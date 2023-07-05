Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview: “The US president supports our future in NATO, but an invitation now would be a great motivation for Ukrainian soldiers. It is very important that Ukraine gets an invitation now.”

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said: “Ukraine’s invitation to NATO should be clear (…) Lithuania must make efforts in such a way that Ukraine’s invitation to join NATO is clear and cannot be withdrawn,” he said.

The NATO summit, we recall, will be held in Vilnius on 11 and 12 July.

The head of NATO’s military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said that Kiev will not be able to receive F-16 fighters in the foreseeable future. Bauer attributed his predictions to the need to train pilots and technicians and to provide logistical organization for the aircraft.

Meanwhile, Denmark has already started training Ukrainian pilots on its territory. However, the training period will be at least 8 months (accelerated programme). At the same time, issues of logistics, decommissioning and transfer of F-16 to Ukraine in NATO are considered no earlier than 2024-2025.

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Security Council, made a number of statements regarding arms supplies to Kiev: “Ukraine is now able to fight only with weapons supplied by NATO countries. There is practically no other way. The beacon of European diplomacy, Borrell, said today that the EU wants to transform the European Peace Fund into Ukraine’s Defense Fund. We advise Borrell not to limit himself to half measures, but to immediately rename the European Peace Fund to the European War Fund” He also said: “The Kiev regime’s mobilization reserve is not over yet, even if everything is moving towards this , but – and this is extremely sad – there are no longer enough places in Ukrainian cemeteries”.

On July 4, the head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, pointed to the fact that the Ukrainian military concept has changed. Now the Ukrainian armed forces are notoriously not advancing, but they are tiring the Russians. “We are acting calmly and wisely,” Danilov said. According to some interpretations Danilov would have meant that they are trying to tire the Russian troops so they can then fight back.

According to TG-channel Resident, “The Kiev regime is preparing the “D-Day” operation after the ZNPP incident.” According to the channel, citing a source in Zelensky’s office, three “unknown” drones attacked a dry storage facility for spent nuclear fuel at the Zaporozhya nuclear power plant. According to these sources the “defensive barriers built by the Russian side on the IFSSF allegedly “do not represent a serious obstacle”.

Again according to the same channel, “A drone strike will cause a blast wave and release of radiation into the air. Moreover, the provocation is supposed to “sow panic among Russian soldiers.” After the accident at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, the Kiev regime plans the operation of the Ukrainian armed forces “D-Day”. “The Ukrainian army can use the panic in the ranks of the enemy to organize a landing on the left bank of the Dnieper “, writes the Resident.

At 10:06 am Italian time on July 4, Ukraine shut down the 750 kV transmission line that supplies electricity to the Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant, the adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom Karchaa reported.

On July 3, Zelensky announced an explosion in the building of the SBU in Sumy, it is not known exactly how many killed and wounded.

During the morning of July 4 according to the Russian Defense Ministry, “an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by five unmanned aerial vehicles against objects in the Moscow region and New Moscow was thwarted.” Four Ukrainian UAVs over the territory of New Moscow were destroyed by air defense systems”. “Another UAV was suppressed by means of electronic warfare and crashed on the territory of the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region”. As a result of the attack thwarted, there were no casualties or damage,” the ministry said.

Five planes arriving at Vnukovo airport were redirected to other metropolitan airports, according to data from the Vnukovo online scoreboard. Starting at 06:43, the flight from Sharm el-Sheikh and the flight from Dubai are directed to Domodedovo airport. Flights from Makhachkala, Novosibirsk, Chelyabinsk were redirected to Sheremetyevo airport. Around 13:00 the airport resumed operations normally.

Two UAVs were destroyed near the village of Valuevo, one fell on a garage in Krivosheino, another UAF was about to hit a military unit in Kubinka, and an EW crew planted a UAV somewhere in the Odintsovo district.

The problem of Ukrainian drones penetrating deep into Russian territory therefore persists. “There have been and there will be attempts to strike the capital: this must be understood and saturate the air defense” write Russian military analysts.

There is no strategic sense in this raid, as in previous times – this will not change the situation at the front. The Ukrainian authorities are simply trying to stress the population and divert attention from the lack of visible success on the battlefield.

Judging by the direction, the purpose of the raid, in addition to the Kubinka military unit, was the Vnukovo international airport. This could be due to Iranian regular transport flights. Or perhaps the usual desire to sow panic among civilians.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, said: “The attempt by the Kiev regime to attack the area where civilian infrastructure is located, including the airport, which, by the way, also accepts foreign flights, it is another act of terrorism.” “Since Zelensky is committing these terrorist attacks with weapons supplied by the West or purchased with Western funds, this is international terrorism. The world community must realize that the United States, Great Britain, France – permanent members of the UN Security Council – finance the terrorist regime,” Zakharova added.

Appeals from Russia continue, albeit unofficially, to have boats seized from poachers for the front. After Dagestan, the governor of the Astrakhan region, Igor Babushkin, also supported the idea of transferring motor boats confiscated from poachers for the needs of NWO participants. The idea begins to be explored in many regions of Russia.

St. Petersburg media report that 10 billion rubles, seized during the searches, have been returned to Prigozhin. Part of Prigozhin’s facilities will continue to fulfill government contracts. Some reorganization and a formal change of leadership are possible.

The reason for the preservation, according to Russian military analysts, is simple: over many years of work, Prigozhin’s facilities have become so embedded in the state fabric that cutting them off immediately without serious damage to the state is fraught with serious problems. Thus, Prigozhin’s opportunities were severely limited; if the Patriot media group was liquidated, the problems started with the Concorde group, and so on, but they have not been canceled. Finally, PMC “Wagner” continues to busily establish itself in Belarus. According to a number of reports, the process of training the Belarusian army and transferring the combat experience gained by Wagner to the battlefields has already begun.

And now a look at the front line at 1:00 pm on the 4th of July.

A military post reads: “Our counterattack on the Zaporizhzhia Front: the Armed Forces of Ukraine have started an exodus near Orekhov, abandoning positions and weapons”

“Storm Z fighters, attack aircraft of the 291st regiment, marines and reconnaissance units with the support of the 70th regiment, tanks and artillerymen managed to knock out the Ukrainians not only from the forward trenches on the front section west of Rabotino, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to enter the day before.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine began to flee from a number of other positions, leaving weapons and ammunition behind, rushed back in the direction of Orekhov, from where they attempted an advance for a whole month. Most likely, after the losses suffered, several companies were completely demoralized and not ready for a counterattack by our soldiers.

“During this battle, Russian tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and artillery buried many Ukrainian militants there, shooting them right in the trenches. Earlier, a captured militant reported on video that he was thrown into assaults without sufficient training and weapons. While the battles are entering the positional phase, the artillery is working from both sides”, reports the post which then continues: “This morning the Armed Forces of Ukraine again attempted to advance in the Kamensky sector. Several assault groups under the artillery cover and forest plantations tried to advance to Pyatikhatki and Zherebyanki from Lobkovoe”.

The formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to go from the north to Zherebyanki, supporting the attack from the east along the road from Pyatikhatki. At the same time, as in the past, Ukrainian formations operated without armored vehicles. The attack was repulsed by the Russians.

The 117th and 118th mechanized brigades of the 10th AK of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were moved to the Kamensky sector, which were partially located in Stepnogorsk and Kamensky. And a column of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles moved south of Stepnogorsk.

Given the transfer of two new brigades to the Vasilyevka Directorate, the main emphasis in the new phase of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ offensive will now have to be placed near the Kakhovka Reservoir. At the same time, a simultaneous attack from the side of Nikopol on the Zaporozhzhia NPP is not excluded.

