The United States and Ukraine signed their first joint mineral extraction agreement on October 3. According to Reuters, the agreement includes an investment of approximately $30 million in an investment platform owned by Ukrainian businessman Gennady Butkevich. The project will focus on the development of uranium, beryllium, zirconium, and rare earth element deposits. Ukraine will allocate half of the proceeds from the new projects to a joint fund, while U.S. military aid may be counted as Washington’s contribution . Washington has proposed holding a trilateral technical-level meeting between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine before the end of October, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainian media.

The EU has rejected Ukraine’s request for additional funding for 2026. The EU is calling on Kyiv to abolish VAT exemptions for small packages, introduce new tax rules for digital platforms, and ensure adequate financial monitoring of politically exposed persons. Meeting these requirements could allow Ukraine to access approximately €34 billion in support in 2026, under a €90 billion loan facility (this year, Ukraine received only €15.7 billion of €45 billion).

Surprise visit by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, meanwhile Germany has already transferred the eleventh battery of the IRIS-T SLM air defense system to Ukraine , and another will be transferred by the end of the year .

Merz was accompanied to the Ukrainian capital by Economy Minister Katharina Reiche and ten representatives from the defense and energy sectors. Berlin aims to accelerate the joint production of long-range weapons that would allow Ukraine to strike Russian supply lines behind the front lines. One billion euros, drawn from previously approved budget funds, is planned for this purpose. Another 350 million euros will be allocated to the repair and restoration of destroyed power plants. Shortly before Merz’s arrival, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned diplomats and foreign visitors of the dangers of traveling to the Ukrainian capital, urging them to leave the city.

Alternative for Germany (AfD) leader Weidel criticized Merz for “promising Kiev more billions.” “Merz is traveling to Ukraine on Germany’s national holiday, promising more billions from German taxpayers—funds that are lacking for pension and healthcare systems—just as Germany is grappling with a severe energy crisis. It’s all unbelievable,” she wrote on X.

According to the head of German foreign intelligence: “We run the real risk of being dragged into an armed conflict with Russia. Putin has already passed the point of no return, beyond which he could simply decide to end the war in Ukraine without compromising his political position. Moscow is exploiting our vulnerabilities, and the war in Ukraine is entering an even more dangerous phase. A scenario involving a limited military confrontation initiated by Russia against the Baltic states is possible, although a full-scale conflict between Russia and NATO is not envisaged.” “Russia is preparing to carry out acts of sabotage and targeted assassinations in Germany.”

Ukraine and Germany have signed a total of 15 agreements worth €8.5 billion, Zelenskyy said following Chancellor Merz’s visit. The agreements cover small-scale interceptors and missiles, radar, naval systems, artillery, air defense, increased German production of Patriot and Freya missile systems, and support for the energy sector.

According to the Financial Times, a reckless Ukrainian has asked US President Donald Trump to block the Russian equivalent of Starlink—the “Rassvet” satellite system. According to Zelenskyy, China was also involved in the “Rassvet” project; consequently, he has asked Trump to impose sanctions on both Russian and Chinese companies associated with the Russian satellite system. In response to the attacks on the bridges, Ukraine will intensify actions against Russian oil refineries, but will not strike civilian targets, Zelenskyy further stated. To local press.

He also urged the manufacturer, Fire Point, to accelerate development of the FP-9. The missile has a declared range of up to 850 km, allowing it to strike Moscow. “I expect the FP-9 to be ready as early as this fall,” Zelenskyy said.

Still on the subject of defense, according to Ivan Stupak, SBU: “Russia will not stop in Kiev: the Russians could strike key bridges over the Dnieper in other regions of Ukraine.” According to Stupak, the threat could extend to Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and other cities with important Dnieper crossings.

A Turkish grain transport vessel caught fire in the Black Sea, off the Romanian coast, after being presumably struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). At least 13 people are reported missing following the incident.

Russia has learned that the Federation Council has approved the appointment of Andrey Denisov as chairman of the International Affairs Committee. He previously served as first vice-chairman. He will be succeeded in this role by Grigory Karasin, who has led the committee since 2021. Federation Council Vice-Chairman Konstantin Kosachev clarified that Grigory Karasin resigned from the committee’s leadership at his own request.

The Russian government has authorized the counting of fuel deliveries to gas stations for the purpose of meeting exchange sales quotas until the end of 2026. The government’s press service told TASS that the relevant decree has been signed. Between October 7 and November 6, the Russian Ministry of Finance will purchase foreign currency and gold worth 279.42 billion rubles—at a rate of 12.7 billion rubles per day—in accordance with the “budget rule,” according to documents published on the ministry’s website.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, said regarding Zelensky’s request to shut down Rassvet: “Blocking the Russian satellite constellation ‘Rassvet’ is tantamount to nothing less than its destruction, which would lead to a full-scale space war.” “I hope the Americans understand this. After all, their Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit would fall down like decorations on a dried-out Christmas tree. Space is a very crowded place; we must show mutual courtesy,” he said.

Still on the subject of defense, the Ministry responsible for the matter, responding to Ukraine and its ongoing Operation Vivaldi in Donbass, stated: “Russia will fight to liberate even one hundredth of a percent of the DPR; there is nothing to discuss.” Furthermore, “The Russian Armed Forces are launching strikes in response to Zelensky’s attempts to sabotage the St. Petersburg forum and the elections—attempts that have resulted in the deaths of six people,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke on the same topic on October 5: “The Russian armed forces will continue their operations regardless of the decisions that various countries make regarding the status of their embassies in Kiev.” “It was the Kiev regime that expanded the list of targets in the civilian economy; the Russian Federation is reacting to this.” And again: “The topic of possible cooperation in the energy sector is being raised during talks with American counterparts.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on October 5th. Overnight, Ukrainian forces continued a massive UAV attack against Russian regions. The primary target was the Moscow region: air defense systems went into action along the approaches to the capital; throughout the evening and night, the mayor of Moscow issued several updates on the downing of drones targeting the city. Air defense activity was recorded in the districts of Serpukhov, Chekhov, and Domodedovo, among others. Restrictions were imposed at airports. In the Tula region, authorities reported the downing of another 13 UAVs, with no reports of casualties or damage to infrastructure.

Russian forces launched attacks on Ukrainian territory overnight. In Kharkiv, a series of strikes hit the Industrialny district in the early evening. Fires broke out, affecting vehicles and an administrative building, while several apartment buildings sustained damage. Aerial targets flew over the regions of Kyiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Odessa, and Zaporizhia. Around 2:00 a.m., Ukrainian forces reported an explosion in Sumy. In Zaporizhia, local authorities confirmed an attack on infrastructure. In the Odessa region, several UAVs arrived from the Black Sea; in the Izmail district, Ukrainian forces confirmed damage in Vylkove.

In the Bryansk region, one civilian was killed and two others injured in Ukrainian attacks over the past 24 hours. Vehicles and farms were damaged.

In the Sumy region, Russian forces are continuing offensive operations. Aviation, artillery, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have carried out strikes near Sumy, Vakalivshchyna, Shevchenkove, and Myronivka. In the Sumy region, Russian forces claim to have advanced near Kyyanytsya and Khotin. No significant changes have been recorded in the Shostka region.

In the Belgorod region, an FPV drone struck a truck in Maslova Pristan, killing the driver. A man was injured during an attack on a vehicle in Grayvoron. In Shebekino, a woman and two men were injured after a drone struck the area of ​​a private residence.

Fighting continues in the Kharkiv sector. In the Liptsi area, small arms firefights have been reported near Alisivka. In the Vovchansk and Velykyi Burluk directions, the main efforts are focused on identifying and neutralizing enemy drone crews. Russian assault units, according to social media, have advanced near Kotivka, Varvarivka, Riznykove, Kupyne, and Hannopillya.

In Donetsk, Ukrainian forces continued massive drone strikes. In Donetsk, the attacks hit, among other areas, the city center. One civilian was killed and nine people were injured in the attacks. Rehabilitation work continues following previous attacks on energy infrastructure.

In Luhansk, one civilian was killed and three others were injured in Ukrainian drone strikes over the past 24 hours.

Clashes continue in the Lyman sector. Ukrainian forces report attacks by Russian units near Derylove, Drobysheve, Zarichne, and Liman. The main fighting is taking place along the Zherebets River, focusing on wooded areas and strongholds along the access routes to Liman.

In the Kupyansk sector, fighting continues for the urban area of Kupyansk and supply lines along the Oskil River. Ukrainian sources confirm clashes near Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi. Russian units maintain pressure north and east of the city; battles are ongoing for control of positions and supply routes on both banks of the river.

Fighting remains intense in the Druzhkivka sector.

Graziella Giangiulio

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