Zelensky has signed a deal for the supply of drones with a US company in Denmark. The deal with Swift Beat aims to produce “hundreds of thousands of drones this year, with an increase in production planned for next year”. Zelensky also said that “we also have a missile program”, without providing further details.

On this occasion, the Ukrainian president expressed himself on the interruption of American weapons supplies: “We count on continued American support, because there are some positions that Europe cannot provide”; furthermore, Zelensky said that Ukraine expects all frozen Russian assets in the EU to be transferred to it; and he expressed the intention to want to talk to Donald Trump. The White House responded sibylline: the call could take place today or be postponed.

The most important phone call, however, was between Trump and Putin, as announced on the afternoon of July 3, first by the Kremlin and then by Trump. The topics of the call: the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East: Iran and Gaza. It started at 5:00 p.m. Moscow time, 4:00 p.m. in Italy, and is the sixth between the two leaders. “I will speak to Russian President Putin at 10:00. Thank you!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Moscow cancels the naval parade in St. Petersburg on Navy Day for security reasons, Fontanka reports. It will be held as in 2015, with a wreath-laying ceremony and a concert in Palace Square. Preparations for the parade were interrupted a couple of days ago. According to the publication, the training of foot crews, which traditionally concludes the ceremonial events in Senate Square, was interrupted. The cancellation of the parade has not yet been officially announced, but nothing has been communicated about its organization either, Fontanka points out.

Breakthrough in the Russian-Azeri standoff: Five Sputnik Azerbaijan employees with Azerbaijani citizenship have been released on bail with a travel ban; Russian authorities have already made contact with those released.

Tensions are escalating in the Baltics. For the first time in Lithuania, a Russian citizen’s residence permit has been revoked for frequent travel to Russia, LRT reports, citing a press release from the republic’s Migration Department. The law allowing revocation of residence permits for Russian citizens who frequently visit their country came into force in May.

The Financial Times reported that Ukrainian intelligence services may be involved in the attacks on Russian ships. The expert interviewed by the publication admitted that the attacks on Seacharm, Seajewel, Grace Ferrum and Koala (owned by Greek and Cypriot shipowners, which transported oil from Russian ports) are part of “the state sabotage campaign against Ukraine”. Earlier in May, Ambrey, a British maritime risk management firm, suggested that Russia-linked shipwrecks could be caused by mines planted by divers where ships slow down. The firm’s analysts said at the time that such operations could only be carried out by government law enforcement.

Meanwhile, the German Foreign Ministry announced increased insurance checks on tankers passing through German territorial waters starting July 1.

And now a look at the Ukrainian front.

On July 2, Russia’s Northern Group eliminated Ukrainian assault ships in the direction of Tyotkino and Glushkovo, and continued to consolidate the “Sanitary Zone” (buffer) in the Sumy region. The Ukrainians continue to attempt to break through in the direction of Tyotkino and Glushkovo. Russian counteroffensives forced the Armed Forces of Ukraine to retreat deeper into Ukrainian territory.

A shock group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to break through near Bezsalivka in the afternoon. Massive counterattack by the Russian side with Ukrainian reserves retreating in the direction of Iskryskivschchyna. In the directions of Tyotkino and Glushkovo, 4 units of enemy Kiev were destroyed in 24 hours.

The Ukrainian command continues to deploy new troops in the direction of Sumy, to recapture lost positions and block the Russian advance.

Russian shock units broke through the stubborn resistance of Kiev, occupying several fortified positions in the forested areas of the Sumy region and advancing more than 1100 meters. As many as 11 attempts of counterattack failed in the last 24 hours in Yablunivka, Gornal, Sadky and Yunakivka.

The passage of Yunakovka in the Sumy region under the control of the Russian army has since been confirmed by several sources; as well as the ’assault on Yablonovka, also in the Sumy region.

Two groups of Ukrainian sappers from the 239th Battalion of the 129th Territorial Defense Brigade attempted to infiltrate the Kursk region near Gornal in the morning. The attempt was foiled by Russian resistance. Social media sources on both sides reported that over 60 people took part in the counterattacks; more than 30 were killed, 23 wounded and abandoned at the front.

British media confirmed reports of a Portsmouth fighter killed by Russians near Andriyivka.

Ukrainian soldiers from the 118th Territorial Defense Brigade, stationed in the Cherkasy region, who have just been transferred from Dnipro, will be assigned to the 425th Assault Regiment, which has suffered heavy losses.

At the same time, families of Ukrainian soldiers are claiming on social media that the 2nd Company of the 425th Regiment is completely “MIA” (Missing In Action) in the direction of Sumy.

In the directions of Volchansk and Liptsy, ten Ukrainian assault groups, along with their vehicles, several ammunition depots and several drone crews, fell victim to Russian strikes that captured six buildings in Volchansk and advanced into the forested areas around the city.

The Ukrainians attempted to counterattack twice: the first assault group came under Russian fire on the western outskirts of Volchansk, the second in the forested area near the city.

According to social media estimates, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian losses amount to more than 250 people, including more than 140 in the direction of Sumy and more than 30 in the direction of Tyotkino.

The area of ​​the port of Odessa was attacked by Russians using Iskander missiles.

Graziella Giangiulio

