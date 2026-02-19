The talks in Geneva concluded in the late morning of February 18th. On the 17th, they lasted about six hours and, according to all delegations, were productive but difficult. This means that so far, no one has achieved what they wanted. The meetings were held again, for the third time in a bilateral format despite three delegations present. Negotiations between the United States and Russia have been much better. The next round has not been scheduled, but delegations say it will be “soon.”

The February 18th talks between Russia and the United States were also held behind closed doors. The United States is actively studying scenarios for the possible lifting of sanctions against Russia, with lawyers having done much of the preparatory work. The Economist: “It’s likely the United States and Russia have already agreed to lift sanctions against Russia in exchange for deals worth $12 trillion.” According to the magazine, Europe will lift sanctions against Russia “with great reluctance,” but Trump could influence the Europeans’ decision.

According to some European interlocutors: “Negotiations in Geneva have reached a deadlock due to the positions presented by Medinsky.” Vladimir Medinsky has been appointed to replace the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General Igor Kostyukov. Kostyukov’s deputy, General Alekseyev, was injured in an attack in Moscow.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine negotiations, the formal obstacle is the territory of the DPR and the withdrawal of Ukrainian armed forces from it. Nothing has been written about Kherson and Zaporizhia for a long time, which could (and probably) be due to the situation on the front. Among other things, Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared: “The Ukrainian people will reject a peace agreement that provides for Ukraine’s withdrawal from Donbass and its transfer to Russia.”

The participation of Germany, France, Italy, and Great Britain, albeit behind the scenes, was, according to the Russians, “a brazen move, demonstrating their presence in the matter (they were loitering at the entrance, advising the Ukrainian side).”

“Moscow intends to pressure NATO to formalize its commitment not to expand eastward,” the Russian Embassy in Belgium reported. “At the same time, the Russian authorities will seek to revoke the 2008 Bucharest summit decision.”

Ukrainian social media has reported that the Ukrainian delegation is split into two factions: one, including Budanov (former head of the GUR), and one group, is ready to quickly sign the American version before the “window of opportunity” closes, while another group is adamantly opposed to serious concessions and is stalling.

According to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhy, there is an agreement in principle on the upcoming meeting with the Russian Federation. “But we will not disclose the details and dates for obvious reasons. I believe there will be more details after the negotiating team returns, which will provide the president with a more detailed report on the negotiations held there,” he told reporters. It is rumored that Zelensky has asked his delegation to prepare for a meeting with Putin.

“Progress is being made. The next step is to reach the level of agreement necessary to submit the draft decisions for presidential consideration,” said Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council head Umerov after the Geneva talks.

The United States will resume nuclear testing “on an equal basis” with Russia and China, but will not conduct megaton-sized explosions in the atmosphere, the State Department reports. According to the State Department, there is no agreement between Russia and the United States to continue applying the restrictions set forth in the New START Treaty. The United States is discussing with Russia the construction of a nuclear-powered data center and a tunnel under the Bering Strait, The Economist reports. Trump’s entourage is also reportedly negotiating the acquisition of stakes in Russian energy assets. Furthermore, the US side is discussing possible agreements with Russia on rare earths, oil, and gas in the Arctic.

Hungary and Slovakia are threatening to turn off the taps to Kiev if the Druzhba pipeline to Budapest and Bratislava is not reactivated. “The claim that Ukraine is protecting Europe from Russia is a big lie,” says Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó. “If Ukraine were to join the EU, the European Union would become a party to the war.” “This is a situation we definitely don’t want. The war in Ukraine is not our war,” the minister commented.

Regarding the negotiations, Volodymyr Zelensky is displeased: “Russia only agreed to a one-day ceasefire to organize and conduct national elections, not a 60-day one,” Axios reported. The president also complained that the United States has refused to allow the production of Patriot missiles in Europe. Kiev has imposed a package of sanctions against Alexander Lukashenko. “We will significantly intensify our efforts to counter any form of his collaboration in the murder of Ukrainians. We will work with our partners to ensure this has a global impact,” the Ukrainian president declared.

Meanwhile, three hospital planes have arrived in Ukraine to assist those injured in last night’s Russian bombing: a Boeing 737-783, an SAS flying hospital (the flights are operated under an agreement with the Norwegian authorities). And two more flights from Rzeszow, Poland: A Cessna 550 Citation Bravo of the Austrian rescue service Tyrol Air Ambulance, callsign TYW212F, tail number D-CHZF, is on a medical evacuation route from Rzeszow (EPRZ) to Salzburg (LOWS). A Dornier Do-328JET-310 of the German airline Aero-Dienst GmbH (ADAC), callsign ADN87D, tail number D-BADA, is on a medical evacuation route from Rzeszow (EPRZ) to Hamburg (EDDN).

From Russia, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko stated: “The closure of the Starlink terminals has not affected the command and control system of Russian troops in the SVO zone,” Vesti. “The existing communication and command systems ensure stable information exchange via secure channels,” he emphasized.

“Starlink terminals have been disabled for two weeks, but this has not affected the intensity and effectiveness of unmanned systems, as confirmed by objective monitoring of enemy equipment and personnel losses,” Krivoruchko said.

“Roskomnadzor has decided to slow down Telegram services based on federal law,” announced the head of the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media. “Law enforcement agencies have confirmed that foreign intelligence agencies have access to Telegram correspondence,” said Maksut Shadayev, head of the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media. “The Russian Ministry of Digital Development is not in contact with the Telegram administration,” Shadayev clarified. Telegram will not be subject to restrictions in the special operations zone, Shadayev said. However, he expressed hope that Russian military personnel will be able to switch to other services.

Yevgeny Popov, deputy chairman of the State Duma Information Technology Committee, said: “The reports about Telegram’s blocking on April 1 are absurd,” he said after the committee meeting attended by Maksut Shadayev, head of the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media.

On February 18, 149,000 Telegram groups and channels were blocked. According to the messenger, over 417,000 channels were restricted in the previous two days.

Minister for Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Zakarova also gave a weekly briefing: “The Russian delegation in Geneva has received clear instructions to act within the framework of the Alaska summit agreements.” The Munich Conference is losing its role as a platform for dialogue to discuss important issues; Europe’s behavior in Munich has once again confirmed that the “vampire dance” is over; Europe’s statements about its intention to supply weapons to Kiev, despite progress in peace talks, demonstrate that it does not want peace in Ukraine; Kiev has stepped up attacks against civilians ahead of the Geneva peace talks; The UN Secretary-General’s actions are hindering the goals of a solution in Ukraine.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on February 18. From noon to sunset, 27 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones were shot down by Russian air defense. In Chuvashia, residents of Cheboksary reported explosions in the sky and smoke, and restrictions were imposed on civil aviation flights. Air defense was active in the Rostov region.

Two rounds of missile strikes using American HIMARS rockets were launched against Belgorod overnight; the target was reported to be a power substation.

In the Kursk region, one person was killed in a drone attack.

In the Kharkiv region, fighting is ongoing near Chuhunivka, near the border. Ukrainian forces are using drones. attack on a village now under Russian control.

From Kupyansk, Russian units continue to Remain in the hospital’s central building. The Russians are separated from the main forces; supplies are being delivered by air.

Fighting continues near Lyman. Concentrating Russian assault groups in the buildings is hampered by Ukrainian drones. To the south, Russian forces are attempting to advance from Dibrova toward Staryi Karavan and Brusivka, depriving the Ukrainians of normal use of the last main road to Lyman. North of the city, fighting continues near Drobysheve, with Russian forces’ efforts against Ukrainian logistics appearing to be successful.

In the direction of Slovyansk, Ukrainian social media channels acknowledge the expansion of the Russian Armed Forces’ zone of control south of Zakitne, and an assault is underway in the direction of Kryva Luka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces noted the significant use of artillery by Russian troops prior to the attacks. The Russian Army’s current task is to stabilize the front line. A new salient is forming further south, near Nykyforivka. Visual confirmation of control of Minkivka has not yet been received, which, according to Russian sources, has passed to Moscow.

In eastern Zaporizhia Oblast, the Vostok Group of Forces is repelling attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of the villages of Hirke and Staroukrainka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have long been conducting counterattacks on a broad front, using armored vehicles.

The Zaporizhia Front reports that, “after heavy and bloody “Fighting,” they managed to contain the landing of Ukrainian forces near Stepnohirsk and Prymorsk. Regarding civilians in Prymorsk and Magdalynivka, reports from the front speak of fighting, clearing operations, and Ukrainian counterattacks supported by numerous drones. Civilians are being killed in the rear areas by attacks by Ukrainian forces.

In the Kherson region, multiple attacks are taking place against our civilian targets. Across the Dnieper, Russian forces are responding to Ukrainian drone control centers with shelling.

