovohrad, Vinnitsa, Poltava, Chernigov, and Sumy. A high intensity of attacks has been recorded in western Ukraine.

Russian military units achieved a decisive breakthrough in the strategically vital city of Kupyansk, making rapid and substantial advances into heavily fortified urban areas.

This development, which marks one of the most significant territorial gains in the Kharkiv direction in recent months, fundamentally threatens to collapse Ukraine’s defensive position in this critical sector of the front.

On September 2, the Northern Group of Troops continued to establish a “Sanitary Zone” in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

Sumy Direction

Heavy fighting continues in Yunakivka. The Russian Air Force and drone crews are carrying out strikes against Ukrainian forces.

Kharkiv Direction

Continuing Heavy fighting continues in Volchansk. The enemy is hiding and deploying reinforcements, while the Normans are advancing in the woods around Synelnykove.

Kiev responded by sending drones to the Smolensk, Bryansk, Rostov regions, and Crimea. At least seven drones were destroyed in the Rostov region; in Belaya Kalitva, the facades and windows of two apartment buildings were damaged, as were several parked cars. Damage was also reported to several homes in the village of Koksovy. In the Krasnodar region, three homes were damaged in Trudobelikovsky.

In the Belgorod region, in the village of Proletarsky, Rakitny District, a Ukrainian drone exploded near a social facility, injuring three people. Novaya Tavolzhanka was hit by artillery shelling, with three injured. Rakytne, Grayvoron, Murom, Tulyanka, Orekhovo, Kukuevka, Berezovka, and Nechayevka, Krasnaya Yaruga, and Bytsenkov were hit.

Toward Kupiansk, Russian forces advanced near Kamenka. To the south, toward Borovsk, Russian successes were reported near Hlushchenkove in the Kharkov region.

North of Soledar, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the capture of Fedorivka, which has yet to be confirmed by objective ground control footage.

Toward Konstantinovka, fighting continues near Poltavka, Rusynyi Yar, Novoekonomichne, Udachne, and the “Kapitalna” mine. The Russian army is conducting high-intensity assault operations.

On the Zaporozhye front, fighting is ongoing along the Plavni-Stepnohirsk line. Russian forces are conducting offensive operations despite fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Toward Kherson, two civilians were injured in Alyoshky; Ukrainians have Vasylivka, Hola Prystan, Dnipryany, Kakhovka, Korsunka, Nova Zburivka, Radensk, Peschanyanka, and Podo-Kalinovka were also bombed. Russian forces are taking control of the fire on the Kherson-Nikolaev highway on the Ukrainian side.

Graziella Giangiulio

